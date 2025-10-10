Let's reshape payroll and HR together

Partner with us to build the future of payroll and HR management.

Become a partner

Champion change

PayFit is Europe’s fastest growing payroll software, and we’re passionate about modernising HR and payroll processes through automation and integration.

Grow with us

We’re scaling rapidly, and our partner programme is designed so our businesses grow together. Features include co-marketing, revenue share and mutual referrals.

Gain expertise

The PayFit team includes CIPP professionals and our partner programme dedicates time and resources to transfer HR and payroll knowledge to you, your clients, and your team.

Why Partner with PayFit?

Our partner programme is designed to bring value to your business and your clients. Here’s what we can do together.

Who can partner with PayFit?

PayFit partners with advisors and businesses that are passionate about building the future of payroll and HR Management.

Integration Partners

Integrate with us or join our Open API program to help our clients complete their tech stack.

Referral Partners

Whether you're a point solution or strategic advisor, partner with us to share leads and grow together.

Fractional Support Providers

Bring your A-game to clients by helping them transform their People and Finance processes with PayFit.

Join the payroll tech club

Our Open API hub provides PayFit users with the opportunity to build their own custom integrations. Join our program to help our clients sync up with their favourite tools (including you! ) and eradicate double data entry for good.

Our Trusted Partners

We only work with trusted partners who want to build the best experiences for employers and employees.

Scaleup Finance

Financial management for next generation founders

Find out more
Ben

Fully automated, flexible benefits & rewards platform that puts teams first.

Find out more
Entrepreneur First

Bringing together exceptional people to meet their co-founders and build global startups.

Find out more
Fleet

Effortlessly onboard new team members and streamline the management of your entire IT infrastructure.

Find out more
hireful

ATS software and support for HR and in-house recruiters.

Find out more
Hunteed

Automatically create employee profiles for your new recruits.

Infina

Finance Functions for Ambitious Startups

Find out more
Leapsome

Performance management & engagement software that powers growth.

Find out more
Odoo (by Sodexis)

Automatically transfer your accounting data to Odoo thanks to the Sodexis connector

Oyster

All your global employment needs in one place. Work with great talent in 180+ countries without opening entities and navigating complex local laws.

Find out more
Pleo

Flexible spending solution and company cards that power team saving and spending.

Find out more
Outfund.

Non-dilutive finance provider, offering fast and flexible capital from £10k-£10m.

Find out more
Raffingers

Top 100 firm of accountants and business advisers to get the most out of your business and your personal finances

Find out more
RORA

Specialised, on-demand finops teams assembled for your business needs.

Find out more
SmartPension

Automatic pension enrolment for fast, easy and secure pension setup.

Find out more
Spendesk

Company cards and spend management software for better savings.

Find out more
Techspace

Flexible co-working space for forward-thinking companies and pioneering tech.

Find out more
Vlexible

Outsourced HR services for Micro - SME businesses

Find out more
Yulife

Group life insurance providing life-enhancing coverage valued by employees.

Find out more

Join us, and let's grow together

Interested in becoming a PayFit Partner? Fill out our partnership application form and a partnerships manager will be in touch.

Apply today

What do our partners say about us?

PayFit's fantastic customer service team is always available and responsive. It's great because you feel like you're talking to a payroll expert every time.
Sam Fromson
Co-Founder & COO

Yulife

At Infina, we have the saying 'solve problems with technology, not people' which is why we partner with software like PayFit as it's crucial to solving many of the challenges we face when building best practice finance functions and delivering an amazing service to our clients.
Johan van der Poel
Founder

Infina

Loading...

Frequently Asked Questions

I am interested in becoming a partner, how do I get started?

To learn more about becoming a PayFit partner, please complete the partner form on this page and a member of our partnerships team will be in touch.

How are your partnership commissions and benefits structured?

The structure of our partnerships is adapted to suit our partners goals. There are many benefits to partnering with PayFit; get in touch to discuss how we can work together.

How long does it take to become a PayFit partner?

The partnerships team will meet with you to ensure we are aligned in our goals and vision. Integration partners are subject to our product team’s timeline and roadmap; other partners can join our partner programme today!