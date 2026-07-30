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Employment law

Read up on the latest employment legislation news and advice and make sure your business complies with all UK employment laws.

Statutory notice period UK 2026/27: Employer payroll guide

Manage the UK statutory notice period with confidence. Discover 2026/27 HMRC rules for PAYE, PILON, and garden leave to ensure full payroll compliance.

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HR document management: best practices for UK employers.

HR document management explained: UK legal requirements, HMRC retention rules and how digital systems improve compliance and security.

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How Many Hours Is Part Time UK: 2026/27 Employer Guide

Determine how many hours is part time under UK law. Master 2026/27 pro-rata holiday calculations, HMRC RTI hours bands, and statutory payroll compliance.

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Fixed-Term Contract Guide: UK Employer Compliance Rules

Fixed term contract rules for 2026/27: the 4-year permanent conversion limit, £751 redundancy pay cap, and unfair dismissal risks explained.

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HMRC travel expenses: 2026/27 rules for UK employers

HMRC travel expenses changed in 2026/27: discover the new 55p AMAP mileage rate, what employers can reimburse tax-free and how to report any excess to HMRC.

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How HMRC Time to Pay arrangement works in the UK

HMRC Time to Pay arrangement explained for UK businesses and self-employed taxpayers, including eligibility, VAT, deadlines and penalties.

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Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) UK 2026/27 Employer Guide

Payment in lieu of notice UK explained for 2026/27, how PILON is calculated, when it is taxable under HMRC rules, and how to process it correctly through payroll.

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Part time employee hours per week UK guide

Learn UK rules on part time employee hours per week, legal rights, overtime, and flexible work. Discover key changes under the Employment Rights Act 2025.

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Lunch break required by law in the UK? Employer guide

Is lunch break required by law in the UK? Learn employee break entitlements, Working Time Regulations rules, and employer obligations in 2026.

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Irregular working hours: rules and rights in the UK

Irregular working hours in the UK explained: holiday pay, leave entitlement, rest breaks, and employer responsibilities.

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Paternity leave in the UK: 2026 changes explained

Is paternity leave 14 working days in the UK in 2026? Learn how long paternity leave lasts, who is eligible, how pay works and what notice is required.

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Will Labour bring in a 4-day working week in the UK in 2026?

Learn what Labour’s 4-day week plans mean in 2026, plus your options now: flexible working, compressed hours, contracts, and HR actions.

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Contract of employment UK: 2026/27 employer compliance guide

Discover the 2026/27 compliance rules for a contract of employment UK. Learn how to issue written statements and avoid HMRC penalties for your new hires.

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The Supreme Court Ruling On Holiday Pay Unpacked

In this post, we unpack the Supreme Court’s ruling on holiday pay, and what it could mean for employers.

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The Deliveroo ruling — why was it different to Uber’s?

On 24 June, the Court of Appeal ruled that Deliveroo riders were to be deemed self-employed. In this article we look at the Deliveroo ruling and explain why it was different from Uber's.

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The End Of Zero Hours Contracts? Implications For Businesses

There is uncertainty as to whether or not the Labour government will abolish zero hours contracts. Let’s look at what this could mean for businesses.

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UK Statutory Notice Periods - An Explainer For Businesses

One of the fundamental aspects of ending an employment relationship is the statutory notice period. Find out your obligations as an employer.

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UK Equal Pay Law - What Employers Need To Know

Click for an overview of UK equal wage laws, guidance on how to address equal pay issues, and where to find further advice and information.

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What Is Post Employment Notice Pay? A Guide To PENP

Here, we provide a clear explanation of PENP, how it's calculated, and its tax implications, so you can tackle this tricky aspect of UK employment law.

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Employment Rights Bill: All the Details Explored

A comprehensive breakdown of the Employment Rights Bill, what it means for businesses and practical actions employers can take.

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The new flexible working law & what it means for employers

A new flexible working law came into effect in 2024. Employees have more say over how & when they work. Understand what it means for you as an employer.

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What are UK working time regulations? A guide for employers

A comprehensive guide for UK employers on working time regulations, maximum hours, rest breaks, holiday pay, record-keeping, and best practices.

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Reasons for refusing flexible working in the UK

Reasons for refusing flexible working explained (2026). Learn valid employer grounds, UK law, and best practices for handling requests compliantly.

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Right to work check in the UK: steps and documents

Right to work check UK 2026: learn documents, share code steps and how to check or prove your right to work in the UK.

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What is the Employment Rights Act? UK workplace rights explained

Employment Rights Act 1996 explained: understand employee rights, employer obligations, and essential UK workplace rules.

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What is employee offboarding and how should UK businesses manage it?

Offboarding in the UK for 2026: learn key steps, legal requirements, P45 rules and common mistakes to ensure a smooth and compliant employee exit.

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How to pay employees in the UK: Employer guide

How to pay employees correctly in the UK: covering PAYE, National Insurance, payment methods, and compliance requirements for the 2026/27 tax year.

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What is a zero-hours contract? Employer guide

Zero-hours contracts explained for UK employers and workers. Learn about worker rights and recent employment law changes affecting flexible contracts.

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Carer’s Leave Act: what it means in 2026

Learn what the Carer’s Leave Act means in 2026: carers’ rights, how leave works, notice rules, postponement, and policy steps for employers.

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The Alabaster ruling: a guide to maternity pay recalculations

What is the Alabaster ruling? Learn how pay rises during maternity leave affect Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) and how to calculate arrears correctly.

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Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act 2023: an employer’s guide

A guide for employers on the Neonatal Care Act, in force since April 2025. Learn about leave entitlement, pay eligibility, notice periods & the two-tier system.

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AI in HR: a guide for growing UK business leaders | PayFit

Explore the impact of AI in HR for businesses. Learn about tools, benefits, risks & best practices in using artificial intelligence for your HR processes.

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A Guide To Employment Law In The UK

It’s crucial that employers follow UK employment law, not only for legal compliance but to also improve their relationships with their employees.

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Employment Rights Bill 2024 - What Businesses Need to Know

Labour’s new employment rights bill for 2024 is a landmark proposal. Understand all the major changes proposed to overhaul workers’ rights.

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Pension Bill 2026: what it means for UK businesses

The UK Pension Bill extends automatic enrolment. Discover what changes in 2026, new employer obligations, affected employees and compliance requirements.

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UK statutory employment rights guide

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