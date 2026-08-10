Centralise your expenses management with our lightning-fast expense software
Lost receipts? Incorrect submissions? Wasted time? Our expense software will end the madness.
75%
Time saved
3 clicks
From employee, to manager, to payslip
1 software
Available 24/7, everywhere
Nothing gets lost, everything is scanned
A photo of the employee’s receipt from their phone is all that’s needed, and they’re done. No more procrastination or admin phobia.
Scrambling to find all those expense receipts that have been submitted? Save yourself the stress, with expense software that digitises and archives everything in one place.
Your expenses management becomes synchronised with payroll, with individual expenses reflecting on payslips automatically, and in real time.
From currency conversions to receipt storage, everything is automated
Currency converter
Automated payments
Spending limits
Detailed reporting
Centralised storage
Easily downloadable
Expenses validation in 3 steps
Receipt upload
The employee logs into their personal space. They upload a photo of their receipt.
Auto-completion
Optical character recognition automatically fills relevant fields. The employee checks and submits their request.
Manager validation
The manager receives an email notification to approve (or deny) the request. And then it’s on the payroll!
1 click
To validate expenses
3 hours
To complete payroll each month. That’s everything
Expenses management FAQs
The best expense management software should offer automated receipt scanning, real-time expense tracking, policy compliance checks, and seamless payroll integration. We provide all these features plus automatic VAT processing and customisable approval workflows.
An efficient expense management system streamlines the entire process from submission to reimbursement. Our software automates receipt capture, expense categorisation, policy compliance, and payroll integration, reducing processing time by up to 80%.
Our UK expense management software stands out with its real-time payroll integration, intelligent OCR technology, and automated policy enforcement. It's designed to reduce manual input, eliminate errors, and provide complete visibility over company spending.
Modern expenses management software simplifies the claim process for employees. With PayFit, staff can submit expenses on-the-go using their smartphone, track approval status in real-time, and see reimbursements automatically added to their next payslip.