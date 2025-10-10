Your press room
Our latest news
We're incredibly excited to announce that we've raised €254M in our Series E funding round, a record-breaking amount for a French HR Tech.
Payroll startup PayFit is France’s latest unicorn as it raises $289 million
Firmin Zocchetto, co-founder and CEO of PayFit, explains how he's revolutionising payroll for entrepreneurs and SMEs
PayFit, a leading payroll and HR management solution for SMEs, today announced that it has raised €254 million in a Series E funding round, a record-breaking amount for a French HR startup.
Launching it lean with Nick Miller UK Country Manager at PayFit
In spite of the conditions created by the pandemic, remote work had in fact proven to be, on the whole, a successful experience for PayFit employees both in a professional and personal capacity. Here is the story of how we went about implementing our new and innovative “Work From Anywhere” policy.
With an average of 100,000 hours of our lives spent at work, people are finally beginning to realise the importance of making it a nice and pleasant place to be. In this article, Amandine Braillard, PayFit's Global HR Lead explains why PayFit as a company has made employee fulfilment its No.1 priority.
PayFit in the media
French startup PayFit just announced that it closed a new $289 million Series E round (€254 million).
The additional funds raised will contribute to strengthening our payroll solution and further simplify payroll & HR processes for SMEs across Europe.
PayFit raises €90m to expand HR and payroll management offering for European SMEs
Key figures
2015
Creation of PayFit
+700
Employees
20,000
small and medium businesses
3 countries
in Europe
250,000+
payslips per month
Our management team
Firmin Zocchetto
Florian Fournier
Ghislain de Fontenay
Caroline Leroy
Thomas Jeanjean
Paul Onnen
Nicolas Woussen