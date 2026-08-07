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For a responsible and sustainable society

We take responsibility and want to contribute to a better society.

Our vision

Our CSR approach is one of PayFit's 5 priorities.

It is part of our vision to make work a source of fulfilment for everyone.

This involves our employees, our customers, our users and our partners. We fully support the involvement of our employees in CSR initiatives so that everyone can develop and grow.

Their actions contribute to make our impact on our ecosystem even more positive, both internally and externally by inspiring our customers with an innovative HR policy and a product that offers our users a better working experience.

The 3 pillars of our CSR commitment

Awareness-raising on social issues
Taking part in solving environmental issues
Valuing diversity and inclusion at work

Our initiatives in 2021

Social

For our employees

For our employees

  • One free day per year dedicated to volunteering

  • Monthly awareness-raising events with inspirational lectures and mobilisation actions

For our clients

For our clients

  • Features designed to enhance the fulfilment of everyone at work

Our initiatives in 2021

Sustainability

For our employees

For our employees

  • As a signatory to the Climate Act, our carbon footprint is made public and we are committed to reducing our emissions in a sustainable way

  • Little Big Impact "eco-challenge" workshops

    • 15% of our employees trained in 2021

    • Target: 25% of employees trained by 2022

Our initiatives in 2021

Diversity and inclusion

For our employees

For our employees

  • Creation of a working group within PayFit

  • A learning module on unconscious bias at work

  • Training for all our recruiters and managers

  • A regular internal survey to continuously improve our policy

Our past actions

Eco-challenge workshop

Awareness &amp; actions

Urban permaculture support for ELLSA

Volunteering

Football game for Movember

Awareness & actions

Running 60km for Movember

Awareness & actions

Making heart-shaped pillows for Pink October

Awareness & actions

Volunteer day at the animal shelter

Volunteering

My little planet" challenge

Awareness & actions

Inspirational talk by Time for the Planet

Awareness & actions

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