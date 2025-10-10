Your press room

PayFit raises €254 million to strengthen its payroll solution for SMEs

We're incredibly excited to announce that we've raised €254M in our Series E funding round, a record-breaking amount for a French HR Tech.

Techcrunch

Payroll startup PayFit is France’s latest unicorn as it raises $289 million

Business Age Q&A with our CEO Firmin

Firmin Zocchetto, co-founder and CEO of PayFit, explains how he's revolutionising payroll for entrepreneurs and SMEs

PayFit Raises €254M to continue Transforming HR Technology
EU - Startups

PayFit, a leading payroll and HR management solution for SMEs, today announced that it has raised €254 million in a Series E funding round, a record-breaking amount for a French HR startup.

LaunchBase

Launching it lean with Nick Miller UK Country Manager at PayFit

How did PayFit become a “work from anywhere” company?

In spite of the conditions created by the pandemic, remote work had in fact proven to be, on the whole, a successful experience for PayFit employees both in a professional and personal capacity. Here is the story of how we went about implementing our new and innovative “Work From Anywhere” policy.

Why has PayFit made employee fulfilment its number one priority?

With an average of 100,000 hours of our lives spent at work, people are finally beginning to realise the importance of making it a nice and pleasant place to be. In this article, Amandine Braillard, PayFit's Global HR Lead explains why PayFit as a company has made employee fulfilment its No.1 priority.

Techcrunch

French startup PayFit just announced that it closed a new $289 million Series E round (€254 million).

Live interview of Firmin on Sky News

The additional funds raised will contribute to strengthening our payroll solution and further simplify payroll & HR processes for SMEs across Europe.

Business leader

PayFit raises €90m to expand HR and payroll management offering for European SMEs

Key figures

2015

Creation of PayFit

+700

Employees

20,000

small and medium businesses

3 countries

in Europe

250,000+

payslips per month

Our management team

Firmin Zocchetto

Co-fondateur & Chief Executive Officer

Florian Fournier

Co-fondateur & Chief Product Officer

Ghislain de Fontenay

Co-fondateur & Chief Technical Officer

Caroline Leroy

Chief People and Fulfillment Officer

Thomas Jeanjean

Chief Operating Officer

Paul Onnen

Chief Technology Officer

Nicolas Woussen

Chief Financial Officer

