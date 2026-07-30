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PayFit for Founders

Spend less time and effort on payroll and more on your business.

Transform your payroll processes with PayFit

Smart automation

Expert support

Tools to delegate

Always compliant

HR made simple

Smart automation

Spend less time on admin, and more on growing your business

Run payroll in a few simple clicks

We’re a payroll software for startups that automates up to 90% of payroll tasks, from adding new starters to generating and sending payslips and P60s, reducing the time it takes to manage and pay your people.

One user-friendly platform to streamline everything

Running payroll ought to be simple and stress-free. Our Run-My-Payroll workflow was designed with simplicity in mind to make running payroll simple and straightforward.

payfit run payroll functionality

Payslips that magically update in real-time

Any changes you make in PayFit automatically reflect on payslips, so your team can spend less time on admin and more time supporting the growth of your business.

payfit run payroll functionality

Expert support

Hands-on guidance to get you up and running

Smooth product onboarding so you can hit the ground running

Our onboarding process is designed to get you up and running in no time. Our simple, step-by-step process guides you through setup to ensure that your first pay run goes smoothly.

Support from a dedicated implementation consultant

Support from our team means you won’t be doing any of this alone. Your assigned implementation consultant will be with you throughout your onboarding to answer any questions.

Free resources and training to get ramped up quicker

PayFit makes it easy to get help on any topic. Browse our Help Centre to find comprehensive articles and training videos on topics like benefits reporting or sign up for our free courses on PayFit Academy.

Tools to delegate

For when it’s time to take payroll off your plate

Permissions that are simple to set

Payroll software should make it easy to take payroll off your plate. With PayFit, you can set up other staff members as admins to run and approve payroll on your behalf, so you can delegate away and re-focus on the big picture.

Simplified checks to reduce endless rounds of approval

Keeping track of who’s checked and approved payslips can be confusing. Once your permissions are set, PayFit sends admins automatic reminders for required checks so you can get payroll approved well before payday.

Engaging in payroll best practice
Engaging in payroll best practice

Always compliant

A solution that keeps you compliant, all the time

Automatic HMRC RTI and pension submissions

With PayFit, you never have to worry about payroll compliance, ever again. Automatic RTI and pension submissions mean you can stay on the right side of the payroll law so your staff don’t miss mandatory deadlines.

Updates for when legislation changes

Workplace legislation is always changing. Whether it’s a reduction to National Insurance or a shift in the personal allowance, PayFit ensures new rates and thresholds get coded in and are applied to subsequent pay runs as soon as they change.

Support from (real human) CIPP experts

Still have questions about a particular rate or calculation? Our (real) UK-based CIPP-qualified experts are always on standby to help, either through live chat or our call back service available through our Premium package.

HR made simple

HR features that grow with your company and its people

HR workflows for hassle-free people management

Create and share your company’s org chart, assign rights and approvals to your staff and centralise your employee data all in one, readily accessible place that revolutionises how you manage HR.

Leaves, absences, and expenses that work in harmony with payroll

Use PayFit to manage all your HR processes from one place, from validating leave requests to approving expenses. Once added, payslips update instantly to reflect time taken off and expenses.

Performance management that’s built to engage

Our performance management tool allows you and your employees to access and complete 1:1s and performance reviews directly through their PayFit portal.

View of PayFit's People management feature

Employee portals for easy access to documents & data

Our employee portals allow your people to view and access important documents and data at any time, including payslips, P60s, P45s, and leave balances so there’s less for you and your team to manage.

View of PayFit's People management feature

Hear what our customers have to say

Essential reading for Founders

A new team running payroll
Running payroll - a step-by-step guide for new businesses
Read the article
How to choose a payroll provider
Read the article
Payroll best practice guidelines for employers to follow
Read the article
Employees working flexibly
How To Create Great Flexible Working Policies
Read the article

Discover all our features

PayFit doesn't only automate payroll management, it also offers HR features and integrations with other software for seamless processes.

bank color

Payroll & RTI submissions

payslip

Leave and absences

people

People management

admi

Integrations

validate

Performance management

payslip

Expenses