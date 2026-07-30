Skip to main content

PayFit For Finance Teams

Spend less time and effort on payroll and more on boosting the bottom line.

Discover PayFit

Faster payroll

Next level reporting

Seamless integrations

Accurate & secure data

Faster payroll

Helps your Finance team work smarter, not harder

90% of payroll-related tasks automated

Put an end to the vicious spreadsheet-to-email cycle so you can wrap payroll up in just a few clicks. Our cloud-based software for finance professionals drastically cuts down time spent on payroll each month.

payfit run payroll functionality

RTI submissions done for you

Never miss an HMRC deadline again. PayFit handles all RTI submissions on your behalf, in addition to pension submissions. All submission reports, along with payments due and deadline dates, are accessible from our platform.

Receipt-to-payslip expense management

Centralise your expense management so you’re no longer chasing staff for receipts. Employees can log expenses from their portal and watch as payslips instantly update to reflect these.

payfit run payroll functionality

Next level reporting

Powerful reporting placed right at your fingertips

Pre-built reports to unlock deeper insights

Whether you’re forecasting, modelling or sharing data upwards, reporting is everything in Finance. Through PayFit, you can easily access pre-built templates to review data like pension contributions and salary breakdowns.

Endless levels of customisation

Build custom reports from scratch, then run and save these to access them at a later date. Choose the exact settings and dimensions you want to analyse for that granular level of detail every time.

100s of reporting dimensions to play with

It’s simple: any data you run through PayFit can be pulled out as a report. Choose from over 219 different dimensions to review everything from salary increases to student loan repayments and more.

PayFit custom reports
PayFit custom reports

Seamless integrations

Payroll software that works in tandem with other platforms

Payroll journals that sync with accounting software

Manually extracting and re-formatting payroll journals is painstaking. With PayFit, journals are formatted perfectly for effortless syncing and reconciliation with market-leading Finance software for small businesses (like Xero and Quickbooks).

Pension submissions, all taken care of

Automatic submissions allow you to streamline pension scheme duties. We cover all major providers, including Nest, People’s Pension, Smart Pension and Aviva, for a seamless payroll-to-pension experience.

Lightning-fast payment solutions

Pay your employees quicker with additional faster payment solutions like Telleroo and BACS. Instead of copying and pasting individual payment details, take care of staff payments all in one go with a single bulk payment.

Accurate & secure data

Full data transparency for error-free pay runs

A powerful variance dashboard to spot anomalies

Identifying data discrepancies has never been easier with our best-in-class variance dashboard. Compare payroll data month-on-month to spot errors more quickly and reduce time spent on reviews.

Calculation breakdowns that shed light

Trust and transparency are crucial to making your payroll run smoothly. See precisely how all elements of employee payslips are calculated. Click on tax, sick pay and National Insurance amounts to see exactly how PayFit arrived at these figures.

Your payroll data, safe and out of sight

As an ISO 27001-certified system, we ensure all data remains stored under lock and key. We practise the highest levels of compliance and security in the marketplace, like 2FA, to keep your data safe.

Discover why thousands of Finance professionals choose PayFit

Before PayFit, payroll was a big problem for us. Now, it’s just a simple box we tick at the end of every month

Jamie Roach
Head of Finance @ Elliptic
Loading...

Essential reading for Finance teams

From cost cutter to growth driver...How to transform your finance function
Read the article
Building a payroll data-driven culture
Read the article
Deciding on a payroll strategy
The risks of outsourcing payroll
Read the article
How PayFit Helps Improve Processes and Outcomes For Finance Managers
Read the article

Discover all our features

PayFit doesn't only automate payroll management, it also offers HR features and integrations with other software for seamless processes.

bank color

Payroll & RTI submissions

payslip

Leave and absences

people

People management

admi

Integrations

validate

Performance management

payslip

Expenses