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Payroll that flexes with your business

Payroll software that scales with your business. For companies with 25+ employees.

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Why choose PayFit?

It’s time to leave outdated systems behind. This is payroll software designed for the new era of business.

Automated

Automated

Streamline over 90% of payroll tasks like RTI, pension and P11D submissions.

Synchronised

Synchronised

Connect with market-leading People solutions like Spendesk and Leapsome to minimise double data entry and simplify processes.

Complete

Complete

Oversee your People processes, such as performance, leave and expense management, from the same place that you run payroll.

Your payroll, your data, your way

Our in-house payroll software lets you take control of the payroll process without compromising compliance.

Run payroll in hours

Not days. Make last-minute changes and generate payslips in just a few clicks.

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Streamline your HR processes

No more double data entry. Manage your HR processes within PayFit, and connect other tools too.

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Get help when it's needed

Benefit from personalised onboarding & training, CIPP-qualified support content, plus access to actual humans.

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Designed for modern businesses

See why modern companies are switching to PayFit
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Ready to transform your payroll?

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