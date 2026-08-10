Control and visibility combined with expert support
Looking for an automated solution to manage your company's payroll and HR processes? Here's how PayFit can help.
PayFit allows you to focus on higher value tasks by saving time and simplifying your payroll and HR processes.
Who is PayFit for?
Whether you employ 1 or 500 employees, PayFit provides you with the tools and support you need to reduce your payroll admin.
Managers and leadership teams
Through the automation of payroll and HR processes, PayFit aims to save companies both time and money.
Finance teams
With payroll and HR data stored under one roof, custom reports that directly integrate with leading accounting software can be generated.
HR teams
Intuitive software with dedicated support from payroll experts enabling you to remain compliant at all times.
Employees
Through a user-friendly employee portal, employees can access their payslips, request leaves, and submit expenses.
Our integrations
Our HMRC-recognised software handles all HMRC submissions on your behalf
Whether it’s performance or spend management, manage data more seamlessly while connecting the dots between your workflows.