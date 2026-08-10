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Control and visibility combined with expert support

Looking for an automated solution to manage your company's payroll and HR processes? Here's how PayFit can help.

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Payroll process diagram

How to know if PayFit is the right solution for your company?

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PayFit allows you to focus on higher value tasks by saving time and simplifying your payroll and HR processes.

Automated payroll management
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Automation of payslips, RTI and pension submissions
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Management of benefits, expenses and leaves all-in-one tool
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Integration of payroll and HR
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Personalised support from payroll experts
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Who is PayFit for?

Whether you employ 1 or 500 employees, PayFit provides you with the tools and support you need to reduce your payroll admin.

Managers and leadership teams

Managers and leadership teams

Through the automation of payroll and HR processes, PayFit aims to save companies both time and money.

Finance teams

Finance teams

With payroll and HR data stored under one roof, custom reports that directly integrate with leading accounting software can be generated.

HR teams

HR teams

Intuitive software with dedicated support from payroll experts enabling you to remain compliant at all times.

Employees

Employees

Through a user-friendly employee portal, employees can access their payslips, request leaves, and submit expenses.

Our integrations

Compliance: HMRC and RTi submissions
Compliance: HMRC and RTi submissions

Our HMRC-recognised software handles all HMRC submissions on your behalf

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Nest, Smart Pension, Aviva & more
Workplace pension

PayFit automates pensions submissions with all leading UK pension providers.

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Leapsome, Spendesk, Slack & more
Point solutions

Whether it’s performance or spend management, manage data more seamlessly while connecting the dots between your workflows.

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Xero, Quickbooks, Sage, NetSuite
Accounting software

PayFit's payroll journals are compatible with all leading accounting software and available in a click.

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4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

Join 22,000+ businesses simplifying their payroll

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