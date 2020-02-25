About Roots Kitchens Bedrooms Bathrooms

Roots KBB is a family run business that was founded in 1988. It specialises in the design, supply and installation of kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

What were Roots' payroll pain points?

Prior to switching to PayFit, Roots KBB’s payroll process was fairly lengthy and required a lot of manual processes. Roots KBB used to email their employees’ working hours to their accountant. The accountant would take a couple of days to look through the numbers before subsequently sending them back. Roots KBB would then have to enter those numbers into their accounting software and organise all the payments individually.

Overall, the process was lengthy, requiring a lot of back and forth between Steve Root and his accountant, as well as a number of manual administrative tasks.

Why did they decide to switch?

Roots KBB decided to migrate to PayFit as they were looking for an online tool that was able to respond to their requests in real-time as well as reduce the time processing payroll and the error-count.

How did PayFit help?

The onboarding team were able to help Roots KBB with the initial set up, and the customer support team have also been available to answer any queries throughout the journey.

The fact that PayFit’s software enabled them to export their payroll reports quickly and efficiently, add them into their accounting software, and process payments in bulk rather than individually, meant that they were able to reduce the overall time spent processing payroll from six days down to just a couple of hours.