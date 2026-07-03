A software engineering company based in Kent, RDT came to PayFit from an accountant-run payroll setup, something that Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Mason found challenging, to say the least.

"Paying people is the most important thing that we do. We just spent so much time with this previous provider trying to rectify their errors and keep our people happy. It was horrible!"

As the company's HR leader, Fiona has loved being able to use PayFit to extract a lot more data much more easily, which she can show to other C-suite members in meetings. It's made a "real difference" to how she is able to communicate HR and payroll data to key stakeholders.

From the HR team's point of view, they love the fact that PayFit has freed up their time to do more meaningful work, rather than feeling like they were just "running payroll constantly".

And RDT's employees love PayFit too. Jack, a software QA engineer, is often required to do overtime, including weekend work. This means that his pay varies month to month. With RDT's previous payroll providers, his overtime pay was simply bundled in with his normal pay on the payslip, making it hard to work out what he'd been paid for overtime and if it was correct.

With PayFit, overtime is clearly separated out on the payslip each month, so he can see the hours and overtime rate distinct from standard pay, making it a lot clearer to understand.