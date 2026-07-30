Switching to PayFit is quick and easy
Signed up with PayFit and ready to run your first payroll? We will guide you through your first month and be there every step of the way.
Simple
Transfer your data in bulk in no time at all for a smooth transition.
Quick
Once all the correct data has been collected, your account will be set up in five days or less.
Reliable
Our onboarding process is thorough and ensures there are no errors.
Supportive
One of our payroll experts will be available to guide you throughout the entire process.
Ready to join us?
Our team is available to guide you through your migration and implementation of PayFit
How does the PayFit onboarding process work?
A dedicated account manager will guide you through your transition and implementation of PayFit.
We will provide you with an Excel file to migrate data from your existing provider to PayFit. Some of our software integrations can make it very easy for you.
An onboarding specialist will help with the data consolidation, account set up and support through your first payroll run with PayFit
We give you full access to your PayFit admin portal and we can also run a parallel payroll if needed with dummy payslips.
Receive tips from our in-house payroll specialists and make the most of our intuitive software!
Our team of payroll specialists will guide you through your first payroll.
You run your first payroll on PayFit. Your employees will automatically receive their payslips within their employee portal.
Since I switched to PayFit, it has cut my time spent on payroll in half and has made the overall payroll experience more enjoyable. I find PayFit much more intuitive than the previous tool that I used.
Moving to PayFit is the best software decision that I’ve made in a long time. I drastically reduced the time spent running payroll, from six days to just a couple of hours