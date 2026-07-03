Widilo
Cashback & Discount codes specialists
Why did Widilo call on us?
As a French HR manager working for a Paris-based company, with no UK payroll knowledge or experience, and a UK team in London that needed managing and paying, Barbara Weinberg was looking for a simple-to-use solution, with plenty of support on hand. She has found PayFit Academy, our online video hub for UK payroll learning, particularly useful for getting up to speed.
"PayFit Academy has been a great help for me to learn about how UK legislation works," Barbara explains. "I learned a lot about pensions and student loans, and the Academy allows me to be really autonomous on this topic, because I can search for the information myself - it's very well organised and very easy easy to find."
As somebody unfamiliar with UK payroll legislation, Barbara has also benefitted from the level of support that PayFit's Customer Care team has provided, asserting that "whenever I couldn't find anything on PayFit Academy, I received help very promptly when contacting the support team."
Barbara also sings the software's praise in terms of empowering her to take control over her own payroll and HR.
"It's really easy. Everything is well organised - you can't miss a thing. It's a tool I trust, and I don't need to check everything with an external company."
And it's not just payroll that Barbara finds so easy to manage with PayFit - as a small budget on a tight business, she loves our HR features too.
"It just takes one click to validate expenses and then it's in the payroll, and employees are reimbursed really easily," she says of our expenses module. "And I would say for managers, it's all about the 1:1 meeting and yearly review tools."
PayFit's simplicity is something which translates into speed for Barbara too, with payroll now taking a matter of hours to get wrapped up every month, rather than the week it took her at a previous company.
"I can do everything in less than three hours, between getting back the data from managers, implementing it in the system and comparing against previous months. Previously, I would be missing some parts, not everything was linked, and then there was the back and forth with the accountants."
It's not just that you're autonomous, you're also learning with the tool. I know that if I work with another UK company in the future, not only will I have gained some knowledge, but I'd recommend PayFit to my new company.
Widilo's favourite features
Simple-to-run payroll
Barbara was a UK payroll novice before joining Widilo and becoming responsible for paying its UK staff. With PayFit's well organised user portal, a payroll workflow that makes each required step very clear, plus the backup of both PayFit Academy and the physical Customer Care team, Barbara never misses a payroll beat.
HR modules for manager and employee autonomy
Barbara loves how PayFit helps not only her, but managers and employees to manage their HR autonomously. Be it the one-click submission and approval of expense requests, collaborative calendar view to handle in-office hot desking, or being able to amend pay and address details right up to the day before payday, this is HR management that empowers everyone.
The ability to learn & grow with the software
Having a wealth of help centre resources, alongside both PayFit Academy and the software itself, has helped Paris native Barbara to learn about UK pensions, student loan repayments, benefits and more. She enjoys not only the autonomy that PayFit offers, but says she would feel confident if she were to manage payroll at another UK company in the future.
What benefits have they identified?
Autonomy for managers
PayFit puts Widilo's managers in the driving seat, and frees up Barbara's time to help her people flourish. She points to the calendar feature that keeps the UK team in the loop as to who will be in the office and when. This makes it easy to ensure that the 15 staff members can effectively share 5 desks. Managers also love being able to use PayFit to easily run regular 1:1s with employees, and conduct yearly reviews too.
Straightforward expenses management
Using PayFit, just one click is required for managers to approve expense requests and for these to get added automatically to the next payroll. Widilo's employees are reimbursed on their transportation costs each month, accurately and on time, with no need for them to chase Barbara or their managers asking when they will be paid back.
Payroll completed in a matter of hours
At a previous company, with a recurring series of manual processes, not to mention the back and forth with an accountant, payroll would take up a week of Barbara's time. Every. Single. Month. At Widilo, using PayFit, it takes less than three hours. And whereas before, when everything had to be checked and verified, including variances, now everything is instantly visible and synced up.
What PayFit brings to Widilo
Straightforward payroll
Even a UK novice can do it
Hassle-free HR
Greater autonomy for employees and managers