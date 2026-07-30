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Cashflow

Manage your cashflow and make better use of financial data for planning purposes with our guides on all things cashflow.

How to master financial data in a startup

Are you a startup founder struggling to make and head or tail of your financial data? Well, fret not! We have it all covered in this short article.

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The importance of good cash management

Startups often struggle to get their cash management procedures in place. In this article, Dan Hully, co-founder & CEO of Quantico, discusses the measures that can be put in place.

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How to calculate turnover: a UK guide for Finance and HR

This essential guide for UK managers explains how to calculate both sales turnover (revenue) and the employee turnover rate (staff) for your business.

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Bank Reconciliation for Small Business

Bank reconciliation is when you compare your monthly bank statement with your internal accounting number. PayFit breaks down how to conduct one.

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Payroll Software Guide

Download PayFit's guide