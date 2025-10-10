Let's reshape payroll and HR together

Champion change
PayFit is Europe’s fastest growing payroll software, and we’re passionate about modernising HR and payroll processes through automation and integration.
Partner with us to build the future of payroll and HR management.
Grow with us
We’re scaling rapidly, and our partner programme is designed so our businesses grow together. Features include co-marketing, revenue share and mutual referrals.
Gain expertise
The PayFit team includes CIPP professionals and our partner programme dedicates time and resources to transfer HR and payroll knowledge to you, your clients, and your team.
Our partner programme is designed to bring value to your business and your clients. Here’s what we can do together.
PayFit partners with advisors and businesses that are passionate about building the future of payroll and HR Management.
Integration Partners
Integrate with us or join our Open API program to help our clients complete their tech stack.
Referral Partners
Whether you're a point solution or strategic advisor, partner with us to share leads and grow together.
Fractional Support Providers
Bring your A-game to clients by helping them transform their People and Finance processes with PayFit.
Our Open API hub provides PayFit users with the opportunity to build their own custom integrations. Join our program to help our clients sync up with their favourite tools (including you! ) and eradicate double data entry for good.
We only work with trusted partners who want to build the best experiences for employers and employees.
Financial management for next generation founders
Fully automated, flexible benefits & rewards platform that puts teams first.
Bringing together exceptional people to meet their co-founders and build global startups.
Effortlessly onboard new team members and streamline the management of your entire IT infrastructure.
ATS software and support for HR and in-house recruiters.
Automatically create employee profiles for your new recruits.
Finance Functions for Ambitious Startups
Performance management & engagement software that powers growth.
Automatically transfer your accounting data to Odoo thanks to the Sodexis connector
All your global employment needs in one place. Work with great talent in 180+ countries without opening entities and navigating complex local laws.
Flexible spending solution and company cards that power team saving and spending.
Non-dilutive finance provider, offering fast and flexible capital from £10k-£10m.
Top 100 firm of accountants and business advisers to get the most out of your business and your personal finances
Specialised, on-demand finops teams assembled for your business needs.
Automatic pension enrolment for fast, easy and secure pension setup.
Company cards and spend management software for better savings.
Flexible co-working space for forward-thinking companies and pioneering tech.
Outsourced HR services for Micro - SME businesses
Group life insurance providing life-enhancing coverage valued by employees.
Interested in becoming a PayFit Partner? Fill out our partnership application form and a partnerships manager will be in touch.
To learn more about becoming a PayFit partner, please complete the partner form on this page and a member of our partnerships team will be in touch.
The structure of our partnerships is adapted to suit our partners goals. There are many benefits to partnering with PayFit; get in touch to discuss how we can work together.
The partnerships team will meet with you to ensure we are aligned in our goals and vision. Integration partners are subject to our product team’s timeline and roadmap; other partners can join our partner programme today!