Prenatal leave, or paid time off for pregnant employees to get to their antenatal appointments, is a crucial right for expectant mothers. And, in some cases, fathers too. In this blog, we will explore what prenatal leave entails in the UK, who is eligible, and how it can be booked, ensuring both employers and employees are well-informed.

What is prenatal leave?

What is prenatal leave?

Prenatal leave, commonly referred to as antenatal leave in the UK, involves time off work granted to pregnant women and, in some instances, expectant fathers or partners, to attend antenatal appointments and classes. These days off are critical for the health and well-being of both the mother and the unborn child and is protected under UK employment law .

Antenatal care: more than just medical appointments

Antenatal care includes medical appointments such as scans and check-ups, as well as preparatory classes like birthing and parenting classes. These are designed to provide medical support and prepare parents for childbirth and the postnatal period. Importantly, the law supports expectant mothers and fathers in participating in these essential preparations without loss of pay.

Who's entitled to antenatal leave?

Rights for expectant mothers

All pregnant employees, regardless of their length of service or hours worked, are entitled to reasonable time off with pay for antenatal care made on the advice of a registered medical practitioner, nurse, or midwife. Prenatal leave entitlement includes not just medical appointments but also antenatal classes if they are recommended by a healthcare professional.

Partner’s entitlement

Antenatal leave for fathers is also available. Expectant fathers or partners of pregnant women are entitled to take unpaid leave to attend up to two antenatal appointments. The maximum duration for each appointment is capped at six hours, which includes travel and waiting time.

Antenatal leave for fathers or partners is an area increasingly recognised for its importance in supporting the partner who is not pregnant. Although currently unpaid, it represents a critical opportunity for fathers-to-be to be involved in the prenatal process and support their partners.

Calculating annual leave for your staff Get the guide

How should employees book prenatal leave?

Early communication is key

Employees should inform their employer of the need for prenatal leave as soon as possible, ideally as soon as appointments are scheduled. While there is no statutory requirement to provide a specific notice period, it’s considered good practice to give employers reasonable notice to manage the absence.

Documentation & proof

As an employer, you can request proof of appointments, such as an appointment card or a letter from the healthcare provider, after the first appointment. For expectant mothers, it’s usually sufficient to show the maternity certificate (MAT B1), which confirms the pregnancy and the expected week of childbirth.

Early maternity leave

Sometimes referred to as "maternity leave before birth," early maternity leave is an option if the employee faces health complications related to pregnancy or if the baby is born early. This leave can start anytime after the beginning of the 11th week before the expected week of childbirth, provided the relevant notices are given to the employer.





Prenatal leave policy: best practices

Employers are encouraged to develop clear prenatal leave policies that are easily accessible to employees. These policies should outline the process for booking leave, the type of documentation required, and any provisions for partners. A well-defined policy not only ensures compliance with the law but also supports a positive working environment.

To sum up

Understanding and managing prenatal leave is essential for both employers and employees. It ensures that expectant mothers and fathers receive the necessary support during this significant phase of life. By fostering an accommodating and supportive workplace, employers can significantly ease the transition for expectant parents.

For organisations looking to streamline their prenatal leave processes, PayFit offers digital solutions that automate many of the administrative tasks associated with managing leave, ensuring compliance and reducing the workload on HR departments. This allows employers to focus more on supporting their employees and less on the paperwork.

Dealing with prenatal leave need not be a complex affair. With the right information and tools, both employers and employees can handle this period effectively and compassionately, ensuring a smooth journey towards parenthood.