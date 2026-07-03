As a French HR manager working for a Paris-based company, with no UK payroll knowledge or experience, and a UK team in London that needed managing and paying, Barbara Weinberg was looking for a simple-to-use solution, with plenty of support on hand. She has found PayFit Academy, our online video hub for UK payroll learning, particularly useful for getting up to speed.

"PayFit Academy has been a great help for me to learn about how UK legislation works," Barbara explains. "I learned a lot about pensions and student loans, and the Academy allows me to be really autonomous on this topic, because I can search for the information myself - it's very well organised and very easy easy to find."

As somebody unfamiliar with UK payroll legislation, Barbara has also benefitted from the level of support that PayFit's Customer Care team has provided, asserting that "whenever I couldn't find anything on PayFit Academy, I received help very promptly when contacting the support team."

Barbara also sings the software's praise in terms of empowering her to take control over her own payroll and HR.

"It's really easy. Everything is well organised - you can't miss a thing. It's a tool I trust, and I don't need to check everything with an external company."

And it's not just payroll that Barbara finds so easy to manage with PayFit - as a small budget on a tight business, she loves our HR features too.

"It just takes one click to validate expenses and then it's in the payroll, and employees are reimbursed really easily," she says of our expenses module. "And I would say for managers, it's all about the 1:1 meeting and yearly review tools."

PayFit's simplicity is something which translates into speed for Barbara too, with payroll now taking a matter of hours to get wrapped up every month, rather than the week it took her at a previous company.

"I can do everything in less than three hours, between getting back the data from managers, implementing it in the system and comparing against previous months. Previously, I would be missing some parts, not everything was linked, and then there was the back and forth with the accountants."