Payrolling benefits: 2026/27 HMRC rules & 2027 changes
Payrolling benefits explained for 2026/27: learn HMRC rules, tax treatment, P11D duties and how to prepare for mandatory reporting from April 2027.
Stay up to date with the latest payroll legislation news and understand how budget announcements and changes impact payroll.
Payrolling benefits explained for 2026/27: learn HMRC rules, tax treatment, P11D duties and how to prepare for mandatory reporting from April 2027.
Understand TUPE regulations for the 2026/27 tax year. Learn your legal obligations for employee transfers, consultation rules, and compliant payroll setup.
Discover what Small Employers' Relief is and check your 2026/27 UK eligibility. Learn how to reclaim 109% of statutory parental pay using payroll software.
National Insurance changes kicked in in January 2024 - here’s what UK businesses should know about these rate changes.
Another year gone by means it’s time for the 2023 Autumn Statement for the UK economy. Here’s what the Chancellor announced for businesses.
We look at six ways the 2023 budget affects employers and businesses, from a new annual pension allowance to improved childcare measures.
We round up the most important announcements made for businesses during the Mini Budget and what this means for your payroll.
In this article, we tackle the subject of employment status, the importance of the Uber ruling, what its impact will be and how companies can avoid problems in the future.
With the help of PayFit's payroll expert, we've highlighted six of the most important announcements from the Budget.
With the new tax year fast approaching, we want to help you get all your ducks in a row. Here are the six legislation changes to be aware of.
If you pay Class 1 National Insurance, you can qualify for what’s called the Employment Allowance, and a lower Employer NI bill. Find out how here.
Pay transparency UK 2026: learn laws, salary transparency rules, gender pay gap reporting, and best practices for compliant pay.
We explore the proposal for a £1,600 monthly universal basic income (UBI) trial in England, considering all the pros, cons and payroll implications.
The 2024 Autumn Budget has landed. What does the new Labour government have in store for businesses and their employees? We recap the top announcements made.
A recap of the 2024 King’s Speech, the announcements affecting businesses and their people teams and how HR leaders can adapt.
Learn about the top five 2024 Spring Budget changes and how these could affect your business.
The 2022 Autumn Statement brought major UK tax changes. Discover key announcements on National Insurance, PAYE, corporation tax and what they meant for SMEs.
The latest payroll legislation changes explained after the failed Mini Budget is replaced with the Medium Term Fiscal Plan. Here's what you need to know.