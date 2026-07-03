About YuLife

YuLife was founded in 2016 by Samy Rubin, a serial entrepreneur who became the founding CEO of Vitality Life.

The company has looked to reinvent the world of health and life insurance through creating an accessible and business-friendly product that works for HR managers, businesses and employees.

YuLife's aim is to provide people with the financial, emotional and physical support they require, while also offering rewards delivered through the app.

What was YuLife's previous payroll solution and what were the main pain points?

Before PayFit, YuLife was using Sage Pay. As they began to grow very quickly, they realised they needed a payroll provider that could regularly support them with more complex payroll queries.

Why did they decide to switch?

YuLife decided to change payroll provider in order to receive better support during their rapid growth. They were also looking to access more flexible and accurate reporting on payroll, benefits and expenses data.

How did PayFit help?

Payroll can be an extremely manual process that can take up a significant amount of someone's time.

However, thanks to PayFit's automated payroll software, manual tasks have become a thing of the past, allowing YuLife to drastically reduce the time they spend processing payroll, answering complex payroll queries and managing updates.

With employees raising payroll-related questions, PayFit's customer service teams have remained attentive, available and responsive to all requests.