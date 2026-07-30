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Employee wellbeing

Find out everything you need to take care of your employees’ wellbeing, with useful articles on pensions, benefits, running successful meetings and more.

360 degree feedback: a guide for UK employers

Learn how 360 degree feedback works, its benefits and risks, and how UK employers can use 360 feedback to support fairer performance and development.

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Employee onboarding: how to build an effective process

Employee onboarding in 2026: learn how to build an effective onboarding process, improve retention, support compliance and help new hires succeed.

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How to run an employee appraisal: step-by-step for UK employers

Learn how to run an employee appraisal in the UK, from preparation and feedback to SMART goals, self-assessments, performance issues and follow-up.

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Employee performance management: UK best practices

Employee performance management in the UK: learn how it works in 2026, key steps and practical tips to improve performance and manage your team effectively.

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Employee performance evaluation: how to run better reviews?

Learn what an employee performance evaluation is, what to include, how to run effective reviews, and how to turn feedback into real improvement.

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Remote work UK: how to create a flexible working policy

How do you manage remote work in the UK? Learn how to create compliant flexible working policies, including 2026's latest legal requirements for SMEs.

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Mental Health Awareness Week

An article on what Mental Health Awareness Week is and what businesses can do to support.

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The Benefits Of Flexible Working For the UK Workforce

Read our blog post recapping some of the core benefits flexible working can provide, both for UK employers and their employees.

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Global Mobility what's it all about?

Employees are getting used to their new routine and show little sign of returning to the daily city commute, some companies have even allowed their employees to work from anywhere in the world! What do you need to know before offering global mobility?

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Creating a compensation and benefits strategy

It is now more important than ever for HR teams to build an effective compensation and benefits strategy to motivate their workforce and attract new talent. How to implement an effective and well-balanced compensation and benefits strategy.

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Apprenticeship incentive payments

Incentive payments for hiring new apprentices have increased. Employers will now receive £3,000 for apprentices of all ages who join their organisation between certain dates.

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Five key points to ensure successful 1:1 meetings

In this article, we look at five key points that managers may wish to consider and explain how PayFit can help support the success and effectiveness of these weekly meetings. 

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Everything you need to know about apprenticeships

To celebrate the start of National Apprenticeship Week, we thought we'd take a look at the rules and regulations surrounding apprentices.

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Employee benefits: how it works

Employee benefits are an excellent way of attracting talent and retaining staff. But what are the rules and regulations in place around them? 

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Remodelling company culture post-coronavirus

With the majority of people having to work remotely, many organisations have been redefining their company culture and looking at ways of adapting it to work in a post-coronavirus world. Discover how in our latest article.

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Learning and development post-coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation and encouraged HR teams to explore new and more innovative procedures. Find out why.

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Employee wellbeing pre and post-pandemic

Employee wellbeing is always an important topic for HR managers. But how have organisations adapted to meet the conditions imposed by the pandemic?

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HR trends pre and post-pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our working habits – but how have HR departments adapted to the challenges that have risen?

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Seven remote work software tools

The coronavirus crisis forced a significant number of businesses to close their offices and their employees to work from home. But how has modern technology enabled these businesses to operate effectively in unfamiliar circumstances?

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The role of HR in employees' financial wellbeing

Over three-quarters of UK employees say that financial concerns impact their performance at work. This staggering statistic shows that there is a lot of work to be done to help ensure people are financially literate. But what can employers do?

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Eight tips to guarantee a successful remote onboarding

We sat down (remotely,) with recruitment specialists Tempo to discuss how to successfully welcome new starters to a company when in full-scale remote work.

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Employee appreciation: why recognition should be year-round

Today marks Employee Appreciation Day. But should employees and their achievements be celebrated just once a year?

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Fitness at work: business benefits and employee wellness

Find out how you can promote fitness in the workplace and improve the health and wellbeing of your employees!

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Happiness in the workplace: how it boosts profits

The UK workforce has one of the highest rates of unhappiness in the world. In this article, we look at ways of creating a more positive work environment.

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New Feature | Performance Management Module

We have launched a performance management feature, designed to help empower your teams to grow and develop with an intuitive, easy-to-use module.

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Employee Turnover Calculation | PayFit

Employee turnover measures how many people leave your business during a given period of time. Discover the employee turnover calculation and how to manage turnover as a business.

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Balancing People Enablement & Mental Health

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, read this Q&A with our partner Leapsome on how businesses should balance people enablement with mental health.

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Manual business processes: impact on employee satisfaction

Outdated systems and processes tend to be time-consuming, error-prone and frustrating for staff. Find out why and how to fix them.

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Unleashing the power of quality of hire

In the battle for great talent, finding the right metrics to ensure Talent Acquisition rightly contributes to these efforts is critical.

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Performance management systems: tech-enabled guide

Gone are performance management systems & processes of the past, to be replaced with agile, collaborative tech to empower your people. Find out more.

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PayFit's Flexible Working Survey & Results

Key insights from PayFit's flexible working survey. A survey of 2000 salaried employees uncovering their wants, needs and key trends.

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How To Measure Employee Performance - A Guide

Want to find out how to measure employee performance? Helps your employees improve in their tasks and roles and as individuals. Find out more here.

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CIPD Festival Of Work 2024 - Learnings & Recap

2024’s CIPD Festival of Work invited attendees to come curious, leave inspired, which it certainly achieved. Read our event recap here.

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Strategies to Reduce Employee Turnover

How do you reduce employee turnover? It’s the age-old question every business has. Here are six surefire strategies to tackle this problem.

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UK Employee Relations - Building A Winning Strategy

In this guide, we explore the deeper nuances of effective employee relations in the UK and how to develop a strategy that fosters a thriving culture.

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Employee Retention Strategies Explored for UK HR Teams

Employee retention strategies help bolster morale and reduce turnover. Here’s how to best retain UK employees in the modern business era.

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Employee Development Plan Examples & Template

Learn how to craft an employee development plan that’s both inspiring and engaging, plus examples you can implement today.

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The Importance of Wellbeing in the UK Workplace

The importance of wellbeing at work can’t be overstated. Find out why it’s so essential for businesses to build cultures of health and happiness.

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Employee Handbooks Explained And Why You Need One

Employee handbooks give new and existing employees the chance to access important information about your company and its policies. Learn more.

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Cloud HR: what are the benefits for UK SMEs?

What is cloud HR and how can it transform UK businesses? Discover 10 ways cloud-based HR software streamlines processes, saves time and improves compliance.

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Time & Project Tracking - Find Out About Our Latest Feature

Using PayFit, both employers and employees can now track their time and projects from the same place as their payroll and HR. Find out about it here.

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Operational Resilience: From Foundations To Growth - Live!

A selection of the key talking points and takeaways, to give People leaders a flavour of what went on at Operational Resilience: From Foundations To Growth.

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Staff Performance Appraisals - A Guide For UK Businesses

Read our guide to performance appraisals, from their definition and purpose through to best practices and available tools for UK companies.

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Employee Assistance Programmes - An Introduction & Guide

Employee Assistance Programmes can be a valuable tool for HR leaders to provide support and advice for employees. Find out about them here.

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HR chatbot: what is it and how does it work?

HR chatbot explained: learn key use cases, benefits and how chatbots in HR improve operations and employee support.

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Hybrid workplace policy: UK guide and template

Hybrid workplace policy 2026: a UK employer guide to the day-one flexible working right, the 2-month response rule, the HMRC homeworking tax relief and templates.

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What are corporate wellbeing programmes for UK employers?

Corporate wellbeing programmes can support employee health, reduce stress and improve engagement. Learn what to include, how to launch, and which initiatives work best.

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Employment engagement survey guide for UK SMEs in 2026

2026 strategic guide for UK finance and HR leaders on running effective employment engagement surveys, with top questions, methods & software solutions.

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Best employee performance management tools for UK SMEs

Employee performance management tools streamline reviews, goal tracking and feedback. Discover features, benefits and top UK options for small businesses.

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Performance improvement plan: best practices and examples

Learn how to put together a solid performance improvement plan, for when an employee is struggling. With best practices, a template and examples.

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Types Of Flexible Working - A Guide For Employers

Learn about the different types of flexible working arrangements that exist in the ‘flexi-workingverse’ from remote working to compressed hours.

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HR Transformation: Roadmap and Definition

HR transformation is the reimagining of human resource processes. We lay out a roadmap for a successful HR digital transformation.

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Employee Wellness Programs Explained

Employee wellness programs aren’t just a trendy retention tactic, they’re a key component of any successful business strategy.

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Performance management plan: guide for your business

A performance management plan helps you optimise your employees’ performance to get the best results. Learn how and why you should create one.

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What is Flexible Working Within the UK Workplace?

We break down what flexible working is, including the different types of working arrangements that exist within the modern workplace.

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AI In HR | What Does The Future Hold?

With IBM’s CEO stating that he expects AI to replace nearly 8,000 roles in the coming years, we ask the question: is AI really coming for your HR job?

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Human Resource Management Systems Explained

Find out what a human resource management system is and how it can help businesses manage their human resources more efficiently and effectively.

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Closing the tech gap: how business advisors can help

Our business advisor friends share what accountants and HR consultants can do to help clients close the tech gap. Here’s a full recap of our latest webinar.

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Payroll Can Improve the Employee Experience, Here’s How

How does payroll affect employee experience? It can cause employees stress and affect your future hiring strategies. Learn more in this blog.

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PayFit now integrates with Leapsome

Our latest integration with Leapsome makes managing employee enablement in tandem with payroll a cinch - here’s why your employees will love it.

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How HR and Finance Teams Can Work Together

Two heads are better than one. Here are three ways Finance and HR teams can collaborate to improve ROI, employee retention and compensation strategy, and more.

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How to improve your onboarding experience with automation

Automation is a wonderful thing, it can streamline menial tasks and improve your onboarding experience. Find out how.

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Total Rewards Strategy for Scaling Businesses

Top insights from our latest webinar with BambooHR, all about nailing your rewards strategy from aligning with company goals and OKRs to stakeholder buy-in.

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HR Automation Benefits | HR Software ROI

Struggling to measure your HR ROI? In this blog, we’re exploring HR automation benefits and how you can measure the ROI of your HR tech stack. Read on.

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Workforce Planning & Employee Experiences

When payroll and HR work in lockstep, exceptional things happen. We recap everything we shared during our latest webinar with our modern HRIS partner, HiBob.

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How people-first budget planning boosts your bottom line

We're delighted to host a guest blog by Tali Sachs, Content Manager at Hibob. According to HiBob research, 55 percent of professionals working at mid-sized companies said that the main driver behind their decision to quit was their need for better work-life balance. 

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MHAW: Mintago Q&A — financial wellbeing

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, we spoke with Chieu Cao, Founder & CEO at Mintago, about the importance of financial wellbeing for both employees and employers.

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Apprenticeship levy: why UK firms returned their funding

Back in 2017, the apprenticeship levy system was introduced to improve the availability of apprenticeships. As the national apprenticeship week begins we thought we would go over everything you need to know about it.

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GUEST BLOG: Remote-first contracting for SMEs

In a world where so many tasks are completed at a click of a button, contract signing has seemingly been left behind. Our friends at Juro are out to change this and have produced a short piece highlighting why a revolution is on the cards.

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To manage or not to manage? That is the question…

In the first of a series of articles into management, we look at horizontal rather than vertical career progression.

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Employee wellbeing X your benefits strategy

It’s about time we dropped the free coffee vouchers. Our friends at Heka discuss how to bake employee wellbeing into your benefits strategy for higher impact.

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Strategic HR Guide

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