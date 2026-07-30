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Switching to PayFit is quick and easy

Signed up with PayFit and ready to run your first payroll? We will guide you through your first month and be there every step of the way.

Simple

Simple

Transfer your data in bulk in no time at all for a smooth transition.

Quick

Quick

Once all the correct data has been collected, your account will be set up in five days or less.

Reliable

Reliable

Our onboarding process is thorough and ensures there are no errors.

Supportive

Supportive

One of our payroll experts will be available to guide you throughout the entire process.

Ready to join us?

Our team is available to guide you through your migration and implementation of PayFit

How does the PayFit onboarding process work?

Together
Onboarding kick-off

A dedicated account manager will guide you through your transition and implementation of PayFit.

Your contribution
Document delivery

We will provide you with an Excel file to migrate data from your existing provider to PayFit. Some of our software integrations can make it very easy for you.

What PayFit does for you
Setting up your account

An onboarding specialist will help with the data consolidation, account set up and support through your first payroll run with PayFit

What PayFit does for you
Parallel payroll run

We give you full access to your PayFit admin portal and we can also run a parallel payroll if needed with dummy payslips.

Getting you up and running
Personalised training sessions

Receive tips from our in-house payroll specialists and make the most of our intuitive software!

What PayFit does for you
Preparing your payroll

Our team of payroll specialists will guide you through your first payroll.

Together
Ready to manage payroll with PayFit

You run your first payroll on PayFit. Your employees will automatically receive their payslips within their employee portal.

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Ready to transform your payroll?

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