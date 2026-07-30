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Payroll legislation

Stay up to date with the latest payroll legislation news and understand how budget announcements and changes impact payroll.

Payrolling benefits: 2026/27 HMRC rules & 2027 changes

Payrolling benefits explained for 2026/27: learn HMRC rules, tax treatment, P11D duties and how to prepare for mandatory reporting from April 2027.

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TUPE Regulations Guide: 2026/27 Rules for UK Employers

Understand TUPE regulations for the 2026/27 tax year. Learn your legal obligations for employee transfers, consultation rules, and compliant payroll setup.

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Small Employers' Relief 2026/27: UK Eligibility & How to Claim

Discover what Small Employers' Relief is and check your 2026/27 UK eligibility. Learn how to reclaim 109% of statutory parental pay using payroll software.

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UK National Insurance Changes In 2024

National Insurance changes kicked in in January 2024 - here’s what UK businesses should know about these rate changes.

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Autumn Statement 2023 | What it Means for Business

Another year gone by means it’s time for the 2023 Autumn Statement for the UK economy. Here’s what the Chancellor announced for businesses.

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2023 Budget | What it Means for Business

We look at six ways the 2023 budget affects employers and businesses, from a new annual pension allowance to improved childcare measures.

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Mini Budget 2022: Key Announcements

We round up the most important announcements made for businesses during the Mini Budget and what this means for your payroll.

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Uber ruling and its impact on payroll

In this article, we tackle the subject of employment status, the importance of the Uber ruling, what its impact will be and how companies can avoid problems in the future. 

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The Budget: six important announcements

With the help of PayFit's payroll expert, we've highlighted six of the most important announcements from the Budget.

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End Of Tax Year 2022/2023 | Six Key Changes For 23/24

With the new tax year fast approaching, we want to help you get all your ducks in a row. Here are the six legislation changes to be aware of.

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Employment Allowance: eligibility and criteria for UK SMEs

If you pay Class 1 National Insurance, you can qualify for what’s called the Employment Allowance, and a lower Employer NI bill. Find out how here.

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Pay transparency UK: laws, examples & 2026 guide

Pay transparency UK 2026: learn laws, salary transparency rules, gender pay gap reporting, and best practices for compliant pay.

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Universal basic income UK: trial, pros & cons

We explore the proposal for a £1,600 monthly universal basic income (UBI) trial in England, considering all the pros, cons and payroll implications.

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Autumn Budget 2024: A Recap for UK Employers

The 2024 Autumn Budget has landed. What does the new Labour government have in store for businesses and their employees? We recap the top announcements made.

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2024 King’s Speech: A Recap for UK Businesses

A recap of the 2024 King’s Speech, the announcements affecting businesses and their people teams and how HR leaders can adapt.

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Spring Budget 2024 - A Recap for UK Businesses

Learn about the top five 2024 Spring Budget changes and how these could affect your business.

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Autumn Statement 2022: impact on payroll for UK SMEs

The 2022 Autumn Statement brought major UK tax changes. Discover key announcements on National Insurance, PAYE, corporation tax and what they meant for SMEs.

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The Mini Budget U-Turn Explained

The latest payroll legislation changes explained after the failed Mini Budget is replaced with the Medium Term Fiscal Plan. Here's what you need to know.

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2026 payroll checklist

Download PayFit's checklist