Key takeaways A workplace wellbeing programme is a set of initiatives that supports employee health, wellbeing and engagement over time.

The strongest programmes go beyond “wellness perks” and cover mental, physical and financial support .

If you’re starting from scratch, begin with a small pilot, collect feedback, then improve what people actually use .

Tie wellbeing to your culture and ways of working (workload, flexibility, manager support), not just standalone activities.

Measure success with a few clear signals: engagement, uptake, absence patterns, and employee feedback.

Wellbeing programmes help UK employers support employee health, wellbeing, and engagement as teams grow. They usually mix practical support (like mental health resources or financial guidance) with day-to-day improvements to how work is organised (like workload planning and manager support).

In this guide, you’ll learn what a workplace wellbeing programme is, what to include, how to roll it out, and which initiatives tend to work best in UK workplaces.

What is a health and wellbeing programme?

What is a health and wellbeing programme?

A health and wellbeing programme is a group of initiatives designed to support healthier choices and better wellbeing for employees, and sometimes their families. It usually sits within your wider employee benefits strategy and should connect to your organisation’s goals.

👉 To note: in practice, “wellbeing” often covers more than fitness . It can include emotional support, financial education, social connection, and prevention.

What should you include in a wellbeing programme?

A wellbeing programme works best when it supports employees across several areas, not just one. In the UK, many employers build programmes around a few core dimensions: physical wellbeing, mental health, financial wellbeing, social connection, and the work environment.

Here’s a simple way to map what you include, what it looks like at work, and how you can track it.

What to include in a workplace wellbeing programme and how to track it

Area What it covers Examples of initiatives What to track Physical wellbeing Energy, movement, prevention onsite fitness space, yoga sessions, health checks, nutrition classes uptake, feedback, absence patterns Mental health Stress, resilience, support wellbeing check-ins, EAP, meditation sessions, mental health days pulse surveys, absence reasons, manager feedback Financial wellbeing Money stress, planning financial coaching, education sessions, benefits awareness uptake, feedback, engagement signals Social wellbeing Belonging and connection activity clubs, volunteering, team-building participation, engagement, retention signals Work environment Healthy ways of working flexible working, workload habits, safe workspace engagement, turnover, qualitative feedback

💡 Good to know You don’t need to launch everything at once. A smaller programme that employees actually use beats a long list of initiatives that never land.

How do you implement a wellbeing strategy in the workplace?

You implement a wellbeing strategy by taking a structured approach: start small, tie it back to culture, gather data, set goals, then execute with clear communication .

Start small

Start with a first version you can run and improve. A practical first step is to align with senior leaders on what you want the programme to achieve and how you’ll measure it.

How do you tie wellbeing back to culture?

You tie wellbeing back to culture by linking initiatives to real challenges employees are facing (workload, stress, engagement, connection) and to the behaviours you want to reinforce as you grow.

How do you gather the right data before launching?

You gather the right data by using a short staff survey, a stress audit, and existing HR signals like absence data and insights from exit interviews. This helps you prioritise what to address first instead of relying on gut feel.

A simple way to prioritise is to look at your workforce in segments (office, frontline, shift workers, remote teams) and identify where stress or absence is highest. That helps you choose initiatives that fit real working patterns across the organisation, instead of rolling out one-size-fits-all sessions.

How do you set goals for a wellbeing programme?

You set goals by choosing 2–3 outcomes you want to improve (for example: fewer stress-related absences, higher engagement, better retention), then selecting initiatives that can realistically influence those outcomes.

How do you execute your wellbeing strategy?

You execute by planning how to communicate the programme, what budget and time it needs, and whether you’ll need training or external support. You can also consider using payroll software or a broader HR solution to keep benefits and wellbeing information accessible and easy to manage.

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Which workplace wellbeing strategies can UK companies implement?

UK employers can implement wellbeing strategies that fit their people and working patterns, from wellbeing check-ins and flexible working to financial coaching, volunteering, and health initiatives.

Below are practical options to consider. The aim isn’t to do all of them: it’s to pick the ones that match your workforce and the problems you’re trying to solve.

Most companies see better results when these initiatives are part of a clear wellbeing strategy and supported by managers , not treated as isolated content or one-off campaigns.

Wellbeing check-ins

Regular check-ins help you understand how employees are coping, spot stress early, and improve support. This can be done via a short survey or one-to-one conversations.

Flexible working

Flexible working can improve wellbeing by giving people more control over how they manage work and life. For many UK employers, it’s now a core part of a modern wellbeing approach.

Financial coaching or planning

Financial stress is a common pressure point. Offering practical coaching or education sessions can help employees feel more in control, especially when linked to your benefits and rewards approach.

Sleep courses

Sleep has a direct impact on energy, safety and performance. Sleep programmes can be especially relevant in higher-stress environments, including healthcare and emergency services.

Onsite fitness (or simple fitness space)

Onsite fitness doesn’t need to mean a full gym. Even a small space for regular classes can support employee health and build good habits.

Volunteering

Volunteering can boost morale and purpose. Paid time off for volunteering is one way to embed it into the work culture.

Activity clubs

Clubs (cycling, books, gardening) encourage social connection and give employees a positive break from day-to-day routines.

Mental health days

Mental health days show you take wellbeing seriously and can help reduce burnout when paired with good workload management.

Meditation courses

Meditation sessions can reduce stress and improve focus. Some employers run guided sessions, others subsidise mindfulness resources.

Team-building activities

Team-building supports connection and cooperation. The best activities are the ones employees enjoy and that fit your culture.

Nutrition classes

Nutrition education can support long-term health and day-to-day energy, especially when employees want simple, realistic advice.

Smoking cessation

Support for smoking cessation can include resources, counselling access, and encouragement. It’s a meaningful long-term health initiative for employees who want it.

Quick overview: which initiatives match which needs?

If you’re trying to improve… Initiatives that often work well Why they tend to land Stress and overload Wellbeing check-ins, manager support habits, EAP visibility Helps spot issues earlier and makes support easier to use Work-life balance Flexible working habits, clearer workload planning Gives people more control and reduces friction Money-related stress Financial coaching, benefits education Builds confidence and improves understanding of existing support Connection (especially hybrid teams) Activity clubs, team rituals, volunteering Supports belonging without forcing “fun” Energy and health habits Nutrition support, movement options, simple fitness space Improves day-to-day wellbeing in realistic ways

⚠️ Warning If shift workers, hybrid teams, or frontline roles can’t access your initiatives, uptake will stay low. Build access into the plan (timing, format, communication) from day one.

Why is prioritising health and wellbeing worth it in the long run?

Prioritising health and wellbeing pays off because wellbeing programmes tend to improve employee satisfaction and morale over time , and can support stronger performance as your organisation grows.

Over time, wellbeing becomes part of your people strategy. It can support performance, reduce risk, and improve the employee experience, especially in sectors like healthcare or high-pressure customer-facing teams where fatigue and stress show up quickly.

Expect your approach to evolve, what matters is staying consistent and improving based on feedback.