For a responsible and sustainable society
We take responsibility and want to contribute to a better society.
Our vision
It is part of our vision to make work a source of fulfilment for everyone.
This involves our employees, our customers, our users and our partners. We fully support the involvement of our employees in CSR initiatives so that everyone can develop and grow.
Their actions contribute to make our impact on our ecosystem even more positive, both internally and externally by inspiring our customers with an innovative HR policy and a product that offers our users a better working experience.
The 3 pillars of our CSR commitment
Our initiatives in 2021
Social
For our employees
One free day per year dedicated to volunteering
Monthly awareness-raising events with inspirational lectures and mobilisation actions
For our clients
Features designed to enhance the fulfilment of everyone at work
Our initiatives in 2021
Sustainability
For our employees
As a signatory to the Climate Act, our carbon footprint is made public and we are committed to reducing our emissions in a sustainable way
Little Big Impact "eco-challenge" workshops
15% of our employees trained in 2021
Target: 25% of employees trained by 2022
Our initiatives in 2021
Diversity and inclusion
For our employees
Creation of a working group within PayFit
A learning module on unconscious bias at work
Training for all our recruiters and managers
A regular internal survey to continuously improve our policy
Our past actions
Eco-challenge workshop
Urban permaculture support for ELLSA
Football game for Movember
Running 60km for Movember
Making heart-shaped pillows for Pink October
Volunteer day at the animal shelter
My little planet" challenge
Inspirational talk by Time for the Planet