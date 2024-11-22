Having cloud HR capabilities in your People department means everything concerning your employees is managed digitally. From recruitment and onboarding all the way through to absence management, payroll and expense management, everything you need to manage your teams effectively can live in the cloud.

A cloud-based human resources software helps your organisation embrace modern working processes, so regardless of where in the world your employees are, your cloud software follows them around.

Access to this software means your payroll and HR practices become automatically compliant, allowing you to remain agile, delivering the best possible employee experience.

What is Cloud HR software?

Cloud software is software that is internet-based. This means you can access it from anywhere with an internet connection, making HR management much more flexible and agile for both HR professionals and employees trying to access HR services.

PayFit is a cloud-based HR system, that helps team members securely access HR and payroll data, run payroll in mere minutes, improve employee engagement and cut down heaps of paperwork - making things like manual payroll calculations and onboarding checklists obsolete.

So here's how cloud-based HR software can transform your organisation…

1. More secure HR data management

When it comes to sensitive HR data, you need a management system that is safe and secure. You also need to ensure that you’re compliant with data protection laws and other regulatory requirements (i.e., statutory compliance).

Finding a cloud HR software that boasts enhanced security and compliance features is a must. Look out for software that is ISO 27001 certified , encrypts data in transit and rest and has systems set up to detect potential vulnerabilities.

Having a reliable HR data management system can help you build trust with employees, improve operational efficiency and ensure you meet data protection requirements (avoiding penalties or fines).

2. Real-time HR data means operational flexibility

To make any kind of human-led decision, you need to rely on accurate HR data. But the problem with manually managing your HR processes is that you rely on humans to manually input data. This can easily lead to clumsy errors that can take hours to rectify, and data isn't entered in real time.

Instead, having real-time access to HR data means you can make decisions quickly and confidently about resource allocation, and you can rest assured that any salary changes, employee detail amends, or leave requests and approvals are all in real-time, which means no additional work from HR teams is required.

3. Tech stack integrations will multiply efficiencies

Being able to plug your tech stack into your cloud HR system is a game-changer. No more are you logging into multiple systems to update the same information; everyone is accessing a single source of truth, making all payroll and HR functions accurate.

PayFit works alongside market-leading software to give you the most seamless experience when managing your HR and payroll data . We plug into accounting software like Xero and QuickBooks, performance management systems , including Slack, and pension providers from Nest to Aviva.

Moreover, modern cloud HR platforms are beginning to integrate AI capabilities that go beyond traditional automation: from predictive workforce analytics to intelligent chatbots that answer employee queries instantly, all while maintaining secure, GDPR-compliant data handling.

4. Empower employees with a digital portal

Cloud HR isn’t just beneficial for HR professionals; it can transform your employee experience, too. Your onboarding process is the first interaction with your company, which means you need to make a cracking impression off the bat.

Utilising a digitally automated onboarding checklist puts the new starter in the driving seat. They can make their way through the list at their own pace and explore the resources you've shared with them without having to ask for guidance every five seconds.

The employee experience stretches way beyond the onboarding/offboarding process, though. Employees can access their digital payslips whenever they want, they can manage all absence and leave requests through the same portal, and they can see a transparent breakdown of pay, including any leave or holiday deduction, tax breakdowns and more.

5. Scalability at your fingertips

New employees? No worries, set them up with an automated onboarding checklist. Battling absence management chaos? Make use of self-serve absence and leave management solutions. Don't want to manually calculate sick pay? No problem, let HR payroll software (like PayFit!) take the load off and work it all out for you.

PayFit can do all this and more. No longer will you dread new hire processes or calculate paternity leave by calculator; let our software calculate everything and amend payslips and your data accordingly. There's no room for draining administrative processes in the modern era of HR tech!

To go even further, you can also consider setting up ready-to-use AI HR prompts for recruitment, retention or data analysis.

6. You can save precious pennies

Using a cloud-based payroll and HR software is more cost-effective in many ways. Let's first start with the direct cost savings - cloud HR software is not hardware, which ultimately means no paying for system maintenance. Human resources cloud software, like PayFit, rolls out regular software updates, keeping your data compliant, always, at no extra cost.

Then, there's the indirect cost savings. We're talking about the time saved from automating basic HR tasks. In fact, 55% of HR Managers stated that they could save more time on HR tasks with the right tools. From synced data reducing time wasted updating multiple sources to automated leave management means no more chasing approvers to sign off requests; the push notifications are automated. Leverage HR tech to save time, resources and money in one fell swoop.

7. Unparalleled accessibility for everyone from anywhere

Cloud-based means that armed with an internet connection, you can access your HR solution from anywhere. From running payroll remotely to signing off leave requests, everything becomes effortless, making business processes run smoothly, always.

And because it's cloud-based, you don't run the risk of editing data and creating duplicate documents. Once someone makes an amend, that change is live for everyone to see. This approach to HR system management fosters accountability and improves collaboration across the organisation.

8. Unlock useful data and drive impactful decisions

From benchmarking salary data to remain competitive and retain great employees to understanding resource allocation and spotting gaps in skillset. HR data has a very important role to play in the modern workplace.

But to find the data useful, you need to collect it accurately and consistently. Using software means data is accurately collected and consistently tracked, helping you pinpoint absence patterns and make proactive decisions to improve performance company-wide.

9. Your workplace is future-proofed

With system updates built into your monthly subscription price, you don't have to worry about finding a new solution when features become outdated. Make sure the HR software you choose is innovation-focused, consistently testing new features and introducing new solutions to help you solve ever-evolving HR challenges. You need a partner that will enhance your processes from now into the future.

And with remote work becoming even more mainstream, you'll feel safe in the knowledge that your cloud-based software solution is adaptable, helping your team thrive regardless of where in the world they're based.

10. Less paperwork

Physical HR paper trails pose many problems in the modern workplace. Not least, you risk losing them and causing a GDPR nightmare. However, with paperless processes, HR professionals can store and search data digitally, making their jobs much more efficient.

Digitising everything from your employee handbook to pay and benefits information means better data security, but you can also significantly reduce your paper consumption - so that's cost-effective, environmentally sound and superbly efficient; what's not to like?

Before you go

If you're currently battling through manual HR processes, the solution could lie in cloud-based hr software. Intuitive solutions help you save time and deliver exceptional employee experiences, all while generating accurate data to help you confidently manage HR processes.



