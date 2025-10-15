Watch your talent grow with our performance management system

Minutes to establish your performance rituals, all the time for helping your people to develop.

Empower your teams with PayFit
A PayFit dashboard highlighting the "Interviews and Goals" feature.

15 min

to create a performance campaign

1 min 30

to create a weekly 1:1

85%

time saved

When your formal rituals become moments of growth

The meeting point for your People discussions

From simple weekly touchpoints to annual and development reviews, our performance management tool centralises all of those moments of exchange that help your teams grow.

The essence of clarity

Unsure how to create a campaign from scratch? Our pre-filled performance review templates guarantee smooth and simple preparation, and facilitate constructive discussions from both sides.

Indiscretion is no longer a concern

An annual review or weekly touchpoint is like a private conversation, only concerning the people involved. That’s why everything is stored in a secure space, only accessible by them.

Your annual review HQ

Turbocharged campaigns

It takes just three clicks to choose your review type, who will take part, and the timeframes. Once it’s created, you can track responses and completion rates.

All kinds of catchups catered for

Be it an annual review, development chat, end-of-probation session, or exit interview, our performance review software lets you create it all, using pre-built templates.

Your admin space is your memory

“What were their areas for improvement last year?” No more digging around or racking your brains to find past reviews - they’re all stored in one central place.

Manage your reviews with PayFit

1:1s that truly move the performance needle

Serial 1:1 creation

Managing multiple people? Create all weekly check-ins at once. Our customisable review templates adapt to each unique relationship.

The pulse of your teams in real-time

Comment, share, and monitor your collaborators’ moods week after week. Your 1:1s are more than just box ticking exercises - with PayFit, they become special moments.

Leave the reminders to us

Automated reminders are sent out the day before, meaning both manager and employee arrive prepared. No more forgotten points or incomplete agendas - efficiency becomes the norm.

Transform your 1:1s with PayFit

Security. Flexibility. Compliance

Goal tracking

Your team members enter their goals into PayFit. You can then track their progress in real time and link their progress to their performance reviews.

Ready-to-use templates

Choose from our library of review and interview templates and adapt them to your culture, style, and needs.

360 Feedback

Knowing what peers think of your team members is an essential part of the review process. PayFit allows you to ask them, through a simple-to-follow questionnaire.

Accessibility without constraints

Complete and review your meetings wherever you are. Whether you’re an admin user, manager, or employee, everything is accessible from both laptop and smartphone.

Compliance guaranteed

All our templates are written by our in-house experts in employment law, and so are 100% compliant.

Echanges sous haute protection

Nous possédons la certification ISO 27001. Soyez tranquilles, vos données sensibles sont protégées dans un coffre-fort digital.

Managing all your employee exchanges in 4 steps

1

From day one: defining objectives

Set your employee’s goals from the moment they join, allowing you to monitor their progress closely over the months (and, hopefully, years).

2

Every week: checking in

Create your 1: 1s and take the pulse of your teams, ideally every week. Alternatively, choose your own frequency.

3

Every year: annual reviews

Organise your annual review campaigns, as well as follow-up meetings, end-of-probationary sessions, and even exit interviews.

4

On demand: 360 feedback

Ask your colleagues for constructive and objective feedback on their peers, for a more complete picture of your teams.

Loading...
Our performance management system as seen by Fiona
4.5

Sur Capterra

Fiona Mason
Chief Human Resources Officer @ RDT
"From the HR team's point of view, they love the fact that PayFit has freed up their time to do more meaningful work, rather than feeling like they were just ‘running payroll constantly’.”

Performance review software FAQs

What should modern performance management software include?

An effective performance management system should offer continuous feedback capabilities, customisable review cycles, and comprehensive reporting tools. Our staff performance management software delivers all these features plus seamless integration with HR and payroll data for holistic people management.

How can performance review software improve team productivity?

The right employee performance software streamlines the entire review process while encouraging regular feedback and goal-tracking. Our performance management system enables managers to set clear objectives, conduct efficient reviews, and maintain ongoing performance discussions throughout the year.

What makes an effective performance management system?

A comprehensive performance management system should combine structured reviews with flexible feedback options. Our platform offers automated review campaigns, 360-degree feedback capabilities, and real-time performance tracking, all while maintaining clear documentation and compliance.

How does integrated performance management software benefit HR teams?

Modern staff performance management software should reduce administrative burden while improving review quality. Our performance review software automates campaign scheduling, simplifies feedback collection, and provides actionable insights through detailed analytics and reporting features.

4.5/5 from 20,000+ customers

Join 20,000+ businesses simplifying their payroll

Book a demo

You can cancel anytime