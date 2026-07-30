PayFit for Founders
Spend less time and effort on payroll and more on your business.
Spend less time on admin, and more on growing your business
Run payroll in a few simple clicks
Run payroll in a few simple clicks
We’re a payroll software for startups that automates up to 90% of payroll tasks, from adding new starters to generating and sending payslips and P60s, reducing the time it takes to manage and pay your people.
One user-friendly platform to streamline everything
One user-friendly platform to streamline everything
Running payroll ought to be simple and stress-free. Our Run-My-Payroll workflow was designed with simplicity in mind to make running payroll simple and straightforward.
Payslips that magically update in real-time
Payslips that magically update in real-time
Any changes you make in PayFit automatically reflect on payslips, so your team can spend less time on admin and more time supporting the growth of your business.
Hands-on guidance to get you up and running
Smooth product onboarding so you can hit the ground running
Smooth product onboarding so you can hit the ground running
Our onboarding process is designed to get you up and running in no time. Our simple, step-by-step process guides you through setup to ensure that your first pay run goes smoothly.
Support from a dedicated implementation consultant
Support from a dedicated implementation consultant
Support from our team means you won’t be doing any of this alone. Your assigned implementation consultant will be with you throughout your onboarding to answer any questions.
Free resources and training to get ramped up quicker
Free resources and training to get ramped up quicker
PayFit makes it easy to get help on any topic. Browse our Help Centre to find comprehensive articles and training videos on topics like benefits reporting or sign up for our free courses on PayFit Academy.
For when it’s time to take payroll off your plate
Permissions that are simple to set
Permissions that are simple to set
Payroll software should make it easy to take payroll off your plate. With PayFit, you can set up other staff members as admins to run and approve payroll on your behalf, so you can delegate away and re-focus on the big picture.
Simplified checks to reduce endless rounds of approval
Simplified checks to reduce endless rounds of approval
Keeping track of who’s checked and approved payslips can be confusing. Once your permissions are set, PayFit sends admins automatic reminders for required checks so you can get payroll approved well before payday.
A solution that keeps you compliant, all the time
Automatic HMRC RTI and pension submissions
Automatic HMRC RTI and pension submissions
With PayFit, you never have to worry about payroll compliance, ever again. Automatic RTI and pension submissions mean you can stay on the right side of the payroll law so your staff don’t miss mandatory deadlines.
Updates for when legislation changes
Updates for when legislation changes
Workplace legislation is always changing. Whether it’s a reduction to National Insurance or a shift in the personal allowance, PayFit ensures new rates and thresholds get coded in and are applied to subsequent pay runs as soon as they change.
Support from (real human) CIPP experts
Support from (real human) CIPP experts
Still have questions about a particular rate or calculation? Our (real) UK-based CIPP-qualified experts are always on standby to help, either through live chat or our call back service available through our Premium package.
HR features that grow with your company and its people
HR workflows for hassle-free people management
HR workflows for hassle-free people management
Create and share your company’s org chart, assign rights and approvals to your staff and centralise your employee data all in one, readily accessible place that revolutionises how you manage HR.
Leaves, absences, and expenses that work in harmony with payroll
Leaves, absences, and expenses that work in harmony with payroll
Use PayFit to manage all your HR processes from one place, from validating leave requests to approving expenses. Once added, payslips update instantly to reflect time taken off and expenses.
Performance management that’s built to engage
Performance management that’s built to engage
Our performance management tool allows you and your employees to access and complete 1:1s and performance reviews directly through their PayFit portal.
Employee portals for easy access to documents & data
Employee portals for easy access to documents & data
Our employee portals allow your people to view and access important documents and data at any time, including payslips, P60s, P45s, and leave balances so there’s less for you and your team to manage.