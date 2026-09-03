As Ramadan gets underway, businesses across the UK have the unique opportunity to demonstrate support and understanding towards their Muslim employees who are observing this holy month. To foster an inclusive workplace environment, it’s essential for employers to understand the significance of Ramadan and how to accommodate those who participate.



This article aims to provide practical advice for employers on how to support Ramadan in the UK workplace, ensuring a respectful and inclusive workplace at all times.

What is Ramadan?

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month for Muslims worldwide. It's a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs to purify the soul, refocus attention on God, and practice self-discipline and sacrifice.





How long is Ramadan?

The duration of Ramadan is approximately 29-30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, the dates of Ramadan vary each year in the Gregorian calendar.





When is Ramadan?

The start of Ramadan shifts by about ten days each year in the Gregorian calendar. Precise dates are determined based on moon sightings, making the exact beginning of Ramadan subject to slight variation.





Why do Muslims observe fasting during this time?

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It’s observed to commemorate the month when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The fast is an act of deep personal worship in which Muslims seek a closer connection with God. It’s also a time for self-reflection, self-discipline, and a way to develop empathy for those less fortunate.

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What are the employer considerations for Ramadan?

Accommodating Ramadan in the workplace requires careful consideration and a degree of sensitivity, particularly when it comes to adjusting work patterns and providing employees space to worship during this important time.

Adjusting Work Schedules

Consider offering flexible working hours or the option to work from home. Allowing employees observing Ramadan to start and finish their workday earlier can help them manage their energy levels better, especially towards the end of the fasting period.

Providing Prayer Facilities

Allocate a quiet space where employees can pray during their breaks. This small accommodation can significantly impact your Muslim staff members' ability to observe their religious practices without disruption.

Being Mindful of Meeting and Event Timing

Try to schedule meetings and events outside of prayer times and avoid organising work-related social events that centre around food and drink during Ramadan.

How can I support staff during Ramadan?

From promoting inclusivity to recognising how fasting might affect employees during this period, supporting Ramadan in the workplace is something you can do at all levels of your organisation.

Encourage Inclusivity

Promote an inclusive environment by educating your team about Ramadan and the reasons behind fasting. This can help reduce misunderstandings and foster a culture of respect and empathy.

Offer Support and Understanding

Recognise that fasting employees might feel tired, especially in the afternoon. Showing understanding and support can go a long way in making them feel valued and respected.

Celebrate Ramadan in the Workplace

Organise an iftar (the meal to break the fast) towards the end of Ramadan. This can be a great way to bring your team together and celebrate the efforts of those observing the month.

Supporting Ramadan in the Workplace

Embracing Ramadan and accommodating the needs of those who observe it can significantly enhance your workplace culture. It not only demonstrates respect and empathy towards your Muslim employees but also strengthens team bonds and promotes a deeper understanding of cultural diversity. By following the advice outlined above, employers can ensure a supportive and inclusive environment for everyone during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.