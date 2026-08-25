Key Takeaways Unpaid leave is time off without salary; it is not a general legal right, but statutory forms, including unpaid parental leave and carer's leave are protected under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and 2026 legislation.

Unpaid parental leave entitles eligible employees to up to 18 weeks per child (capped at 4 weeks per leave year ); continuity of employment is preserved, and statutory holiday continues to accrue under the Working Time Regulations 1998, any untaken days must carry forward if they cannot be taken within the leave year.

Employers cannot unreasonably refuse a statutory unpaid leave request but may postpone by up to 4 weeks where the business reason is justified, provided they consult the employee in writing and confirm the new start date.

Unpaid leave does not trigger employer pension contributions unless the contract provides otherwise; it also has no impact on continuous service or redundancy pay eligibility.

Imposing unpaid leave without contractual or statutory basis risks an unauthorised deduction of wages claim under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and potential constructive dismissal exposure.

For many UK employers, unpaid leave sits in a grey area between goodwill and legal obligation. Get it wrong and a misclassified absence, an unlawful salary deduction, or an incorrectly coded payroll entry can quickly become an Employment Rights Act 1996 liability. This guide walks through every statutory unpaid leave type, contract-only arrangements, and the real operational impact on holiday accrual, pension contributions, and continuous service calculations under 2026/27 rules.

What is unpaid leave and when is it lawful in the UK?

What is unpaid leave and when is it lawful in the UK?

Unpaid leave is any agreed or statutory period of absence during which an employee remains employed but receives no salary. It covers a broad range of scenarios, from emergency time off and sabbatical leave to statutory parental arrangements. It is not a general legal right in the UK: employers are only legally required to grant it where a statutory entitlement exists. For all other cases, unpaid leave rights in the UK depend entirely on what the employment contract or internal policy allows.

There are three distinct categories employers must understand:

Statutory unpaid leave : legally protected entitlements including unpaid parental leave , carer's leave , and reasonable unpaid time off for dependants

Discretionary unpaid leave : employer-granted absence with no statutory basis, governed solely by the internal policy on managing leave and absences

Lawful unpaid lay-off / short-time working: permitted only where the contract contains an express clause; employees are entitled to a statutory guarantee payment of up to £40 per workless day for the first 5 days in any 3-month period.

⚠️ Warning: Imposing unpaid leave without contractual or statutory basis is an unauthorised deduction of wages under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and can give rise to constructive dismissal claims if the employee resigns as a result.

Which types of unpaid leave are statutory entitlements in the UK?

Several forms of unpaid leave carry statutory protection in 2026/27:

Unpaid parental leave : 18 weeks per child (capped at 4 weeks per leave year ); a day-one right from 6 April 2026 under the Employment Rights Act 2025

Carer's leave: up to 1 week unpaid per rolling 12 months for employees with a dependant in long-term need; a day-one right under the Carer's Leave Act 2023 and the Carer's Leave Regulations 2024 (SI 2024/251) , in force since 6 April 2024 .

Time off for dependants : reasonable unpaid time off for emergencies, protected under the Employment Rights Act 1996

Unpaid compassionate leave: no statutory minimum outside parental bereavement; governed by employer policy on bereavement leave and applied consistently

What is the difference between paid and unpaid leave in practice?

The key operational differences between paid and unpaid leave affect salary, PAYE, holiday, and pension treatment across the pay period.

Area Paid leave Unpaid leave Salary Full salary paid as normal No salary due; zero gross pay in that period PAYE and NICs Calculated on full earnings Calculated only on actual earnings. A zero-pay period generates no liability but still requires an FPS with zero values to be submitted to HMRC on time Holiday accrual Continues as normal Continues under the Working Time Regulations 1998 Pension contributions Employer and employee contributions continue Typically suspended; employee may pay arrears on return Continuous service Preserved Preserved in full for redundancy and notice entitlements

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What statutory unpaid leave types exist in the UK in 2026/27?

UK employees have three main statutory unpaid leave entitlements in 2026/27. From 6 April 2026, unpaid parental leave became a day-one right under the Employment Rights Act 2025, making a million additional parents newly eligible. Carer's leave gives employees up to 1 week unpaid per rolling 12 months for dependants with long-term care needs under the Carer's Leave Act 2023.

Unpaid compassionate leave has no statutory minimum outside parental bereavement and remains entirely discretionary, which makes a consistent, policy-based approach essential to avoid Equality Act 2010 exposure.

💡 Good to know: Acas recommends consultation and flexibility when an unpaid parental leave request affects a critical business period; postponement of up to 4 weeks is permitted but outright refusal is not, in line with wider Employment Rights Act reforms.

What are the rules for applying unpaid parental leave?

Unpaid parental leave has specific eligibility, cap, and notice rules that employers must follow consistently. From 6 April 2026, the entitlement applies from day one of employment:

Eligibility : all employees with parental responsibility for a child under 18

Entitlement : 18 weeks per child ; the balance transfers between employers

Leave-year cap : maximum 4 weeks per leave year unless the employer agrees otherwise

Notice : at least 21 days before the intended start date

Postponement: up to 4 weeks where business impact is significant; refusal is not permitted

How should employers handle unpaid compassionate and care-related leave?

Without a statutory framework for most cases, unpaid compassionate leave must be governed by clear internal policy. Common triggers include bereavement of a non-immediate relative, serious illness, or a sudden personal crisis.

Care-related events may qualify under statutory carer's leave depending on the circumstances, so employers should assess each request on its own merits using consistent criteria across the workforce.

👉 To note: Inconsistent handling of unpaid compassionate leave requests increases Equality Act 2010 discrimination claim risk. Employees with caring responsibilities may also qualify for statutory carer's leave , which cannot be refused on business-impact grounds alone.

How does unpaid leave affect holiday, pension, and redundancy?

Statutory holiday continues to accrue during unpaid leave under the Working Time Regulations 1998; accrued days that cannot be taken must carry forward. Continuous service is fully preserved, so the unpaid period counts towards redundancy pay eligibility without interruption.

📌 Example: An employee takes 6 months of unpaid parental leave. Holiday accrues throughout and continuous service for redundancy pay remains unaffected, but employer pension contributions cease from day one.

What happens to holiday accrual during unpaid leave?

Holiday accrual during unpaid leave depends on whether the entitlement is statutory or contractual:

Statutory unpaid leave (e.g. parental, carer's): holiday continues to accrue under the Working Time Regulations 1998 . Discretionary unpaid leave (e.g. sabbatical, career break): accrual depends on whether the contract is suspended, confirm in writing before the leave begins to avoid disputes

Contractual enhancement : employers offering more than 5.6 weeks may define different accrual rules for unpaid periods, provided statutory minimums are always met

Carry-forward obligation: accrued holiday that cannot be taken must carry forward to avoid Working Time Regulations liability

How does unpaid leave affect pension contributions and redundancy pay?

Employer pension contributions cease for most auto-enrolment schemes once salary reaches zero. Employees may agree with their employer to make additional voluntary contributions on return, subject to scheme rules and the annual allowance, there is no statutory catch-up window.

Continuous service is fully preserved throughout the unpaid period, meaning it counts towards redundancy pay eligibility without interruption. From 6 April 2026, the weekly pay cap for statutory redundancy is £751, with a maximum payout of £22,530.

How should employers set up and manage unpaid leave in HR and payroll?

A written unpaid leave policy is the first line of defence against unauthorised deduction claims and inconsistent decision-making. It should clearly distinguish between statutory unpaid leave (parental, carer's, dependant emergencies) and discretionary unpaid leave, and define eligibility, notice expectations, and approval authority for each category. Requests should follow a documented manager-approval workflow, with outcomes recorded against the employee's absence record to support any future dispute or audit, as part of a structured approach to absence management .

⚠️ Warning: Using unpaid leave as an informal disciplinary measure, or imposing it without contractual or statutory basis, constitutes an unauthorised deduction of wages under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and can give rise to constructive dismissal claims.

What should an unpaid leave policy include to limit legal risk?

A compliant unpaid leave policy should address four core elements consistently across the workforce. For a broader overview of how unpaid leave sits within the full spectrum of leave and absence types , including annual, sick, and compassionate leave, the following elements apply to all categories:

Eligible categories : list all statutory and discretionary unpaid leave types covered

Notice requirements : minimum notice periods for each category, aligned with statutory rules (e.g. 21 days for unpaid parental leave)

Duration and limits : maximum length for discretionary unpaid leave, clearly separated from statutory entitlements

Consistency rule: all requests assessed against the same criteria to avoid Equality Act 2010 exposure

What does correct payroll integration for unpaid leave look like?

Accurate payroll coding is essential to ensure unpaid leave is processed correctly without generating erroneous salary payments or distorting absence reports. Each unpaid leave type should carry a distinct leave code (statutory vs discretionary), and any pay period containing an unpaid block must display a zero-salary line on the payslip with the correct absence reason.

Modern HR and payroll software can automate salary deductions, update leave trackers in real time, and flag pension contribution gaps when salary reaches zero.