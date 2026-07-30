Equality Act 2010 Summary | What It Means For You | PayFit
In this post we summarise the Equality Act 2010 - what it means for your business, what your legal obligations are and positive actions you can take.
A set of concepts that should be high up on your company agenda, learn how to embed equality, diversity and inclusion at every level of your organisation.
In this post we summarise the Equality Act 2010 - what it means for your business, what your legal obligations are and positive actions you can take.
The latest global equality rankings have seen the UK fall six places to 21st. So how can companies close the gap?
Millennials account for an estimated 50% of the current workforce and by 2025 this figure is predicted to increase to 75%. So how should they be managed effectively?
Unearthing hidden talent within an organisation is crucial. Not only can it help them accelerate growth while increasing productivity and profitability, but it can also help develop a clear career path. But why do startups and SMEs find this so difficult to do?
In our previous article, we discussed how employers can help connect with generations Y & Z. We also looked at the importance of team activities and corporate volunteering. In this piece, we provide our top-three tips on how to plan team events and keep employees engaged.
Employers often complain that they struggle to "engage" and "inspire" employees who form part of the generation Y and Z cohorts. Often seen as the "troublesome" generations, these employees can pose a challenge to employers who remain reluctant to adapt their methods.
Reducing gender pay gaps within your business is key. Here, our partner, pihr, shows how data can help businesses get the insight needed to do so.
In light of the International Transgender Day of Visibility 2024, let's explore how HR teams can effectively support transgender employees and create a more inclusive environment.
Unretirement is the act of returning to work after retirement. Find out more, and how to support and benefit from staff returning to the workplace.
International Women's Day is marked annually on 8 March. It's an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women all across the globe.
Draft ‘Equality (Race and Disability) Bill’ 2024: new measures, what it includes, how businesses can prepare
Our guide to Ramadan advice for employers details exactly how HR teams can support and make accommodations for Muslim employees.
If your organisation has 250+ employees, chances are you'll need to submit a Gender Pay Gap report. We offer a quick summary of all you need to know.
The results are in! We break down some of the results published by the government and explore what this means for gender pay equality in the UK workplace.
Young managers are reshaping UK leadership. Whether you're an under-30 manager or hiring one, learn challenges, opportunities and best practices for 2026.
As part of our series of articles relating to management, we thought it would be fun to take a look at two of the UK’s most infamous managers; David Brent and Sir Alex Ferguson.