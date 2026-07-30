Skip to main content

Finance

The finance function is evolving, and businesses who get caught up using legacy processes and systems stand to lose out. Our guides cover how automation, data and technology are driving the future of finance.

Accounting For Small UK Businesses - A Guide

Understand accounting for a growing business in the UK, including best practices, the right set-up for your company, and key tax considerations.

Read the article

Finance best practices: 4 strategies for modern companies

After a year of upheaval and confusion, companies are looking for smart ways to control their finances in 2021. So, here are four best practices to ensure you’re ready for whatever comes your way.

Read the article

When and when not to automate finance tasks

Earlier this month, we hosted a webinar on finance automation tools. In this piece, Rob Collings, Finance Lead at Flux, explains how a finance team may choose to decide which tasks should be automated.

Read the article

Business Cases for Building a Finance Tech Stack

Read our take on the three business cases that make building the perfect tech stack for your finance team priceless.

Read the article

Finance Transformation - From Cost Cutters To Growth Drivers

Learn all about finance digital transformation and how to shift gears within your finance function from cost-cutting to growth-driving.

Read the article

Automation In Finance | 7 Workflows To Automate Now

Automation in finance is a hot topic. In this piece, we run through 7 workflows that finance teams should be automating to improve efficiency.

Read the article

Overcoming Status Quo Bias In Your Finance Team

Status quo bias - defaulting to legacy tactics even if they are suboptimal - is a dangerous thing for any aspiring finance department. Here's why.

Read the article

Finance process improvement: how PayFit helps managers

PayFit's helps drive radical finance process improvement for small to mid sized businesses up and down the country. Read this piece to find out how.

Read the article

Cost of Employee Turnover from Hiring to Productivity

The true cost of employee turnover can be hard to define. We take a deep dive into the most costly expenses associated with employee turnover.

Read the article

Finance Technology to Navigate a Turbulent Market

If there’s one strategic move companies should be making right now, it’s investing in in-house finance technology, even during a economic downturn.

Read the article

Retained Earnings | Retained Earnings Formula | PayFit

We explain what retained earnings are and what they can tell you about your business. Read on to find out what the formula is for retained earnings.

Read the article

Payroll Software Guide

Download PayFit's guide