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Expenses

Learn more about business expenses, how they relate to managing payroll and your reporting responsibilities as a business.

Relocation allowance UK: meaning and tax rules

Relocation allowance explained for UK employers: learn what it covers, £8,000 tax-free rules, eligible expenses and payroll compliance.

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Expenses management UK (2026): rules, tax treatment and best practices

Expenses management UK (2026): learn how to manage employee expenses, understand HMRC rules and ensure tax compliance with simple steps.

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PAYE Settlement Agreement (PSA): deadlines & guide

As a UK employer, understand what a PAYE Settlement Agreement (PSA) is, learn what benefits are covered, what's excluded, & the key deadlines involved.

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Best expense management software for UK small business

Looking for expense management software in the UK? Discover how to automate expenses, reduce admin time and improve financial control with cloud-based tools.

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Employee expense reimbursement - your questions answered

Expense reimbursement is about more than just reimbursing staff. It’s about payroll & tax legislation too. Make sure you have all your responsibilities covered.

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Allowable & disallowable expenses - what are they?

Confused by business expenses? Our UK guide covers allowable vs disallowable expenses, differences, categories, and 2026 updates.

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What is time and expense tracking? Employer guide

Time and expense tracking explained: learn how to track employee hours, manage business expenses, and improve payroll accuracy in 2026.

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Company Expense Policy Guide

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