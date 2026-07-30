360 degree feedback: a guide for UK employers
Learn how 360 degree feedback works, its benefits and risks, and how UK employers can use 360 feedback to support fairer performance and development.
Find out everything you need to take care of your employees’ wellbeing, with useful articles on pensions, benefits, running successful meetings and more.
Learn how 360 degree feedback works, its benefits and risks, and how UK employers can use 360 feedback to support fairer performance and development.
Employee onboarding in 2026: learn how to build an effective onboarding process, improve retention, support compliance and help new hires succeed.
Learn how to run an employee appraisal in the UK, from preparation and feedback to SMART goals, self-assessments, performance issues and follow-up.
Employee performance management in the UK: learn how it works in 2026, key steps and practical tips to improve performance and manage your team effectively.
Learn what an employee performance evaluation is, what to include, how to run effective reviews, and how to turn feedback into real improvement.
How do you manage remote work in the UK? Learn how to create compliant flexible working policies, including 2026's latest legal requirements for SMEs.
An article on what Mental Health Awareness Week is and what businesses can do to support.
Read our blog post recapping some of the core benefits flexible working can provide, both for UK employers and their employees.
Employees are getting used to their new routine and show little sign of returning to the daily city commute, some companies have even allowed their employees to work from anywhere in the world! What do you need to know before offering global mobility?
It is now more important than ever for HR teams to build an effective compensation and benefits strategy to motivate their workforce and attract new talent. How to implement an effective and well-balanced compensation and benefits strategy.
Incentive payments for hiring new apprentices have increased. Employers will now receive £3,000 for apprentices of all ages who join their organisation between certain dates.
In this article, we look at five key points that managers may wish to consider and explain how PayFit can help support the success and effectiveness of these weekly meetings.
To celebrate the start of National Apprenticeship Week, we thought we'd take a look at the rules and regulations surrounding apprentices.
Employee benefits are an excellent way of attracting talent and retaining staff. But what are the rules and regulations in place around them?
With the majority of people having to work remotely, many organisations have been redefining their company culture and looking at ways of adapting it to work in a post-coronavirus world. Discover how in our latest article.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation and encouraged HR teams to explore new and more innovative procedures. Find out why.
Employee wellbeing is always an important topic for HR managers. But how have organisations adapted to meet the conditions imposed by the pandemic?
The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our working habits – but how have HR departments adapted to the challenges that have risen?
The coronavirus crisis forced a significant number of businesses to close their offices and their employees to work from home. But how has modern technology enabled these businesses to operate effectively in unfamiliar circumstances?
Over three-quarters of UK employees say that financial concerns impact their performance at work. This staggering statistic shows that there is a lot of work to be done to help ensure people are financially literate. But what can employers do?
We sat down (remotely,) with recruitment specialists Tempo to discuss how to successfully welcome new starters to a company when in full-scale remote work.
Today marks Employee Appreciation Day. But should employees and their achievements be celebrated just once a year?
Find out how you can promote fitness in the workplace and improve the health and wellbeing of your employees!
The UK workforce has one of the highest rates of unhappiness in the world. In this article, we look at ways of creating a more positive work environment.
We have launched a performance management feature, designed to help empower your teams to grow and develop with an intuitive, easy-to-use module.
Employee turnover measures how many people leave your business during a given period of time. Discover the employee turnover calculation and how to manage turnover as a business.
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, read this Q&A with our partner Leapsome on how businesses should balance people enablement with mental health.
Outdated systems and processes tend to be time-consuming, error-prone and frustrating for staff. Find out why and how to fix them.
In the battle for great talent, finding the right metrics to ensure Talent Acquisition rightly contributes to these efforts is critical.
Gone are performance management systems & processes of the past, to be replaced with agile, collaborative tech to empower your people. Find out more.
Key insights from PayFit's flexible working survey. A survey of 2000 salaried employees uncovering their wants, needs and key trends.
Want to find out how to measure employee performance? Helps your employees improve in their tasks and roles and as individuals. Find out more here.
2024’s CIPD Festival of Work invited attendees to come curious, leave inspired, which it certainly achieved. Read our event recap here.
How do you reduce employee turnover? It’s the age-old question every business has. Here are six surefire strategies to tackle this problem.
In this guide, we explore the deeper nuances of effective employee relations in the UK and how to develop a strategy that fosters a thriving culture.
Employee retention strategies help bolster morale and reduce turnover. Here’s how to best retain UK employees in the modern business era.
Learn how to craft an employee development plan that’s both inspiring and engaging, plus examples you can implement today.
The importance of wellbeing at work can’t be overstated. Find out why it’s so essential for businesses to build cultures of health and happiness.
Employee handbooks give new and existing employees the chance to access important information about your company and its policies. Learn more.
What is cloud HR and how can it transform UK businesses? Discover 10 ways cloud-based HR software streamlines processes, saves time and improves compliance.
Using PayFit, both employers and employees can now track their time and projects from the same place as their payroll and HR. Find out about it here.
A selection of the key talking points and takeaways, to give People leaders a flavour of what went on at Operational Resilience: From Foundations To Growth.
Read our guide to performance appraisals, from their definition and purpose through to best practices and available tools for UK companies.
Employee Assistance Programmes can be a valuable tool for HR leaders to provide support and advice for employees. Find out about them here.
HR chatbot explained: learn key use cases, benefits and how chatbots in HR improve operations and employee support.
Hybrid workplace policy 2026: a UK employer guide to the day-one flexible working right, the 2-month response rule, the HMRC homeworking tax relief and templates.
Corporate wellbeing programmes can support employee health, reduce stress and improve engagement. Learn what to include, how to launch, and which initiatives work best.
2026 strategic guide for UK finance and HR leaders on running effective employment engagement surveys, with top questions, methods & software solutions.
Employee performance management tools streamline reviews, goal tracking and feedback. Discover features, benefits and top UK options for small businesses.
Learn how to put together a solid performance improvement plan, for when an employee is struggling. With best practices, a template and examples.
Learn about the different types of flexible working arrangements that exist in the ‘flexi-workingverse’ from remote working to compressed hours.
HR transformation is the reimagining of human resource processes. We lay out a roadmap for a successful HR digital transformation.
Employee wellness programs aren’t just a trendy retention tactic, they’re a key component of any successful business strategy.
A performance management plan helps you optimise your employees’ performance to get the best results. Learn how and why you should create one.
We break down what flexible working is, including the different types of working arrangements that exist within the modern workplace.
With IBM’s CEO stating that he expects AI to replace nearly 8,000 roles in the coming years, we ask the question: is AI really coming for your HR job?
Find out what a human resource management system is and how it can help businesses manage their human resources more efficiently and effectively.
Our business advisor friends share what accountants and HR consultants can do to help clients close the tech gap. Here’s a full recap of our latest webinar.
How does payroll affect employee experience? It can cause employees stress and affect your future hiring strategies. Learn more in this blog.
Our latest integration with Leapsome makes managing employee enablement in tandem with payroll a cinch - here’s why your employees will love it.
Two heads are better than one. Here are three ways Finance and HR teams can collaborate to improve ROI, employee retention and compensation strategy, and more.
Automation is a wonderful thing, it can streamline menial tasks and improve your onboarding experience. Find out how.
Top insights from our latest webinar with BambooHR, all about nailing your rewards strategy from aligning with company goals and OKRs to stakeholder buy-in.
Struggling to measure your HR ROI? In this blog, we’re exploring HR automation benefits and how you can measure the ROI of your HR tech stack. Read on.
When payroll and HR work in lockstep, exceptional things happen. We recap everything we shared during our latest webinar with our modern HRIS partner, HiBob.
We're delighted to host a guest blog by Tali Sachs, Content Manager at Hibob. According to HiBob research, 55 percent of professionals working at mid-sized companies said that the main driver behind their decision to quit was their need for better work-life balance.
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, we spoke with Chieu Cao, Founder & CEO at Mintago, about the importance of financial wellbeing for both employees and employers.
Back in 2017, the apprenticeship levy system was introduced to improve the availability of apprenticeships. As the national apprenticeship week begins we thought we would go over everything you need to know about it.
In a world where so many tasks are completed at a click of a button, contract signing has seemingly been left behind. Our friends at Juro are out to change this and have produced a short piece highlighting why a revolution is on the cards.
In the first of a series of articles into management, we look at horizontal rather than vertical career progression.
It’s about time we dropped the free coffee vouchers. Our friends at Heka discuss how to bake employee wellbeing into your benefits strategy for higher impact.