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People management

Your people are your company. Learn more about managing and taking care of your employees.

Annual leave and absences

Explore our helpful articles on parental leave, sick pay, calculating annual leave for your staff and much, much more.

UK annual leave calculator & how to guide 2026 | PayFitHoliday pay calculation guide for UK staff | PayFitCalculate SSP rates for the 2026/2027 tax year
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Employee wellbeing

Find out everything you need to take care of your employees’ wellbeing, with useful articles on pensions, benefits, running successful meetings and more.

Employee benefits: how it worksHow does contractual redundancy pay work in the UK work?Salary sacrifice pension contributions
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Salaries & Benefits

Find content related to salary, including articles on calculating backdated salary, correcting over and underpayments, plus managing salaries in a scaling business.

Scaling business: managing people, pay and performanceManaging remote teams: Pay and performance guide UK 2026/27BACS vs Faster Payments: key differences for UK payroll
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Equality, diversity and inclusion

A set of concepts that should be high up on your company agenda, learn how to embed equality, diversity and inclusion at every level of your organisation.

The art of connecting with Generations Y and Z (Part 1)Combatting gender inequality in the workplaceGender pay gap: UK reporting requirements for companies
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Pensions

The world of workplace pensions can be a tricky one for businesses to negotiate. Here, we demystify concepts including salary sacrifice, auto-enrolment and defined benefit, as well as providing advice on the most efficient pension schemes for your business.

Salary sacrifice pension contributionsAuto Enrolment - Eligibility, Thresholds & More - A GuideFactors Impacting Pension Contributions
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Employment law

Read up on the latest employment legislation news and advice and make sure your business complies with all UK employment laws.

The Supreme Court Ruling On Holiday Pay UnpackedPension Bill 2026: what it means for UK businessesThe new flexible working law & what it means for employers
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Dismissal and redundancy

Navigate UK dismissal and redundancy with confidence. Expert guides on fair procedures, statutory redundancy pay, employee rights and legal compliance for employers.

The UK Redundancy Process Explained For EmployersWhat is voluntary redundancy? A UK guide for employersA guide to constructive dismissal compensation in the UK
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Recruitment

Build your team with confidence. Expert guides on recruitment costs, hiring processes, candidate selection and best practices for UK employers growing their workforce.

What is the true cost of recruitment for UK employers?Recruitment Process Guide - Stages, Selection, AutomationWhat Is Internal Hiring - What Is Meant By Internal Recruitment?
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recruitment

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