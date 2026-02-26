PayFit For HR Teams
Spend less time and effort on payroll, and more on doing a great job for your people.
Discover a tool that allows you to do your actual HR job
Time savings of up to 80% each month
Drastically reduce the time you spend on payroll each month, with fiddly spreadsheets and manual calculations replaced with payroll that’s wrapped up in just a few clicks.
A powerful people management module
PayFit is more than just a payroll software. It empowers HR teams with an all-in-one solution that means your people's data is at your fingertips, consistently and everywhere. No duplicate entries required.
Clear, accurate and beautiful payslips for your people
Our crystal clear payslips mean less questions from employees. And with all payroll-related activity reflected on them in real time, they’re always accurate, not to mention easily accessible via a self-serve employee portal.
Time for smart automation, and simpler payroll processes
Payroll software that ‘does it for you’
Manual processes can be stressful, particularly for those without much payroll experience. PayFit is designed to be used by novices and experts alike, and can be trusted to administer payroll quickly and correctly.
Hassle-free expenses management
PayFit’s expenses module lets employees upload expenses directly into the platform, with these reflecting automatically on their next payslip. Plus, get alerted if an expense is submitted that exceeds your limits.
Legislation updates reflected in PayFit as they come into effect
Worker legislation, such as the personal allowance and National Insurance rates, can change. With PayFit, any updates are automatically coded into the software ahead of becoming law, meaning no manual calculations and no errors.
Powerful technology that works in harmony with your existing tools
HR and payroll data perfectly in sync
PayFit’s HR software offers intuitive on/off-boarding, performance and annual leave management functionality, all in the same place as payroll. Relevant updates are reflected on payslips, reports and submissions instantly, removing the need for double data entry.
Payroll journals, automated and simplified
PayFit generates journals automatically with each payroll run, in the correct format for your accounting platform, ready to upload with just a few clicks.
Pension submissions, all taken care of
We process pension submissions for all main providers. From automatically assessing employee eligibility to sending enrolment letters on your behalf, PayFit can do it all.
Expert advice at your fingertips, whenever you need it
A comprehensive onboarding process
You’ll be assigned a dedicated implementation consultant to support you through your first weeks and months with us. This ensures a supportive, collaborative and smooth transition to PayFit, and an issue-free first payroll run…not to mention all subsequent ones.
Access to CIPP professionals
In addition to a comprehensive help centre and training videos, users can get access to CIPP payroll experts. We’ve even got a live chat feature, personal account manager and call back service available for Premium users.
Free courses to train you at your own pace
With PayFit Academy at your fingertips, you'll be able to develop your PayFit knowledge. Not only will it help develop your knowledge of the software, but also your payroll skills more broadly, so you can truly bring your A-game to this aspect of your People role.
Intuitive, high quality features for a great employee experience
A self-serve portal for all staff
Empower your people (and reduce the load on your team) with instant access to their payslips, leaves, expenses and 1:1s, all in one place. What’s more, they can access their payslips securely for years after they have left your company.
Seamless employee onboarding processes
PayFit comes loaded with pre-defined onboarding checklists to ensure you aren’t missing any key tasks, and reduces the need for double data entry across different platforms with syncs & integrations with leading HRIS.
User-friendly performance & engagement functionality
With PayFit’s performance management tools, employees can access and complete their performance reviews and 1:1s in the same personal portal they use to access payslips, submit expenses and request annual leave.