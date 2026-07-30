Skip to main content

Compliance

Staying compliant when it comes to your payroll will help you to avoid fines and penalties. Find out your responsibilities in terms of GDPR, HMRC and reporting requirements with our compliance articles.

Payroll Compliance for Growing Businesses: A 2026 Guide

Payroll compliance gets harder as you scale. Learn the PAYE, RTI, pension auto-enrolment and record-keeping rules UK employers must follow in 2026/27.

Read the article

Payroll compliance tips UK (2026): HMRC rules, checklist & deadlines

Payroll compliance tips UK 2026: learn HMRC rules, RTI deadlines, tax requirements and a practical checklist to avoid penalties and stay compliant.

Read the article

Payroll reconciliation: UK guide for accuracy & compliance

Ensure financial accuracy and HMRC compliance with our 2026 guide to payroll reconciliation. Learn the steps, avoid errors, and streamline your processes.

Read the article

Employee ID guide for UK employers: security, access & benefits

Discover workplace security & data management with employee IDs - how digital systems & physical cards help track staff, control access & protect identities.

Read the article

Payroll and GDPR compliance

In this article, we run through the basics of GDPR and explain how companies can ensure that their payroll processes are GDPR compliant.

Read the article

2026 payroll checklist

Download PayFit's checklist