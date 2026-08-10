Save time and gain autonomy with our leave management software
Because great teams run on happy, well-rested people. Not paperwork.
Leave management software that actually works
Tired of broken formulas and scattered files? With PayFit’s leave management system, everything is centralised in one place.
Whether it’s at the office or at home, at 8am or 11pm, on a laptop or mobile phone, managers and employees can easily take control of their leave management.
Bye bye double data entry. Employee leave is automatically reflected in payroll, in real time, helping to save time and avoid errors.
Employee & manager - united in autonomy
Total flexibility for your teams
Our UK absence management software allows employees to request time off from their personal space. They can manage everything completely independently, even on the go.
All kinds of leave taken care of
Whether it’s annual, sick, unpaid, or compassionate leave, it can all be requested and managed directly within PayFit. Your employees can even request remote working arrangements.
Leave management taken off your hands
Give your managers access to our platform to manage their own teams’ leave. One less thing for you to worry about, more time to focus on the big stuff.
Leave management in real-time
From approval to payslip, in an instant
A manager approves a leave request, it reflects on the employee’s payslip instantly, you preview those payslips before running payroll. Greater insight, greater control, less errors.
No more unplanned overlapping holidays
A shared calendar view lets employees and managers see their colleagues’ absences. This makes it easier to understand who is off and when, for simpler project and resource planning.
Next level reporting capabilities
A powerful reporting module lets admins see and export breakdowns of all leaves across specific months, or the tax year as a whole. Or create reports from scratch for personalised insights.
Leave management in 3 steps
Employee requests leave
The employee logs into their space and submits their request. They choose the type of absence and the duration.
Manager validates the request
Their manager receives an email notification and approves (or denies) the request from their manager space.
Payroll is updated
An admin user can then view the employee’s updated payslip, and how the leave will impact payroll.
Leave management FAQs
The best expense management software should offer automated receipt scanning, real-time expense tracking, policy compliance checks, and seamless payroll integration. We provide all these features plus automatic VAT processing and customisable approval workflows.
An efficient expense management system streamlines the entire process from submission to reimbursement. Our software automates receipt capture, expense categorisation, policy compliance, and payroll integration, reducing processing time by up to 80%.
Our UK expense management software stands out with its real-time payroll integration, intelligent OCR technology, and automated policy enforcement. It's designed to reduce manual input, eliminate errors, and provide complete visibility over company spending.
Modern expenses management software simplifies the claim process for employees. With PayFit, staff can submit expenses on-the-go using their smartphone, track approval status in real-time, and see reimbursements automatically added to their next payslip.