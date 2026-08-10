In this new era of business, the importance of wellbeing at work cannot be overstated.

We spend more than a third of our lives at work. That makes employee wellbeing a pivotal part of our personal fulfilment and success, which in turn influences the levels of productivity and engagement our organisation experiences.



Let’s dig a little deeper into why wellbeing is important and what UK companies can do to foster a culture that promotes true health and happiness.

What is employee wellbeing?

What is employee wellbeing?

In a nutshell, wellbeing encompasses everything to do with how we’re feeling or are coping. It encompasses our physical and mental health, our emotional resilience and social life.

In the UK workplace, wellbeing translates to how employees feel about their work environment, their roles, and the interactions they have with colleagues. But this can extend beyond the four walls of our workplace or home office and into our personal lives. That makes workplace wellbeing not only a key part of your retention strategy but also a duty of care for employers to fulfil.

Why is wellbeing so important in the UK workplace?

It’s simple: happy and healthy employees are more productive, creative, and engaged. Wellbeing at work can reduce absenteeism at your company, lower turnover rates, and enhance job satisfaction. Furthermore, employee wellbeing can be an integral part of your benefits strategy , attracting top talent to your ranks while increasing retention rates.

In short, wellbeing at work can make or break your business. When employees feel overworked and underappreciated, they can quickly become ‘turned off’ - in other words, they sink into disengagement and become inefficient or deliver low-quality work.

Happy, healthy employees, on the other hand, who have access to the right kinds of resources and support will perform at their peak time and time again while generating results that can change the game.

Thinking about wellbeing Imagine you have an employee who’s overworked, over-exhausted and also under the weather. When they come into work, they’re likely to have lower energy, find it difficult to concentrate on tasks and find their mind preoccupied by other stresses. All of this will directly affect their ability to perform. Now imagine that the employee is happy, healthy and feeling calm and stable. When they come into work, they’re likely to arrive fresh, energised, and ready to win the day. They’re likely to experience fewer distractions as they work through their tasks and have mind share for bigger-picture thinking. Which of these employees do you think will be more productive and produce higher-quality work? We bet you can guess.

What are the 4 pillars of workplace wellbeing?

Understanding the core elements of workplace health & wellbeing is essential for creating the right strategies to support your people.

Within each of these strategies, it’s important to recognise the four main areas or pillars of workplace wellbeing that are vital to address. They are:

Physical wellbeing

Healthy snacks, ergonomic workstations, access to fitness facilities, and encouraging regular breaks all add up to alleviate physical exhaustion and strain.

Mental wellbeing

Providing resources such as counselling services, mental health and employee appreciation days , and stress management workshops help employees manage their mental health effectively.

Social wellbeing

Fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued and connected enhances social wellbeing. Team-building activities and social events can strengthen these bonds.

Financial wellbeing

The importance of financial wellness is not to be underestimated. Offering fair salaries, financial education, and benefits like workplace pension schemes and health insurance contributes to employees' security and peace of mind.









What are the 4As of wellbeing?

Further to this, there are four activities which, when engaged in on an ongoing basis, can help your organisation establish a culture of health & wellbeing. We call these the 4As:

Awareness: Recognising the importance of employee wellbeing and understanding the factors that influence it. Action: Implementing policies and practices that promote wellbeing. Access: Ensuring employees have access to the necessary resources and support systems. Assessment: Regularly evaluating the effectiveness of wellbeing initiatives to make necessary adjustments.

What are the benefits of prioritising wellbeing at work for UK businesses?



A discussion on the importance of wellbeing at work would not be complete without touching on the benefits. And the advantages of prioritising wellbeing in the workplace are manifold. Invest in employee wellbeing now, and it’ll pay dividends in future, from productivity that skyrockets to lower absenteeism and higher retention rates.

Higher productivity and performance

When wellbeing is taken care of, it’s only up and up. Creating happier and healthier employees is akin to a positive feedback loop - the more you boost happiness in your workplace , the more time, energy and passion your workers will dedicate to helping your organisation get ahead.

Lower absenteeism

When you prioritise the health of your employees, they’re less likely to need time off sick. Furthermore, you’ll be empowering them to learn how to take care of their own needs better, so they can continue to turn up to work refreshed and ready to take on the day - a win-win for everyone.

This can also help improve presenteeism, or the phenomenon of staff coming to work despite feeling unwell. There is no sense in forcing employees to come to work if they aren’t able to perform to their normal standard - it results in mistakes that are costly (and in some cases dangerous).

With the right wellbeing strategies in place, you can reduce presenteeism.

Higher retention and reduced turnover

We’ve spoken before about reducing turnover on our blog. By shaping your culture into something positive and supporting your employees in feeling valued, seen and heard, you’re more likely to retain staff rather than lose them.

In addition to the above benefits, having a sound wellbeing program for your employees can only reflect positively on your brand. Employees like to talk. And, if you’re a good company to work for, then word will get around. You’ll be able to attract the best talent, as they’ll be excited to join a work environment that’s enjoyable and engaging.

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How can UK employers promote wellbeing in the workplace?

Strategies to promote wellbeing in the workplace are varied and should be tailored to meet the specific needs of your organisation and its people. Here are several effective strategies:



Supporting physical health at work

Ergonomic workspaces: Invest in ergonomic furniture and equipment to reduce physical strain and prevent injuries.

Fitness programs : Offer gym memberships, organise fitness challenges, or provide on-site fitness classes.

Healthy eating: Provide healthy snacks and meals or encourage healthy eating through educational sessions.





Supporting mental health at work

Mental health resources: Provide access to counselling services and employee assistance programmes (EAPs). Mental health days or ‘duvet days’ are another great tool to help employees ‘reset’ when things get overwhelming.

Training and awareness: Conduct workshops and training sessions to educate employees and managers on mental health issues.

Stress management: Offer stress management resources such as mindfulness sessions, relaxation areas, and time management workshops.

Enhancing social wellbeing at work

Team building: Organise regular team-building activities and social events to foster a sense of community.

Inclusive culture: Promote diversity and inclusion initiatives to ensure all employees feel valued and included.

Communication platforms: Create platforms for open communication, such as suggestion boxes or regular town hall meetings.

Improving financial wellbeing

Fair compensation: Ensure salaries are competitive and fair, reflecting the market standards and employees' roles.

Financial education: Provide workshops on financial planning, budgeting, and retirement savings.

Benefits packages: Offer comprehensive benefits that include health insurance, retirement plans, and employee wellbeing programmes.

Making wellbeing an integral part of work

The importance of wellbeing at work is undeniable. By addressing physical, mental, social, and financial aspects of employee wellbeing, companies can create a thriving workplace where employees feel valued and supported.

Implementing effective wellbeing strategies not only benefits employees but also contributes to the overall success and sustainability of the organisation. Prioritising wellbeing is not just a trend; it’s a crucial element of modern workplace culture that ensures long-term growth and prosperity.

