Everything you need to know about apprenticeships

To celebrate the start of National Apprenticeship Week, we thought that we would treat you to a little article about the rules and regulations regarding the employment of apprentices.

► What is an apprentice?

► What is an apprentice?

An apprentice is someone who is training to become skilled in a particular trade or role. They combine both on-the-job work with classroom learning to ensure that they become experts in their field.

Did you know? In 2019/2020, there were almost 719,000 apprentices in the UK.

► What are the advantages of having an apprentice?

Companies can receive government funding to help pay for apprenticeship training; however, the amount received depends on whether the company pays the apprenticeship levy. Companies with a National Insurance contribution (NIC) bill of over £3 million each year are required to pay the levy which can then be used to fund apprenticeships.

If a company isn't required to pay the levy, yet still want support with apprenticeships, then they are required to pay 5% towards the cost of training and assessing their apprentice.

For this to happen, they must agree to a payment schedule with the training organisation and then pay them directly for the training.

Once this has been completed, government grants will pay the remaining 95% up to the funding band maximum.

All apprenticeship funding can be managed by registering for the apprenticeship service.

► How long do they work?

Full-time apprentices who work five days a week must spend at least 20% of their time towards training for their role.

► How much do apprentices earn?

► Calculating tax & National Insurance for apprentices

If an apprentice is being paid wages or a salary, then their pay is considered taxable and NICable income and therefore subject to the usual tax and National Insurance (NI) deductions, just like that of a regular employee.

For HMRC recognised apprentices who are under 25 employers are not liable for any employer National Insurance deduction on earnings below the Upper Secondary Threshold (£4,189 per month).

► Automatic pension enrolment

Apprentices are also subject to automatic pension enrolment rules. If an apprentice falls into the category of an "eligible jobholder", then they must be enrolled into a qualifying pension scheme.

📌 An eligible jobholder is a worker who meets the following criteria

Aged between 22 and the state pension age

Earns at least £833 per month

📌 A qualifying scheme is a pension scheme that meets the following criteria

The minimum total contribution must be 8% of which the employer must contribute at least 3%

The contributions must be based on at least the qualifying earnings which are between the Lower Earnings Limit and Upper Earnings Limit (currently between £512 and £4,189 per month for the 2021-22 tax year).

► Apprentices & annual leave

Full-time apprentices – e.g. those that work five days a week – are entitled to 28 days' annual leave in addition to the paid time off for training.

► Apprentices & PayFit

The PayFit app allows for apprentices to be added to a company's list of employees. The app also guarantees compliance by registering whether or not an apprentice is being paid the correct amount.

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