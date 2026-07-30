Employee Pension Scheme UK: Employer Guide for 2026/27
Manage your employee pension scheme in the UK compliantly. Get 2026/27 auto enrolment rules, contribution rates, and PAYE thresholds.
The world of workplace pensions can be a tricky one for businesses to negotiate. Here, we demystify concepts including salary sacrifice, auto-enrolment and defined benefit, as well as providing advice on the most efficient pension schemes for your business.
Manage your employee pension scheme in the UK compliantly. Get 2026/27 auto enrolment rules, contribution rates, and PAYE thresholds.
Understand pension re-enrolment for 2026/27. Learn deadlines, eligibility rules, and employer duties to stay compliant and avoid penalties in the UK.
Declaration of compliance confirms to The Pensions Regulator that UK employers have met auto-enrolment duties, submitted within 5 months with a TPR letter code.
Auto enrolment is the mandatory process of enrolling employees into a workplace pension and paying into it. Find out your responsibilities with our guide.
Salary Sacrifice Pension Contributions are an effective way for employees and employers to save money towards their retirement. Here we look at what it is, how it works and the potential upsides and downsides of this innovative scheme.
Workplace pensions can be tricky to navigate as many rules and regulations need following. What factors could impact an employee’s pension contributions?
While retirement may seem like a distant thought, understanding your pension rights is still important.
A complete guide to UK pensionable earnings - learn about qualifying earnings, contribution thresholds, & upcoming regulatory changes in 2026 & beyond.
A breakdown of tax relief on pension contributions, including salary sacrifice, net pay arrangement and relief at source.
Salary sacrifice pension scheme is a great way to save money for your company and your employees. In this article, in collaboration with Maji, you'll find tips on maximising the savings you make through salary sacrifice.