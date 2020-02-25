PayFit user: Steve Root, Partner
Company: Roots Kitchens Bedrooms Bathrooms
Location: Faversham, UK
Industry: Home improvement
Number of employees: 5
Favourite feature: Dedicated support from the customer success team
Roots KBB is a family run business that was founded in 1988. It specialises in the design, supply and installation of kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Prior to switching to PayFit, Roots KBB’s payroll process was fairly lengthy and required a lot of manual processes. Roots KBB used to email their employees’ working hours to their accountant. The accountant would take a couple of days to look through the numbers before subsequently sending them back. Roots KBB would then have to enter those numbers into their accounting software and organise all the payments individually.
Overall, the process was lengthy, requiring a lot of back and forth between Steve Root and his accountant, as well as a number of manual administrative tasks.
Roots KBB decided to migrate to PayFit as they were looking for an online tool that was able to respond to their requests in real-time as well as reduce the time processing payroll and the error-count.
The onboarding team were able to help Roots KBB with the initial set up, and the customer support team have also been available to answer any queries throughout the journey.
The fact that PayFit’s software enabled them to export their payroll reports quickly and efficiently, add them into their accounting software, and process payments in bulk rather than individually, meant that they were able to reduce the overall time spent processing payroll from six days down to just a couple of hours.
Moving to PayFit is the best software decision that I’ve made in a long time. I drastically reduced the time spent running payroll, from six days to just a couple of hours.