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Salaries & Benefits

Find content related to salary, including articles on calculating backdated salary, correcting over and underpayments, plus managing salaries in a scaling business.

Guide to Benefits in Kind for Employers: 2026/27 UK Tax Rules

Benefits in kind for employers require strict compliance. Master 2026/27 cash equivalent rules, Class 1A NIC obligations, and the mandatory 2027 payroll shift.

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Managing remote teams: Pay and performance guide UK 2026/27

Learn how to manage remote teams compliantly in 2026/27. Master HMRC payroll rules, National Minimum Wage limits, and remote performance tracking.

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Reeves Salary Sacrifice Pension Cap: 2029 UK Rules

Understand the reeves salary sacrifice pension changes. Learn how the 2029 National Insurance rules impact employer compliance during the 2026/27 tax year.

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Childcare Vouchers: UK Employer Guide to 2026/27 Rules

Manage legacy childcare vouchers compliantly under 2026/27 HMRC rules. Learn about salary sacrifice caps, RTI reporting, and National Insurance savings.

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Overtime pay UK (2026): rules, rates & minimum wage explained

Learn how overtime pay works in the UK in 2026, including rules, minimum wage (£12.71), legal requirements, penalties and record-keeping obligations.

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National Living Wage UK 2026: Rates, Age Bands and Rules

National Living Wage UK 2026 explained. Learn the latest minimum wage rates, age bands, yearly salary examples, and key employer rules.

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Salary advance schemes: UK employer's guide

Innovative salary advance schemes can boost retention & financial well-being for UK employees. Explore benefits, risks & payroll software integration.

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Building a collaborative reward strategy: perks to include

Find out how HR & finance teams can work together to build a winning compensation strategy, a key tenet of attracting and retaining the best talent.

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Salaries during and after coronavirus

With businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, many have found new and novel ways of rewarding employees. But what is the future of salary and rewards post-pandemic?

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Scaling business: managing people, pay and performance

We co-hosted our "Startup Stories" breakfast together with Jump.Work and Unleashed last month. Here are some of the key takeaways from the event.

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Workforce Planning - How HR & Finance Can Collaborate

In the latest instalment of our ‘HR and Finance Unite!’ series, we explore how the two departments can collaborate on workforce planning.

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Creating Employee Benefits Packages - HR & Finance Unite!

Nailing your employee benefits strategy will help you better recruit and retain talent in a tough market. Read our new HR & Finance Unite! blog here.

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Employment Status - What UK HR Teams Should Be Aware Of

'Employment status’ - the relationship between an employer and an employee - is something that HR teams need to be clued up on. Find out more here.

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Small Businesses & Employee Benefits - Aiming High

Find out about big employee benefits for small businesses. You don’t need to be a huge business to offer employee benefits that will make a splash.

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What Is OTE? How UK Businesses Can Unlock Its Potential

This article provides an overview of what OTE is, with actionable insights for the HR managers of UK businesses. Find out about OTE here.

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The Real Living Wage In The UK - The Lowdown For Businesses

This article provides an overview of the real living wage in the UK, its advantages, and how it differs from government-mandated minimums.

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How To Calculate Weekly Pay In The UK - A Guide

Understanding how to calculate weekly earnings is a consideration for a large number of UK employers. This article breaks down the essentials.

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What Is Tronc & How Do They Work? An Employers' Guide

Understand the nuances of tronc - including the correct management of service charges and tips in the hospitality industry.

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Top types of employee benefits: a guide for UK employers

Explore different types of employee benefits, from statutory rights to discretionary perks, and learn how to build a compensation package to attract top talent.

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Unsocial hours pay in the UK: rules, rates & examples

Unsocial hours pay explained (2026). Learn UK rules, typical rates, and how to calculate pay for night, weekend and shift work.

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Time and a half pay meaning UK: how it works & calculation

Time and a half pay meaning explained for 2026: learn how to calculate overtime pay, UK rules, £12.71 minimum wage and employer obligations.

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How to work out hourly rates of pay for UK businesses

Learn how to work out hourly rates in the UK: convert salary using simple formulas, handle overtime, and stay compliant as you grow.

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Backdated pay explained: 2026 guide for UK employers

Understand backdated pay in the UK, from tax & NIC implications to calculating arrears, with updates on the National Living Wage and Employment Rights Bill.

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Pro-rata salary: meaning, calculations & UK holiday rules

Confused about pro-rata pay? Discover what is pro-rata salary, how to calculate it for your part-time staff & how it impacts benefits and holiday entitlement.

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BACS vs Faster Payments: key differences for UK payroll

Compare BACS and Faster Payments to find the best UK payroll solution. Learn about processing times, fees & differences to optimise your business banking.

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Employee benefits insurance explained: UK employer guide

Discover the advantages of group employee benefits insurance. Learn about health, life & critical illness cover to support staff well-being.

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UK new minimum wage: 2026 rates & strategic HR guide

UK new minimum wage 2026 guide: Navigate £12.71 confirmed rise, wage compression & budget effectively with our HR planning insights for growing businesses.

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Average UK salary 2025: a guide for HR leaders

Get the latest 2025 data on the average UK salary. Our guide for HR leaders covers wage growth, inflation’s impact, sector pay data & tips to help you compete.

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Salary Sacrifice Explained for UK Employers

Salary sacrifice is when an employees to gives up part of their pre-tax salary in exchange for non-cash benefits. Learn more about this scheme.

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Over and underpayments — all you need to know

Over and underpayments can have serious consequences for both employers and employees. In this article, we look at the leading causes, impact, law and regulations, and how they can be avoided.  

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