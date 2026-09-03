Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’: Details for Employers

The Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’ 2024 is a new draft piece of legislation produced by the Labour government that is set to pass at some point in future.

While an echo in many ways of the Equality Act of 2010, this Bill is a more concerted effort at safeguarding diversity within the workplace. With a sharp focus on combating systemic racism and boosting equal opportunities for minority groups, the Bill has the potential to shake up how we tackle discrimination altogether.

There is no specific date yet for when the Bill might become law. However, when it does, compliance with the new rules won’t just be recommended but expected of employers. Given this, it’s worth getting to grips with what new measures might be introduced and how your business can prepare.

What is the ‘draft equality (race and disability)’ bill?

What is the ‘draft equality (race and disability)’ bill?

Imagine a workplace where everyone truly has equal opportunities, regardless of their race or disability. That's the vision behind the Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’.

It’s an upgrade to existing laws, filling in the gaps and tightening up the rules to create a fairer work environment, with a particular focus on those who are part of ethnic minorities or disabled.

As we write this, the current Labour government are still working out the specifics. In a nutshell, the bill aims to:

Provide Black, Asian and other ethnic minorities with equal pay rights

Protect workers against dual discrimination

Root out the core causes of racial inequality

The Labour government has also pledged to reverse the previous Conservative government’s decision to downgrade the monitoring and reporting of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate.

Why introduce a new Bill for this?

So, why the push for new legislation? While we've got laws like the Equality Act 2010 , there’s still a long road ahead to eliminate unfair treatment and inequality at work. Racial minorities and disabled individuals still face a lot of challenges in the workplace.

This bill is set to tighten the reins on discrimination and make sure equality isn't just a checkbox exercise on corporate policies but a real practice.

When will the Bill come into force?

The timeline for the Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’ to come into full force is still a bit up in the air. It’s making its rounds through consultations and discussions. In the real legislative world, that means it could be a few years realistically before it’s fully set in stone. For businesses, this means there’s ample time to get on board with the changes and set up policies that make sense.

What will the ‘draft equality (race and disability)’ bill include?

Like with any Bill, there can be a lot of detail to sift through. The bottom line is that as with any new law or piece of legislation, there are bound to be changes that affect how you run and operate your business. With this particular Bill, we are likely to see:

Stronger safeguards

More comprehensive reporting requirements

Accessibility upgrades

The bill may also offer some support for employers in the form of guidelines for how to promote and better foster a more inclusive working environment. So, let’s see what could be included more specifically.

Tackling 'Dual Discrimination'

The Labour government’s upcoming Bill is set to take on what’s known as ‘dual discrimination’. This happens when someone experiences prejudice based on more than one protected characteristic as outlined under the Equality Act 2010.

For instance, if a Black female employee wants to file a discrimination claim based on both sex and race, her case would be treated as a single dual discrimination issue rather than two separate claims.

Closing the Pay Gaps

A key focus of the new bill is narrowing the pay gaps related to gender , ethnicity, and disability. The government also plans to enable equal pay comparisons across companies where similar roles are performed.

Soon, it could become a legal requirement for employers with over 250 staff members to publish reports on their ethnicity and disability pay gaps just like with gender pay gap reporting , shining a light on disparities that need addressing.

Boosting Public Services



The ‘Equality (Race and Disability)’ Bill aims to enhance UK public services, including the NHS, schools, local councils, and the police force. For example, the bill proposes anti-racism training for police officers and focuses on improving recruitment, retention, and progression among Black and Asian workers.

The Bill might also push for curriculum changes to ensure greater diversity in education, with teachers receiving training to tackle racial stereotypes and inequalities both in their classrooms and the wider school environment.

Addressing the Windrush Scandal

In response to the Windrush scandal, the bill plans to improve monitoring and speed up compensation processes for those affected. There’s even talk of moving the responsibility for this out of the Home Office if needed.

A new Windrush commissioner could be introduced to represent and support the families unjustly impacted by previous government immigration policies, pushing for justice and rectification.

Fighting Systemic Racism

The Bill acknowledges that socio-economic challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis have disproportionately affected certain communities, particularly Black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups. It aims to tackle systemic racism head-on, promoting inclusivity and equality at every level.

This includes improving maternity support for Black and Asian women and enhancing clinical training to better cater to the needs of minority patients, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve.

With these initiatives, the ‘Equality (Race and Disability)’ Bill aims to create a fairer, more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background.

How Should Employers Prepare? With changes on the horizon, it’s wise to start tuning up your workplace practices now. Here’s how: Policy Audit: Take a good look at your current practices—where could you be doing better in terms of equality? Training Time: Roll out training sessions that focus on understanding and preventing racial and disability discrimination. Boost Accessibility: Look around—is your workplace as accessible as it could be? If not, now’s the time to make those changes. Keep Updated: The specifics of the bill are still being ironed out, so stay informed and ready to adapt.

Drawing it all together

The Draft Equality, Race, and Disability Bill is set to redefine standards for fairness in the workplace. By getting a head start on understanding and implementing these changes, your business won’t just comply with new laws—it’ll stand out as a leader in fostering an inclusive and equitable work environment. Keep watching this space for more updates, and consider how embracing tools like PayFit can make these transitions smoother.

How Can PayFit Smooth the Way?

As the Draft Equality, Race, and Disability Bill shapes up, PayFit is here to help you stay ahead of the legislation. Our software can streamline how you manage HR tasks, making sure you’re on top of new regulations without breaking a sweat. From keeping detailed records to handling reports, PayFit makes compliance straightforward so you can focus on nurturing a truly inclusive workplace.