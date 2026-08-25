Key takeaways Switching payroll providers can help businesses improve payroll accuracy, reduce manual administration and access features that better support growth. The right time to switch depends on your business needs, not just the tax year.

Employers can switch payroll providers mid-year , provided employee records, year-to-date payroll figures and PAYE information are transferred accurately to ensure payroll continuity and correct HMRC submissions.

Before changing providers, businesses should prepare key payroll information, run a parallel payroll where possible and follow a structured migration plan to reduce the risk of payroll errors or duplicate employee records.

When carrying out a payroll provider comparison , consider factors such as HMRC compliance, payroll automation, integrations, customer support and scalability rather than focusing solely on price.

Modern payroll software helps automate payroll calculations, maintain accurate employee records and streamline payroll and HR processes, making it easier for businesses to stay compliant as they grow.

Paying employees accurately and on time is one of the most important responsibilities for any employer. As businesses grow, payroll often becomes more complex, making it increasingly important to have a payroll system that is accurate, compliant and able to adapt to changing business needs.

In March 2026, the UK Government announced that 389 employers were issued £12.6 million in penalties for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage correctly, with around 60,000 workers found to have been underpaid and more than £7.3 million repaid in owed wages.

If your current payroll process is becoming increasingly time-consuming, prone to errors or no longer meets the needs of your growing business, it may be time to consider changing payroll providers. In this guide, we'll explore how the process works, when to make the switch and what to consider before choosing your next payroll solution.

Why do businesses switch payroll providers?

Why do businesses switch payroll providers?

Switching payroll providers is often driven by changing business needs rather than a single issue. As organisations grow, expand their workforce or face new compliance requirements, their existing payroll solution may no longer provide the functionality or support they need.

Whether you're using payroll software, outsourcing payroll or managing it in-house, choosing the right solution can help improve accuracy, reduce administrative work and support compliance with HMRC requirements.

Signs it's time to switch payroll

It may be time to consider switching payroll companies if:

Payroll processing is becoming increasingly time-consuming.

Your business has outgrown its current payroll solution.

Manual processes are leading to errors or duplicate work.

Customer support is slow or difficult to access.

Your payroll software doesn't integrate with your HR or accounting systems.

You're looking for a more cost-effective or scalable solution.

📌 Example

A growing business expands from 20 to 150 employees across multiple locations. Payroll that was once manageable becomes increasingly complex, prompting the business to switch to a more automated payroll solution that can support future growth.

How can switching payroll improve your business?

Benefits of switching payroll may include:

Automating repetitive payroll tasks and reducing manual data entry.

Improving payroll accuracy and reducing the risk of errors.

Keeping up with changes to payroll legislation and HMRC requirements.

Streamlining payroll and HR processes through system integrations.

Providing employees with secure access to payslips and payroll information.

Supporting scaling businesses with improved payroll processes

👉 To note

Before making a decision, it's worth booking product demonstrations and comparing several providers. This allows you to evaluate features, ask questions and determine which solution best meets your organisation's needs.

When is the best time to switch payroll providers?

The right time will depend on your business, payroll processes and the level of support you need during the transition. While many employers choose to switch at the end of the tax year, it's entirely possible to change providers at other times if the move is carefully planned.

Is the end of the tax year the best time?

Many businesses choose to switch payroll providers at the end of the tax year because it can simplify the migration process. Starting a new payroll year with a new provider may reduce the amount of historical payroll data that needs to be transferred and can make year-end reporting more straightforward.

💡 Good to know

If you're planning to switch at the start of a new tax year, booking your implementation several weeks in advance can help ensure your new payroll provider has enough time to prepare your payroll setup before your first pay run.

Can you switch payroll providers mid-year?

Switching payroll companies mid-year is common and, with the right preparation, can be just as straightforward as changing providers at the end of the tax year.

When switching mid-year, employers should ensure they have accurate payroll records ready for migration, including employee details, year-to-date payroll figures, tax information and payroll identifiers. Your new provider will typically use this information to ensure payroll continues without interruption and that submissions to HMRC remain accurate.

Whether you're switching payroll companies mid-year or even mid-quarter, careful planning, clear communication and accurate payroll data are key to a successful transition.

How to switch payroll providers

Switching payroll providers doesn't have to be complicated. With careful planning and the right information, businesses can move to a new payroll system while minimising disruption to employees and payroll operations.

Switching payroll companies checklist

Following a structured plan can help make switching payroll companies more efficient and reduce the risk of errors during implementation.

Using a checklist when switching payroll companies can be helpful to prepare for the transition:

Review your current payroll process and identify what's working well and where improvements are needed. Inform key stakeholders, including HR, finance and payroll teams, before beginning the migration. Compare payroll providers and book product demonstrations to evaluate the features, support and pricing available. Agree on an implementation timeline with your new payroll provider, including key milestones and your first payroll date. Export your payroll records, employee information and year-to-date payroll data from your existing system. Configure your new payroll system, including employee records, PAYE details, pension settings and payroll schedules. Run a parallel payroll to compare calculations with your previous system before processing your first live payroll. Complete your first payroll using the new provider and check that employee payments and HMRC submissions have been processed correctly.

Information you'll need before switching

Before your migration, gather information such as:

PAYE reference and Accounts Office reference.

Employee payroll records and payroll IDs.

Year-to-date payroll figures.

Tax codes and National Insurance information.

Pension scheme details and contribution records.

Employee bank details.

Holiday balances and absence records.

Any statutory payments currently being processed.

⚠️ Warning

Missing payroll data or incorrect employee identifiers can lead to payroll errors or duplicate HMRC records. Before going live, review your migrated payroll data carefully and confirm that employee records match your previous payroll system.

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Common mistakes when switching payroll companies

Changing payroll providers is an opportunity to improve your payroll processes, but without careful planning, the transition can create unnecessary delays or payroll errors.

Payroll migration mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes include:

Switching providers too close to your payroll processing date.

Not tracking employee payroll data correctly.

Forgetting to transfer year-to-date payroll information.

Not checking employee payroll IDs and PAYE details.

Overlooking pension, statutory payment or leave records.

Choosing a provider without the features or support that your business needs.

Skipping a parallel payroll before your first live pay run.

📌 Example

A business migrates employee records without checking payroll identifiers. During the first payroll run, duplicate employee records are created, requiring additional time to correct payroll submissions and employee data.

How to ensure a smooth transition

To support a smooth transition:

Allow enough time to prepare before your first payroll.

Communicate the timeline with HR, finance and payroll teams.

Confirm what payroll information your new provider requires.

Test payroll calculations by running a parallel payroll.

Review employee records before submitting your first payroll to HMRC.

Ask your provider what onboarding and migration support they offer.

Comparing payroll providers

Taking the time to compare providers can help you find a solution that improves efficiency, supports compliance and grows with your organisation.

How to compare payroll providers

When it comes to carrying out payroll provider comparisons, it's important to consider how each solution supports your day-to-day payroll processes as well as your long-term business goals.

Feature Why it matters HMRC compliance Helps ensure payroll submissions meet current legislative requirements. Payroll automation Reduces manual calculations and repetitive administrative tasks. HR and payroll integration Keeps employee records and payroll information synchronised. Employee self-service Enables employees to securely access payslips and update personal details. Reporting and analytics Provides greater visibility into payroll costs and workforce data. Customer support Gives access to guidance during implementation and day-to-day payroll processing. Scalability Supports business growth without requiring a new payroll solution.

Questions to ask a new payroll provider

Before selecting a new payroll provider, it's worth arranging a product demonstration and asking questions about the implementation process, ongoing support and the platform's capabilities.

Some useful questions include:

Is your payroll software recognised by HMRC?

What support is available during payroll migration and onboarding?

Can the platform integrate with our accounting software?

How are payroll legislation and tax updates managed?

What reporting features are included?

How is employee data protected?

What customer support is available after implementation?

How does the platform scale as our business grows?

Managing payroll with modern payroll software

Managing employee records, statutory payments, tax calculations and compliance manually can increase administrative work and the risk of payroll errors. Modern payroll software helps employers automate routine tasks, improve accuracy and keep payroll processes running efficiently.

Whether you're switching providers for the first time or replacing an existing system, choosing software that supports your business today and as it grows can help create a more streamlined payroll process.

Why automation matters

Modern payroll software can help employers:

Automate payroll calculations and statutory payments.

Reduce manual data entry and payroll errors.

Keep employee records up to date.

Generate payroll reports more efficiently.

Integrate payroll with HR, pensions and accounting software.

Simplify payroll compliance and reporting.

💡 Good to know

Automation doesn't replace payroll expertise. Instead, it helps payroll and HR teams work more efficiently by reducing repetitive manual tasks and improving visibility across payroll processes.

Switching payroll with PayFit

Changing payroll providers is a significant decision, and having the right support can make the transition much smoother. Alongside payroll processing, it's important to consider how your new payroll provider will support implementation, onboarding and day-to-day payroll management.

PayFit provides dedicated onboarding support to help businesses migrate payroll data, configure payroll settings and prepare for their first payroll run. Once you're up and running, the platform brings payroll, HR and leave management together in one place, helping teams manage employee information, automate payroll calculations and stay up to date with legislative changes.

If you're considering switching payroll providers, why not book a demo with PayFit? We'll show you how the platform works, answer your questions and help you determine whether it's the right solution for your business.