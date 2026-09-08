Payfit's sitemap

Your first month of Payfit free
*This offer is only for new clients subscribing to Payfit from Sept 8th 2026 to Sept 30th. 2026
✨ Health insurance, now in Payfit - learn more
✨ The Payroll Journey: Start, Scale & Succeed Globally - learn more
By size
Up to 25 employees
From 25 to 300+ employees
By profile
Payroll and HR built for startups
Automate your HR workflows
Streamline payroll accounting
Choose Payfit
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Personalized support tailored to your needs
See how businesses succeed
Payroll
Run payroll seamlessly and stay compliant
Integrations
Connect Payfit with your existing tools
HR
Streamline all your HR processes
Track and approve expenses effortlessly
Manage employee leaves in real-time
Boost team performance and engagement
Services
Get expert help whenever you need it
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
Seamless transition to Payfit
Connect with our trusted partner network
Payfit AI
The first AI agent dedicated to payroll and HR, supporting you 24/7 with reliable, personalized answers.
Payroll & HR news
Latest insights and industry trends
Expert sessions on HR and payroll
Customer support
Find answers and troubleshoot issues
People management
Our articles, guides and resources help demystify payroll.
Learn more about managing and taking care of your employees.
Articles on topics including P11Ds, PAYE settlement agreements, income tax and more.
Our articles on payroll best practice, automation, reporting and systems.
Our articles on parental leave, sick pay and calculating annual leave.
Useful articles on pensions, benefits, running successful meetings and more.
Stay up to date with the latest payroll legislation news.
PAYROLL & HR TOOLKIT
Official documents: payslip, contract
Practical guides, studies and white papers
Working time, cost of a hire, etc
Discover the latest updates and innovations that save time and make payroll seamless.
Coming to Payfit this summer.
“I can pull a lot more data much more easily now. I can put data up in front of the Exec, and it's made a real difference. Plus, the level of customer service we get from Payfit is amazing.”
Fiona Mason · Chief Human Resources Officer @RDT · 120+ employees
Your first month of Payfit free
Let Payfit take care of your payroll and get your first month free. Offer ends 30 September.
This offer is only for new clients subscribing to Payfit from Sept 8th 2026 to Sept 30th. 2026.