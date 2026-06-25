Key takeaways
New rate: SSP increases to £123.25 per week from 6 April 2026 (up from £118.75 in 2025/26)
Major reform about day one right: From April 2026, SSP is payable from day one of illness - waiting days have been abolished
Lower Earnings Limit removed: The LEL no longer restricts SSP eligibility - all employees now qualify regardless of earnings
Calculation for low earners: For those earning below £123.25/week, SSP is the lower of £123.25 or 80% of average weekly earnings
Qualification: Staff must be genuinely ill for one or more days
Duration: Payments can last up to 28 weeks , with sicknesses separated by 56 days or less being 'linked'
Legal requirement: These reforms are part of the Employment Rights Bill and are mandatory from 6 April 2026
The Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) rate got a boost for the tax year starting in April 2025. Here’s what employers should check regarding the amount and how it is calculated for staff up until at least April 2026.
What is the Statutory Sick Pay rate?
Statutory Sick Pay (often just called SSP) is the basic sum a UK worker gets when absent from duties due to ill health.
Be sure not to confuse SSP with Occupational Sick Pay (OSP) . Note that while SSP is a basic right for every UK worker, it’s entirely up to you as a business if you’d also like to offer OSP. That said, we recommend that you set up an OSP scheme, as it’s generally a good idea to have one.
Important changes from April 2026: The Employment Rights Act 2025 has introduced significant reforms to SSP, making it more accessible and beneficial for employees:
Universal eligibility: All employees now qualify for SSP, regardless of their earnings level
Day one entitlement: The three 'waiting days' have been abolished - employees receive SSP from the first day of sickness
Enhanced protection: For employees earning below the flat rate, SSP is calculated as the lower of £123.25 or 80% of their average weekly earnings
These changes represent the most significant update to Statutory Sick Pay in decades and require immediate payroll system updates.
How is SSP calculated in the UK?
Put simply, how much a staff member gets in the UK depends on the number of ‘qualifying days’ they have worked each week.
From April 2026, SSP calculation has changed significantly:
No more waiting days: Employees receive SSP from the first qualifying day of sickness. The previous rule requiring a 4-day Period of Incapacity with 3 unpaid waiting days has been abolished.
Here are the two calculation methods:
For employees earning £123.25/week or more: Pay the full weekly rate of £123.25 , divided by qualifying days worked per week
For employees earning less than £123.25/week: Pay the lower of :
£123.25 per week, OR
80% of their average weekly earnings
This ensures all employees receive sick pay support, regardless of their earnings level.
What are the current SSP rates for 2026/2027?
The figures for the year 2026/27 are as follows:
|Rates (unrounded) - 2026/27
|Qualifying days in week
|£17.6071
|7
|£20.5416
|6
|£24.65
|5
|£30.8125
|4
|£41.0833
|3
|£61.625
|2
|£123.25
|1
These rates apply from 6 April 2026 . Remember, with the abolition of waiting days, SSP is now payable from day one of illness , making accurate daily rate calculations even more critical for payroll compliance.
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How much is the weekly Statutory Sick Pay in the UK?
The standard weekly figure for 2026/27 is £123.25 , representing a 3.8% increase from the 2025/26 rate of £118.75. This increase is based on the September 2025 Consumer Prices Index (CPI). For the latest official rates, check the gov.uk SSP page.
Who has the right to Statutory Sick Pay?
From April 2026, SSP eligibility has been significantly expanded .
All employees now qualify for SSP if they:
Have an employee contract with your company (i.e. are recognised as staff)
Have already started duties under their contract
Are genuinely ill for one or more days (no minimum period required)
Notify you that they've been absent due to illness (and provide proof if requested)
⚠️ Critical changes:
Lower Earnings Limit (LEL) removed: Previously, employees needed to earn at least £125/week. This barrier has been abolished - all employees now qualify regardless of earnings
No waiting days: The requirement for 4 consecutive days of illness with 3 unpaid waiting days has been abolished - SSP is now payable from day one
Low earner protection: For employees earning below £123.25/week, SSP is calculated as 80% of their average weekly earnings
These reforms, introduced via the Employment Rights Bill, represent a fundamental shift in UK sick pay entitlement.
When do employees not qualify for SSP?
A staff member isn’t entitled to funds in the UK if:
They’ve already received SSP up to the 28-week limit ;
They’re receiving Statutory Maternity Pay or Allowance ;
They’re pregnant and off for any illness related to their pregnancy within four weeks before the one in which their baby is due;
They spent the first day of their illness in custody or involved in a strike ;
They work outside the EU and are not liable for UK National Insurance contributions;
They already received Employment and Support Allowance within their first 12 weeks in your employ.
You’ll need to give employees who are not eligible an SSP1 Form . Individuals can use this document to apply for Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance.
How do I calculate the SSP rate for my staff?
You can calculate the figure for your team in two ways: manually or by using payroll software .
With the abolition of waiting days from April 2026 , SSP calculations are now simpler but require attention to low earner provisions.
Weekly SSP rate ÷ Number of days an employee typically works in a week × working days employee is ill
Example 1: Full-time worker (standard rate)
Mina works Monday to Friday and was absent for one week (5 days) due to illness.
Weekly rate: £123.25
Qualifying days per week: 5
Days absent: 5
Calculation: £123.25 ÷ 5 × 5 = £123.25
Note: With no waiting days, Mina receives SSP from day one of her absence.
Example 2: Part-time worker (standard rate)
Michael works Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (3 days/week). He was ill for one week, missing all 3 shifts.
Weekly rate: £123.25
Qualifying days per week: 3
Days absent: 3
Calculation: £123.25 ÷ 3 × 3 = £123.25
Example 3: Low earner (80% rule)
Sarah works 2 days/week and earns £100 per week gross (below £123.25 threshold).
Average weekly earnings: £100
80% of earnings: £100 × 0.8 = £80
Daily rate: £80 ÷ 2 = £40
If absent 2 days: £40 × 2 = £80
Note: Sarah receives 80% of her earnings (£80) because it's lower than the standard rate (£123.25). This protects low-wage workers who previously wouldn't qualify.
How can software help?
Remember when we mentioned there were two ways to calculate SSP - one being manual and the other using software?
The latter is a much more convenient way to calculate SSP in the UK, and can save your team oodles of effort normally wasted on painstaking manual calculations.
Plus, payroll software automatically tracks and applies changes to SSP rates .
You can also use it to calculate your staff’s Statutory Sick Pay and Sickness deductions automatically when you indicate that a person is off sick. Now that’s pretty handy.
Rates & thresholds for 2025/26
Statutory Sick Pay - Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, it’s the law. As long as your staff member meets the criteria , then as an employer, you have to pay them.
The allowance resets after a cycle of 56 calendar days . That means that any sicknesses within 56 days are ‘linked’. An individual can have up to 28 weeks of linked illness in one cycle. After 56 days, this 28 week allowance resets.
From April 2026: With waiting days abolished, the 28-week maximum entitlement now represents 28 full weeks of SSP , significantly increasing the total support available to long-term sick employees.
Yes, staff can use their paid holiday while on sickness absence , depending on the circumstances. For instance:
If the person isn’t physically able to work but can physically still take a holiday
They’re experiencing a mental health condition that might be improved by taking a holiday
Are off ill long-term and a holiday may be helpful to their recovery
If this type of request is approved, then their sick leave should be paused while your staff member enjoys their holiday. For these days, normal holiday pay would apply. After this, the individual can either return to duties or resume their leave if they’re still not well enough to come back.
If a person is off on long-term sick leave and is therefore unable to use their full holiday allowance for that year, then they can carry some of this over into the following holiday year.
Three major reforms take effect from 6 April 2026:
Day one right: SSP is now payable from the first day of sickness - the 3 waiting days have been abolished
Universal eligibility: The Lower Earnings Limit (LEL) no longer applies - all employees qualify regardless of earnings
Low earner protection: Employees earning below £123.25/week receive SSP at 80% of their average weekly earnings
These changes are part of the Employment Rights Act 2025 and are designed to provide better sick pay protection for all workers, particularly low-wage and part-time employees who were previously excluded.
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