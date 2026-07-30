Payroll that flexes with your business
Payroll software that scales with your business. For companies with 25+ employees.
Why choose PayFit?
It’s time to leave outdated systems behind. This is payroll software designed for the new era of business.
Automated
Streamline over 90% of payroll tasks like RTI, pension and P11D submissions.
Synchronised
Connect with market-leading People solutions like Spendesk and Leapsome to minimise double data entry and simplify processes.
Complete
Oversee your People processes, such as performance, leave and expense management, from the same place that you run payroll.
Your payroll, your data, your way
Our in-house payroll software lets you take control of the payroll process without compromising compliance.
Not days. Make last-minute changes and generate payslips in just a few clicks.
No more double data entry. Manage your HR processes within PayFit, and connect other tools too.
Benefit from personalised onboarding & training, CIPP-qualified support content, plus access to actual humans.
Designed for modern businesses
PayFit's knowledgeable payroll specialists have helped us sort out our apprenticeship levy that we didn't even know we needed to settle. Similarly, the world of pensions can be so confusing, and they've helped us out enormously. We would be lost without them!
I can pull a lot more data much more easily now than I ever was able to before. I can put data up in front of the Exec, and it's made a real difference. Plus, the level of customer service we get from PayFit is amazing.