Payroll that you own, with expert support at every step
PayFit is designed to be used by anyone. But if you need it, there’s always an expert ready to support you. Be it a complex query or simple piece of advice, we’re here for you.
20%
more queries resolved instantly using PayFit Copilot
1
click to our virtual assistant from any page within your space
+5 000
free training resources
Three ways to get the support you need
An intelligent assistant available 24/7, human payroll experts, and step-by-step training resources for all levels of experience. With PayFit, you’ll enjoy the freedom and control that owning your company payroll brings, backed up by a big-hitting support squad.
Our AI assistant is your trusty virtual companion. When you ask, your Copilot answers.
For those more personalised queries, a payroll expert is always on hand to help.
A wealth of payroll resources and product training modules make using PayFit even simpler.
Our support commitments to you, every day
Convenience
Be it live chat, email, support ticket, or our AI assistant, there’s multiple ways to get help.
Expertise
Our support team is made up of the brightest brains in payroll. No query is too complicated for them.
Speed
An AI assistant with instant answers 24/7, a fully searchable library at your fingertips, and an efficient human ticketing system, this is rapid response stuff.
Autonomy
Step-by-step self-help guides and resources empower you and your team to own payroll, and learn as you go.
PayFit AI: your 24/7 payroll assistant
The assistant that never sleeps
Like an actual Copilot, ours responds instantly, no matter the time or day.
An answer to (almost) everything
Copilot is a payroll & HR specialist, and knows the ins and outs of using PayFit like few others.
It knows when to ask for help
Next extra or specific support? Copilot will put you in touch with an expert if it can’t provide the answer you’re looking for.
The Customer Service team: Payroll experts at your fingertips
Dedicated
You’ll have access to dedicated payroll support, someone familiar with your payroll setup, should you ever need a helping hand.
Knowledegable
Our Support team really knows its stuff, from lieu days to legislation and everything in between.
Experienced
Our experts have worked in payroll bureaus, accountancy offices, as part of in-house payroll teams, and at leading software companies. Their experience is as varied as it is broad.
Our Help Centre: powering your payroll autonomy
A goldmine of payroll & HR resources
Step-by-step guides, legislation explainers, video tutorials…search and find thousands of resources in seconds.
Everything you need to know
The Help Centre is regularly updated, so there’s always something new to discover for payroll novices and aces alike.
Real-time updates
Payroll legislation evolves, and so too does our Help Centre content. We ensure everything’s kept up to date, meaning you can rely on the figures.
Frequently asked questions
PayFit AI is a conversational AI assistant, powered by information directly from our expert-written Help Centre. When you input a query, it pulls information directly from there in a matter of seconds, on the topics of payroll, HR and using PayFit.
PayFit AI has no access to yours or your company’s sensitive information. It relies solely on the information shared with it during your exchanges, and this all remains private and secure to you. It’s never shared with any other AI systems or third parties.
Our team is available to answer your questions via live chat (Standard and Premium plans) from 9am to 6pm on weekdays, and will also respond to support tickets and emails within these hours.
Copilot is on hand to answer your queries 24/7, and you can submit a support ticket or drop us an email at any time, which will then be answered during our normal business hours.
Whilst our support experts have an in-depth knowledge of legal and legislative matters surrounding payroll, you should always consult a legal expert if in doubt.