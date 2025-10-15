Watch your talent grow with our performance management system
Minutes to establish your performance rituals, all the time for helping your people to develop.
15 min
to create a performance campaign
1 min 30
to create a weekly 1:1
85%
time saved
When your formal rituals become moments of growth
From simple weekly touchpoints to annual and development reviews, our performance management tool centralises all of those moments of exchange that help your teams grow.
Unsure how to create a campaign from scratch? Our pre-filled performance review templates guarantee smooth and simple preparation, and facilitate constructive discussions from both sides.
An annual review or weekly touchpoint is like a private conversation, only concerning the people involved. That’s why everything is stored in a secure space, only accessible by them.
Your annual review HQ
Turbocharged campaigns
It takes just three clicks to choose your review type, who will take part, and the timeframes. Once it’s created, you can track responses and completion rates.
All kinds of catchups catered for
Be it an annual review, development chat, end-of-probation session, or exit interview, our performance review software lets you create it all, using pre-built templates.
Your admin space is your memory
“What were their areas for improvement last year?” No more digging around or racking your brains to find past reviews - they’re all stored in one central place.
1:1s that truly move the performance needle
Serial 1:1 creation
Managing multiple people? Create all weekly check-ins at once. Our customisable review templates adapt to each unique relationship.
The pulse of your teams in real-time
Comment, share, and monitor your collaborators’ moods week after week. Your 1:1s are more than just box ticking exercises - with PayFit, they become special moments.
Leave the reminders to us
Automated reminders are sent out the day before, meaning both manager and employee arrive prepared. No more forgotten points or incomplete agendas - efficiency becomes the norm.
Security. Flexibility. Compliance
Goal tracking
Ready-to-use templates
360 Feedback
Accessibility without constraints
Compliance guaranteed
Echanges sous haute protection
Managing all your employee exchanges in 4 steps
From day one: defining objectives
Set your employee’s goals from the moment they join, allowing you to monitor their progress closely over the months (and, hopefully, years).
Every week: checking in
Create your 1: 1s and take the pulse of your teams, ideally every week. Alternatively, choose your own frequency.
Every year: annual reviews
Organise your annual review campaigns, as well as follow-up meetings, end-of-probationary sessions, and even exit interviews.
On demand: 360 feedback
Ask your colleagues for constructive and objective feedback on their peers, for a more complete picture of your teams.
Performance review software FAQs
What should modern performance management software include?
An effective performance management system should offer continuous feedback capabilities, customisable review cycles, and comprehensive reporting tools. Our staff performance management software delivers all these features plus seamless integration with HR and payroll data for holistic people management.
How can performance review software improve team productivity?
The right employee performance software streamlines the entire review process while encouraging regular feedback and goal-tracking. Our performance management system enables managers to set clear objectives, conduct efficient reviews, and maintain ongoing performance discussions throughout the year.
What makes an effective performance management system?
A comprehensive performance management system should combine structured reviews with flexible feedback options. Our platform offers automated review campaigns, 360-degree feedback capabilities, and real-time performance tracking, all while maintaining clear documentation and compliance.
How does integrated performance management software benefit HR teams?
Modern staff performance management software should reduce administrative burden while improving review quality. Our performance review software automates campaign scheduling, simplifies feedback collection, and provides actionable insights through detailed analytics and reporting features.