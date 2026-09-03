βA payslip is never just a number. Itβs trust between an employer and their team. Proof that work has been recognised, and a promise that it will be again.

Behind that payslip is the invisible work that keeps a company moving: payroll, HR, admin. For too long, businesses have carried that weight alone.

We started PayFit because we believed every business deserved a real payroll and HR partner, not just a tool. One that was always there.

When that weight is lifted, something shifts. Businesses can move forward with confidence. They can focus on their people, their growth, and what they set out to build.βΒ

Firmin Zocchetto