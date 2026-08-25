Key Takeaways Payroll outsourcing gives employers access to external payroll expertise, while in-house payroll provides greater control over payroll data and processes.

For 2026/27, employers must apply a confirmed 15% employer Class 1 National Insurance rate and a £12.71 National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over. Both figures should be built into payroll budgeting, regardless of who runs payroll.

Employers remain responsible for payroll compliance even when some payroll responsibilities are outsourced. HMRC requires accurate PAYE reporting, record keeping and payments on time.

The cost of outsourced payroll depends on factors such as employee numbers, payroll frequency, setup fees and additional services. Payroll services pricing should therefore be compared using the full annual cost rather than the headline fee.

Online payroll services can provide a middle ground, allowing employers to retain control while automating calculations, reporting and payslips.

The best payroll service for a small business depends on the organisation's size, payroll complexity, internal expertise, budget and preferred level of control.

For UK employers, choosing between payroll outsourcing and in-house payroll is no longer simply a question of who processes the payslips. In the 2026/27 tax year, employers must apply a confirmed 15% employer Class 1 National Insurance rate for most employees, while the National Living Wage has risen to £12.71 an hour for workers aged 21 and over (GOV.UK). These figures make accurate, compliant payroll more important when deciding how the function should be managed.

With more than 30.3 million payrolled employees in the UK in June 2026, payroll remains a significant operational function for employers of all sizes. The choice between in-house payroll, an external provider or online payroll services should therefore reflect the organisation's workforce, internal expertise, compliance requirements and long-term costs. For employers weighing this decision, it's worth understanding where solutions like PayFit sit between the two options before committing to either.

What is the difference between payroll outsourcing and in-house payroll?

What is the difference between payroll outsourcing and in-house payroll?

Payroll outsourcing means an external payroll provider manages some or all of an employer's payroll processes, while in-house payroll means the employer retains responsibility for processing payroll internally.

How does payroll outsourcing work?

With payroll outsourcing, an employer appoints a payroll service provider, accountant, payroll bureau or specialist payroll company to perform agreed payroll activities. Depending on the arrangement, the provider may calculate pay and deductions, prepare payslips, submit payroll information to HMRC and support statutory payroll processes.

The level of responsibility varies between providers. A business may outsource the complete payroll function or use a bureau for specific activities while retaining other processes internally.

What does in-house payroll involve?

With in-house payroll, the employer retains responsibility for the payroll process and usually manages payroll through internal employees and payroll software. This can provide greater visibility over payroll data and make it easier to make changes directly.

However, the employer must still meet its PAYE obligations, including accurate reporting to HMRC, correct deductions and timely payments. HMRC states that employers are responsible for keeping records, applying the correct tax codes, paying deductions on time and filing correct returns.

What are the advantages of payroll outsourcing?

Payroll outsourcing can reduce internal administration and provide access to specialist payroll expertise, which can be particularly useful for businesses without dedicated payroll staff.

Can payroll outsourcing save employers time?

Outsourcing can reduce the amount of payroll administration handled by HR, finance or business owners. Depending on the service, an external provider can take responsibility for recurring activities such as payroll calculations, payslips and HMRC submissions.

This can be useful for smaller employers where payroll is managed alongside several other responsibilities. However, outsourcing does not remove the need for internal oversight because the employer still needs to provide accurate payroll information and review the service being delivered.

Does outsourcing provide specialist payroll expertise?

Payroll outsourcing companies can provide access to people who work specifically with payroll legislation and processes. This can be valuable when payroll involves changing tax codes, statutory payments, pension deductions or other payroll requirements.

However, employers should assess the provider carefully rather than assuming that outsourcing off-payroll working responsibilities automatically transfers compliance responsibility. Organisation can outsource certain responsibilities but remains accountable for ensuring relevant processes operate correctly.

What are the disadvantages of payroll outsourcing?

The main disadvantages of payroll outsourcing are reduced direct control, provider dependency and potentially less transparent payroll services pricing.

Can outsourced payroll reduce control?

Outsourcing introduces a third party into the payroll process, which can affect how quickly an employer can access information or make changes. The extent of this depends on the provider's systems, service agreement and communication processes.

As a result, employers should establish who approves payroll, who makes payments, how corrections are handled and how quickly payroll information can be accessed before signing a contract.

What risks should employers consider when choosing a provider?

Employers should carry out appropriate due diligence when selecting payroll service providers. HMRC specifically warns businesses about outsourced labour payroll fraud and advises employers to understand who pays workers, how they are paid and whether the correct tax and National Insurance are being declared.

⚠️ Warning: If HMRC finds that a business knew or should have known about fraud in its supply chain, it may hold the business responsible for unpaid Income Tax or National Insurance, including interest, and may apply VAT penalties.

What are the benefits of keeping payroll in-house?

In-house payroll gives employers greater control over payroll data, processes and decision-making, particularly when supported by appropriate payroll software.

Does in-house payroll provide greater control?

Managing payroll in-house means the employer can retain direct access to payroll information and make changes without relying on an external provider. This can be useful when payroll needs to respond quickly to changes such as new starters, leavers, salary changes or corrections.

The trade-off is that the employer must maintain sufficient payroll knowledge and resources to operate the process correctly.

Can online payroll services support an in-house approach?

Online payroll services can automate calculations and administrative tasks while allowing the employer to retain control of the payroll function. HMRC confirms that employers running payroll themselves need payroll software to calculate rates, thresholds and deductions such as Income Tax and National Insurance.

For smaller organisations, online payroll services for small businesses can offer an alternative to either completely manual payroll or fully outsourced services.

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How much does payroll outsourcing cost compared with in-house payroll?

Payroll services cost varies according to the size and complexity of the payroll, while in-house payroll costs include staff time, software and payroll expertise.

What affects payroll services pricing?

The cost of outsourcing payroll can depend on employee numbers, pay frequency, the services included, payroll complexity and whether the provider charges additional fees for setup, corrections or additional services.

This is why employers comparing payroll outsourcing companies should look beyond the advertised monthly price. The relevant comparison is the total annual cost of the service, including any additional charges.

📌 Example: A provider charging a low monthly fee may still become more expensive if payroll corrections, year-end processing, pension administration or additional employees attract separate charges.

What does in-house payroll cost?

The cost of in-house payroll includes more than the payroll software subscription. For their payroll system, employers should also consider the time spent preparing payroll, maintaining employee records, checking calculations, managing submissions and keeping up with legislation.

For a small organisation, using online payroll services for small businesses can reduce manual administration without requiring the employer to outsource the entire function.

What payroll compliance responsibilities remain with the employer?

Employers remain responsible for meeting their payroll obligations even when payroll activities are delegated to an external provider.

What PAYE deadlines must employers meet?

Employers generally need to submit a Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before payday. PAYE and National Insurance payments made electronically must normally reach HMRC by the 22nd of the following tax month; the deadline for cheque payments is the 19th.

These deadlines matter whether payroll is processed internally or with external assistance. Employers should therefore confirm how their provider manages submission and payment deadlines.

👉 To note: For 2026/27 payroll, most employers also need to account for the 15% employer National Insurance rate and the applicable statutory payment and tax thresholds.

How long must payroll records be kept?

Employers must keep PAYE and payroll records for 3 years from the end of the tax year they relate to. These records include payments and deductions, reports made to HMRC, payments to HMRC, leave and sickness records, tax code notices and taxable expenses or benefits.

Separate record-keeping rules apply to proving compliance with the National Minimum Wage. Employers should confirm their payroll process captures all required records.

⚠️ Warning: HMRC can estimate what an employer owes and charge a penalty of up to £3,000 where full payroll records have not been kept.

How should employers choose between payroll outsourcing and in-house payroll?

The best choice depends on the employer's workforce size, payroll complexity, internal expertise, desired control and total cost rather than simply choosing the cheapest payroll service.

When should a small business consider payroll outsourcing?

A small business may consider small business payroll services when it lacks internal payroll expertise or does not have enough time to manage recurring payroll administration. Outsourcing can provide access to external specialists without hiring a dedicated payroll employee.

When choosing a payroll provider, employers should compare the provider's services, pricing, support, security arrangements and responsibilities before committing. Searching for small business payroll services near me can identify local providers, but location alone should not determine the decision.

When is in-house payroll the better option?

In-house payroll may be more appropriate where an employer needs greater control over payroll information, wants immediate visibility of costs or already has suitable HR and finance resources.

For many SMEs, the decision does not have to be entirely binary between payroll in-house vs outsourcing. A managed payroll service or online payroll system can combine internal control with automation and payroll expertise.

Can employers combine in-house payroll with outsourced payroll expertise?

Yes. A hybrid approach can combine internal payroll ownership with external expertise or online payroll services, giving employers more control while reducing manual administration.

What is a hybrid payroll approach?

A hybrid approach allows an employer to retain responsibility for payroll while using external support for selected activities. For example, an organisation could manage employee data and payroll approval internally while receiving specialist support with complex payroll queries or compliance requirements.

A payroll bureau can be useful when a business wants more control than full outsourcing provides but does not want to manage every payroll issue without external expertise.

Can payroll software replace full payroll outsourcing?

Payroll software can provide an alternative to full payroll outsourcing by automating calculations, deductions and administrative processes while keeping payroll management within the business. HMRC confirms that employers running payroll themselves need payroll software to calculate tax and National Insurance deductions. The right system can therefore reduce manual work while allowing employers to retain visibility over their payroll.

💡 Good to know: The best payroll service is not necessarily the provider with the lowest price. Employers should assess compliance support, automation, integrations, reporting, data access and the level of human support included.

How does Payfit compare to traditional payroll outsourcing?

Payfit combines the compliance support of outsourcing with the control of running payroll in-house, so employers never have to choose between the two.

With Payfit, employers keep full visibility over payroll data and approve every pay run themselves, while CIPP-qualified payroll experts are on hand to answer specific questions and legislative changes update automatically in the software. This removes two of the biggest drawbacks employers weigh up when comparing outsourcing and in-house payroll: losing oversight to a third party, or carrying all the compliance risk internally without expert backup.

Factor Payroll outsourcing In-house payroll Payfit Control over payroll data Limited, held by the provider Full, held by the employer Full, held by the employer Access to payroll expertise Yes, via the provider Depends on internal skills Yes, CIPP-qualified support included Speed of changes and corrections Depends on provider’s service agreement Immediate Immediate, employer-approved Compliance with legislative updates Managed by the provider Employer’s responsibility Automated updates built into the software Approval of pay runs Held by the provider Held by the employer Held by the employer

Choosing between payroll outsourcing vs in-house depends on what the business needs from its payroll function. Outsourcing can provide specialist support and reduce internal administration, while in-house payroll offers greater control over data, processes and payroll decisions.

For 2026/27, employers should also consider the operational impact of current payroll requirements, including the 15% employer National Insurance rate, the £12.71 National Living Wage, PAYE reporting deadlines and record-keeping obligations. These responsibilities remain relevant regardless of who processes the payroll.

For employers looking for a middle ground between outsourcing and manual in-house payroll, Payfit combines automated payroll administration with specialist compliance support, while keeping employers in full control of reviewing and approving every pay run. It's built for employers who want the reassurance of expert backup without giving up ownership of their payroll