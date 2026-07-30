Accounting For Small UK Businesses - A Guide
Understand accounting for a growing business in the UK, including best practices, the right set-up for your company, and key tax considerations.
The finance function is evolving, and businesses who get caught up using legacy processes and systems stand to lose out. Our guides cover how automation, data and technology are driving the future of finance.
Understand accounting for a growing business in the UK, including best practices, the right set-up for your company, and key tax considerations.
After a year of upheaval and confusion, companies are looking for smart ways to control their finances in 2021. So, here are four best practices to ensure you’re ready for whatever comes your way.
Earlier this month, we hosted a webinar on finance automation tools. In this piece, Rob Collings, Finance Lead at Flux, explains how a finance team may choose to decide which tasks should be automated.
Read our take on the three business cases that make building the perfect tech stack for your finance team priceless.
Learn all about finance digital transformation and how to shift gears within your finance function from cost-cutting to growth-driving.
Automation in finance is a hot topic. In this piece, we run through 7 workflows that finance teams should be automating to improve efficiency.
Status quo bias - defaulting to legacy tactics even if they are suboptimal - is a dangerous thing for any aspiring finance department. Here's why.
PayFit's helps drive radical finance process improvement for small to mid sized businesses up and down the country. Read this piece to find out how.
The true cost of employee turnover can be hard to define. We take a deep dive into the most costly expenses associated with employee turnover.
If there’s one strategic move companies should be making right now, it’s investing in in-house finance technology, even during a economic downturn.
We explain what retained earnings are and what they can tell you about your business. Read on to find out what the formula is for retained earnings.