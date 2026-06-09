Key Takeaways Gross pay is the total amount an employee earns before deductions, including salary, overtime, bonuses, and commission.

Net pay is the amount an employee actually receives after deductions such as Income Tax, National Insurance, pension contributions, and other authorised deductions.

The gap between gross and net pay depends on the employee’s tax code , earnings level, and any additional deductions such as student loan repayments or salary sacrifice schemes .

Based on HMRC published rates for the 2026/27 tax year , most employees are entitled to a Personal Allowance of £12,570 (frozen until April 2028), and Income Tax and National Insurance (NICs) are deducted from gross pay before the employee receives their net pay.

Employers must calculate gross and net pay accurately to remain compliant with HMRC payroll rules and issue correct payslips.

Understanding the difference helps employers reduce payroll errors, explain deductions clearly, and improve pay transparency.

Payroll software can simplify calculations by applying the correct deductions consistently and keeping payroll records up to date.

With the National Living Wage rising to £12.71/hour from 1 April 2026 (GOV.UK), the gap between gross and net pay is now a budgeting priority for employers, especially for SMEs employing lower-paid staff. For finance teams, accurate payroll calculations are essential to avoid errors, support employee trust, and ensure pay is processed correctly each month.

In simple terms, gross pay is the total amount agreed before deductions, while net pay is what employees actually receive. In practice, the calculation can involve several statutory and voluntary deductions.

In this guide, you’ll learn what gross and net pay mean, how to calculate them, and what employers need to consider to stay compliant in 2026.

How does gross pay differ from net pay?

How does gross pay differ from net pay?

The difference between gross and net pay is that gross pay is the total amount earned before deductions, while net pay is the final amount paid after deductions.

Gross pay = total earnings before deductions

Net pay = take-home pay after deductions

👉To note: The gap between gross and net pay depends on the employee’s tax code, earnings and any additional deductions.

What is gross pay?

Gross pay is the total amount an employee earns before any deductions are applied .

It typically includes:

Basic salary or hourly wages

Overtime pay

Bonuses

Commission

📌Example: If an employee earns £2,500 per month before deductions, this is their gross pay.

What deductions are taken from gross pay?

Deductions are the amounts subtracted from gross pay to calculate net pay, and they typically include tax and other contributions.

Statutory deductions

These are required by law and include:

Income Tax (PAYE)

National Insurance contributions (NICs)

Other deductions

Depending on your company and the employee’s situation, these may include:

Pension contributions

Student loan repayments

Salary sacrifice schemes

Other voluntary deductions (e.g. a cycle-to-work scheme)

👉To note: Some deductions reduce taxable income (e.g. salary sacrifice), which can affect the employee’s final net pay.

What is net pay?

Net pay is the amount an employee receives after all deductions have been taken from their gross pay .

Beyond taxes, net pay reflects the impact of pension auto-enrolment and student loans . Calculating this accurately is crucial, as any discrepancy directly affects an employee's monthly disposable income and financial planning.

📌 Example: If £500 is deducted from a £2,500 salary, the net pay is £2,000.

How do you calculate gross and net pay?

You calculate gross and net pay by first determining total earnings, then applying all relevant deductions. Employers typically use the following Income Tax bands and payroll thresholds when calculating employee deductions.

Item Standard UK payroll thresholds (2026/27) Personal Allowance £12,570 per year (tax-free allowance) Basic Rate Income Tax 20% on taxable income between £12,571 and £50,270 Higher Rate Income Tax 40% on taxable income between £50,271 and £125,140 Additional Rate Income Tax 45% on taxable income above £125,140 Employee NICs 8% on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270; 2% above £50,270 Employer NICs 15% on earnings above the £5,000 secondary threshold Standard tax code 1257L (most commonly used for employees with one job)

👉 To note: Actual calculations may differ depending on tax codes, pension arrangements, salary sacrifice schemes, or other payroll adjustments.

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Step-by-step process

Calculate total earnings (gross pay). Apply statutory deductions such as Income Tax and National Insurance contributions . Subtract additional deductions, such as pension contributions or student loan repayments. The remaining amount is the employee’s net pay.

📌 Example calculation:

employee earning £3,000/month on tax code 1257L (2026/27): Gross pay: £3,000.00 Tax-free Personal Allowance (1/12 of £12,570): £1,047.50 Taxable income: £1,952.50 Income Tax at 20% : £390.50 Employee NICs at 8% on £1,952.50: £156.20 Net pay (before pension/student loan): £2,453.30



This example demonstrates how multiple payroll deductions combine to reduce final take-home pay.

Gross vs net pay comparison

Type of pay Definition Includes When used Gross pay Total earnings before deductions Salary, bonuses, overtime Used for contracts and salary discussions Net pay Final take-home pay Earnings after all deductions Used for payslips and employee payments

Why is understanding the difference between gross and net pay important?

Understanding gross and net pay helps employers manage payroll more accurately, control labour costs, and explain pay decisions clearly to employees.

It allows you to:

Avoid payroll calculation errors by applying tax, National Insurance, pension, and other deductions correctly each pay cycle. Fewer errors mean fewer corrections, less admin rework, and reduced risk of HMRC compliance issues.

Ensure compliance with HMRC requirements : Precise calculations prevent severe penalties. HMRC can fine employers up to 100% of unpaid tax for errors , while late RTI filings trigger automatic monthly fines of between £100 and £400 depending on the size of your business . For finance directors, this represents a direct, avoidable cost risk.

Help employees understand their payslips by making it clear how gross pay becomes take-home pay. When employees understand their deductions, they ask fewer questions and trust payroll more.

Build trust through transparency by showing exactly how pay is calculated, including overtime, bonuses, and deductions. Transparent payslips reduce disputes and improve retention, especially where pay varies significantly from month to month.

How can you simplify gross and net pay calculations?

You can simplify gross and net pay calculations by using structured processes and reliable tools.

In practice, this means:

Keeping employee data up to date

Applying the correct tax codes

Automating payroll calculations where possible

Using payroll software can help reduce manual errors and ensure that deductions are applied consistently across your workforce. With software that is always updated with the latest tax codes and regulatory changes, you stay compliant with UK tax regulations .