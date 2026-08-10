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Centralise your expenses management with our lightning-fast expense software

Lost receipts? Incorrect submissions? Wasted time? Our expense software will end the madness.

Manage your expenses with PayFit
PayFit dashboard highlighting the expense report management feature

75%

Time saved

3 clicks

From employee, to manager, to payslip

1 software

Available 24/7, everywhere

Nothing gets lost, everything is scanned

Barely paid for, already scanned

A photo of the employee’s receipt from their phone is all that’s needed, and they’re done. No more procrastination or admin phobia.

Lost receipts are a thing of the past

Scrambling to find all those expense receipts that have been submitted? Save yourself the stress, with expense software that digitises and archives everything in one place.

Happy, reimbursed employees

Your expenses management becomes synchronised with payroll, with individual expenses reflecting on payslips automatically, and in real time.

From currency conversions to receipt storage, everything is automated

Currency converter

Are your employees travelling and claiming expenses incurred outside the UK? Our expense management system automatically applies the exchange rate in effect at the time of the claim.

Automated payments

Employees are reimbursed along with their next payroll, and the payment is clearly shown on their payslip. Automation and autonomy working in perfect harmony.

Spending limits

Take control of your expenses by setting a single or per category spending limit directly within our expenses software, for greater control over budgets.

Detailed reporting

Mileage, meals, travel expenses: export summaries by month and by category to expertly keep on top of your company expense tracking.

Centralised storage

Our UK expense management software applies a digital signature and ‘fingerprint’ to every validated expense, before securely archiving them. Compliance is guaranteed in the event of an audit.

Easily downloadable

Download all supporting documentation in one click. You’ll find a statement that the document has probative value, for you to show in the event of an inspection.

Expenses validation in 3 steps

1

Receipt upload

The employee logs into their personal space. They upload a photo of their receipt.

2

Auto-completion

Optical character recognition automatically fills relevant fields. The employee checks and submits their request.

3

Manager validation

The manager receives an email notification to approve (or deny) the request. And then it’s on the payroll!

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Expenses management with PayFit, as seen by Barbara
Capterra
4.5

From Capterra

Barbara Weinberg
HR Manager @ Widilo
It just takes one click to validate expenses and then it's on the payroll. Employees are reimbursed really easily, too.

1 click

To validate expenses

3 hours

To complete payroll each month. That’s everything

Expenses management FAQs

The best expense management software should offer automated receipt scanning, real-time expense tracking, policy compliance checks, and seamless payroll integration. We provide all these features plus automatic VAT processing and customisable approval workflows.

An efficient expense management system streamlines the entire process from submission to reimbursement. Our software automates receipt capture, expense categorisation, policy compliance, and payroll integration, reducing processing time by up to 80%.

Our UK expense management software stands out with its real-time payroll integration, intelligent OCR technology, and automated policy enforcement. It's designed to reduce manual input, eliminate errors, and provide complete visibility over company spending.

Modern expenses management software simplifies the claim process for employees. With PayFit, staff can submit expenses on-the-go using their smartphone, track approval status in real-time, and see reimbursements automatically added to their next payslip.

4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

Join 22,000+ businesses simplifying their payroll

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