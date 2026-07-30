PayFit For Finance Teams
Spend less time and effort on payroll and more on boosting the bottom line.
Helps your Finance team work smarter, not harder
90% of payroll-related tasks automated
90% of payroll-related tasks automated
Put an end to the vicious spreadsheet-to-email cycle so you can wrap payroll up in just a few clicks. Our cloud-based software for finance professionals drastically cuts down time spent on payroll each month.
RTI submissions done for you
RTI submissions done for you
Never miss an HMRC deadline again. PayFit handles all RTI submissions on your behalf, in addition to pension submissions. All submission reports, along with payments due and deadline dates, are accessible from our platform.
Receipt-to-payslip expense management
Receipt-to-payslip expense management
Centralise your expense management so you’re no longer chasing staff for receipts. Employees can log expenses from their portal and watch as payslips instantly update to reflect these.
Powerful reporting placed right at your fingertips
Pre-built reports to unlock deeper insights
Pre-built reports to unlock deeper insights
Whether you’re forecasting, modelling or sharing data upwards, reporting is everything in Finance. Through PayFit, you can easily access pre-built templates to review data like pension contributions and salary breakdowns.
Endless levels of customisation
Endless levels of customisation
Build custom reports from scratch, then run and save these to access them at a later date. Choose the exact settings and dimensions you want to analyse for that granular level of detail every time.
100s of reporting dimensions to play with
100s of reporting dimensions to play with
It’s simple: any data you run through PayFit can be pulled out as a report. Choose from over 219 different dimensions to review everything from salary increases to student loan repayments and more.
Payroll software that works in tandem with other platforms
Payroll journals that sync with accounting software
Payroll journals that sync with accounting software
Manually extracting and re-formatting payroll journals is painstaking. With PayFit, journals are formatted perfectly for effortless syncing and reconciliation with market-leading Finance software for small businesses (like Xero and Quickbooks).
Pension submissions, all taken care of
Pension submissions, all taken care of
Automatic submissions allow you to streamline pension scheme duties. We cover all major providers, including Nest, People’s Pension, Smart Pension and Aviva, for a seamless payroll-to-pension experience.
Lightning-fast payment solutions
Lightning-fast payment solutions
Pay your employees quicker with additional faster payment solutions like Telleroo and BACS. Instead of copying and pasting individual payment details, take care of staff payments all in one go with a single bulk payment.
Full data transparency for error-free pay runs
A powerful variance dashboard to spot anomalies
A powerful variance dashboard to spot anomalies
Identifying data discrepancies has never been easier with our best-in-class variance dashboard. Compare payroll data month-on-month to spot errors more quickly and reduce time spent on reviews.
Calculation breakdowns that shed light
Calculation breakdowns that shed light
Trust and transparency are crucial to making your payroll run smoothly. See precisely how all elements of employee payslips are calculated. Click on tax, sick pay and National Insurance amounts to see exactly how PayFit arrived at these figures.
Your payroll data, safe and out of sight
Your payroll data, safe and out of sight
As an ISO 27001-certified system, we ensure all data remains stored under lock and key. We practise the highest levels of compliance and security in the marketplace, like 2FA, to keep your data safe.