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Equality, diversity and inclusion

A set of concepts that should be high up on your company agenda, learn how to embed equality, diversity and inclusion at every level of your organisation.

Equality Act 2010 Summary | What It Means For You | PayFit

In this post we summarise the Equality Act 2010 - what it means for your business, what your legal obligations are and positive actions you can take.

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Combatting gender inequality in the workplace

The latest global equality rankings have seen the UK fall six places to 21st. So how can companies close the gap?

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Managing Millennials

Millennials account for an estimated 50% of the current workforce and by 2025 this figure is predicted to increase to 75%. So how should they be managed effectively?

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How to identify and nurture great leaders

Unearthing hidden talent within an organisation is crucial. Not only can it help them accelerate growth while increasing productivity and profitability, but it can also help develop a clear career path. But why do startups and SMEs find this so difficult to do?

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The art of connecting with Generations Y and Z (Part 2)

In our previous article, we discussed how employers can help connect with generations Y & Z. We also looked at the importance of team activities and corporate volunteering. In this piece, we provide our top-three tips on how to plan team events and keep employees engaged.

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The art of connecting with Generations Y and Z (Part 1)

Employers often complain that they struggle to "engage" and "inspire" employees who form part of the generation Y and Z cohorts. Often seen as the "troublesome" generations, these employees can pose a challenge to employers who remain reluctant to adapt their methods.

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Using Data To Reduce Gender Pay Gaps | PayFit

Reducing gender pay gaps within your business is key. Here, our partner, pihr, shows how data can help businesses get the insight needed to do so.

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International Day of Transgender Visibility Guide

In light of the International Transgender Day of Visibility 2024, let's explore how HR teams can effectively support transgender employees and create a more inclusive environment.

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Unretirement - What It Is & What HR Leaders Need To Know

Unretirement is the act of returning to work after retirement. Find out more, and how to support and benefit from staff returning to the workplace.

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Celebrating International Women's Day in 2024

International Women's Day is marked annually on 8 March. It's an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women all across the globe.

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Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’ Details for Employers

Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’ 2024: new measures, what it includes, how businesses can prepare

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Ramadan Advice for Employers

Our guide to Ramadan advice for employers details exactly how HR teams can support and make accommodations for Muslim employees.

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Gender pay gap: UK reporting requirements for companies

If your organisation has 250+ employees, chances are you'll need to submit a Gender Pay Gap report. We offer a quick summary of all you need to know.

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Gender Pay Gap Report: 2021/2022 Results

The results are in! We break down some of the results published by the government and explore what this means for gender pay equality in the UK workplace.

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Young managers: the rise of under-30s in UK leadership

Young managers are reshaping UK leadership. Whether you're an under-30 manager or hiring one, learn challenges, opportunities and best practices for 2026.

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Management styles: David Brent vs Sir Alex Ferguson

As part of our series of articles relating to management, we thought it would be fun to take a look at two of the UK’s most infamous managers; David Brent and Sir Alex Ferguson.

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Strategic HR Guide

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