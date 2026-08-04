PAYROLL SOFTWARE UK
UK payroll that’s powerful enough for experts, simple enough for anyone.
Automatic updates for every UK payroll regulation from HMRC changes to statutory payments. Stay 100% compliant with zero stress.
22,000+ small and medium businesses trust PayFit
UK payroll software that supports small business growth
Managing your employees and their pay shouldn’t be complicated. Unlock more time, energy, and data with cloud-based, HMRC-recognised UK payroll software that your team can own.
- Manage your employees and their pay from one single space
- Let our software deal with HMRC updates and compliance
- Free up more time to focus on your employees
Automate over 90% of manual payroll tasks like HMRC submissions, SSP, auto-enrolment, and more.
Take a hassle-free approach to managing your employees and their pay with best-in-class features.
Access support whenever you need it - our payroll experts are always on hand to help.
- Take your payroll from complicated to automated
- Access expert guidance and support
- Gain deeper insights into your People data
Free up to 80% of your time each month with automated cloud-based payroll software that keeps you compliant.
Gain access to real UK payroll experts when you need support or guidance.
Run custom reports across hundreds of data points to gain the employee and payroll insights you need.
PayFit AI
The first AI agent for payroll and HR, supporting you 24/7 with reliable and personalised answers
Your payroll sorted in 3 simple steps
Make changes right up till payday
Plug in your numbers, and watch payslips instantly update.
Check everything, then approve
Review monthly changes using our variance report.
Run payroll and review payments!
PayFit gives you a breakdown of payments due, from HMRC to benefits.
We’ll fit right in with your favourite tools
Whether it’s with our integrations, or our open API, we help you connect to your favourite tools.
Payroll, HR, plus so much more
Your people and pay are deeply interconnected. Improve employee retention & experience with the help of our HR modules.
Payroll & RTI submissions
PayFit AI
Never stay without answers. PayFit AI resolves your payroll and HR queries instantly, around the clock. Save hours every week.
Leave & absence management
Pensions
Performance and people management
Expense management
Here’s why businesses trust PayFit
We have been using PayFit for over 3 years now and it has scaled as our business has grown from 50 to over 200 employees in the UK. They are proactive at adding new features and integrations to keep the product best in class and if there are issues I have always found them to be resolvable fairly quickly. All in all I would not hesitate to recommend.
Edward Lucas
PayFit is very easy to use as the UI is very easy there is really no learning curve. The layout is pretty simple and it's easy to find your payslips, overview of time off, requested time off, and request for leaves.
Melissa
System is very convenient and smartly built, perfect for none payroll people. We like the transparency, efficiency and security. Helped us to reduce amount of spreadsheets and unnecessary paperwork for sure. Our employees seem to appreciate the change too.
Ausra
PayFit has completing revolutionized the way you can run payroll, making it more user friendly, and providing you the support and information you need.
Shaini
I have been very impressed with PayFit over the last year+ that we have been using their system. I've done payroll in multiple countries for over 20 years and PayFit is hands down one of the best systems I've used.
Joleine Sigler
I am very impressed with the software so far and it is easy to use and run payroll. With Payfit you can easily review, amend and add data and clearly see a payslip overview, which helps you spot any errors before running payroll. I would certainly recommend trying Payfit and seeing what you think.
Sophie Pohling
Great journey setting up the system. We used an outsourced accountants prior which contained all of the issues you'd expect (lack of control, not timely, expensive etc) so Payfit came at a great time when I wanted to automate the payroll process.
Luke
Professional, efficient, friendly, dynamic, helpful... You can trust them with your eyes shut. I can only recommend them. (Happy customer since July 2019)
Nathalie Depixus
We have been using PayFit for a few months now and it’s made running payroll much easier for us. Pretty easy software made easier by their support team.
Kristen
My review about PayFit is very good. The software is easy to use and the customer service is also responsive especially with urgent cases
Agostina
It is how payroll should be. Everything that should be automated can be configured and runs every month. If any information is missing, for a new employee for example, you get a notification in advance so you're not delaying pay day.
Patrick
PayFit just made it so easy. I felt like I knew how to run payroll, and I didn't, because PayFit kind of did it for me!
Pippa Moon
As an HR professional, and not a payroll specialist, running payroll was often a long and arduous process. However, since switching to PayFit, the time I spend on payroll tasks has reduced significantly
Swetha Sundaram
Frequently Asked Questions
Some essential features you should look out for in UK payroll software are automated payroll processing, which works out earnings, deductions, and net pay calculations for you; automatic HMRC RTI and pension submissions as well as auto-enrolment capabilities; and real-time reporting to generate reports on payroll expenses, tax liabilities, and other critical financial data instantly.
The ability to integrate with different point solutions and to sync up with accounting software, like Xero is also a plus. Among other features you should have an eye out for are an employee self-service portal, making it easier for your people to access payslips, tax documents, and update their personal details online.
PayFit has all of these features and more.
If you’re a small or medium-sized business wanting to scale further, then putting technology like cloud-based payroll software in place is critical for operations. These systems can easily flex and scale as your business evolves and your headcount grows. Allowing you to process payroll for more employees in less time.
In addition to this, it makes accessing your employee data much easier from any location, at any time. It also provides a more secure and safe way of protecting your data with methods like built-in two-factor authentication.
Keeping up with the current tax laws and regulations, especially in today’s highly regulated environment, is a challenge, especially if you’re a scaling business. Payroll software like PayFit is designed to adhere to the high levels of compliance HMRC requires. Our developers ensure our software is always up-to-date with the latest payroll regulations, rates and thresholds, with no manual intervention needed, reducing your risk of incurring pricey penalties.
When it comes to UK payroll software, there are providers offering free payroll management tools. These tools, while geared towards very small businesses and early-day startups, only provide basic functionality, such as payslip generation and tax year reports. However, more advanced features such as calculation automation, real-time reporting and comprehensive compliance support may be missing.
There are many benefits to investing in payroll software that provides real-time data access. For one, it makes running payroll so much easier as all numbers and figures update instantly.
In PayFit, for instance, once you plug in your pay variables, payslips will update instantly, meaning you can run payroll in just a couple of hours. You’ll also get immediate insights into what your business is spending on its people (think expenses, benefit packages and more) so you can better manage budgets.
Your HR team can make better, more informed decisions while quickly identifying and correcting any errors that might affect payroll.
If you want to enhance payroll management while reducing administrative tasks, opting for payroll software with an employee self-service (ESS) portal is a good idea.
It can help your HR team reduce administrative tasks by getting employees to request their own leave for approval and upload their own expenses. This enhances the autonomy of your employees by giving them access to their own pay data.
PayFit’s portal not only allows employees to do these things but also to manage their performance with their manager.