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About us

Free businesses from payroll and HR complexity, so they can grow with confidence.

Every business deserves a trusted HR partner on their side. PayFit brings payroll and HR together in one service, powered by human expertise and AI β giving businesses clarity, support, and more time to focus on their people.

4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

+22,000

businesses supported

Free from payroll and HR complexity. Free to focus on their people and their growth.

+250,000

employees paid every month

Built on millions of payslips processed, PayFit delivers fully accountable, compliant payroll, whether businesses want to stay hands-on or hand it.

3 countries

trusted by thousands of businesses across Europe

Built around local compliance, language, and expertise, so businesses can move.

700

PayFiters

Weβre the team behind your team, providing full visibility and payroll expertise for every business.

A letter from our CEOβ¦

βA payslip is never just a number. Itβs trust between an employer and their team. Proof that work has been recognised, and a promise that it will be again.

Behind that payslip is the invisible work that keeps a company moving: payroll, HR, admin. For too long, businesses have carried that weight alone.

We started PayFit because we believed every business deserved a real payroll and HR partner, not just a tool. One that was always there.

When that weight is lifted, something shifts. Businesses can move forward with confidence. They can focus on their people, their growth, and what they set out to build.βΒ 

Firmin Zocchetto

A decade of payroll and HR expertise

2015: Building the foundations

It started with three founders β Firmin Zocchetto, Ghislain de Fontenay and Florian Fournier β and one belief: payroll was too complex, and small businesses deserved better. So we set out to change it, building our own technology from the ground up.

2016: PayFit Launch

PayFit officially launched in the French market acquiring its very first customers.

2016-17: Payroll became People

As our customers grew, so did their needs. PayFit took its first steps beyond payroll, adding HR features so businesses could start managing more in one place.

2018-19: Hello Europe

PayFit expanded into Spain and the UK, with local regulations, language and expertise built into each market from the start.

2020: A new way of working

PayFit introduced its Work From Anywhere policy, giving employees the flexibility to work remotely and come together for the moments that matter most.

2023: Bringing AI to payroll and HR

PayFit launched Copilot, bringing AI-powered support directly into payroll and HR for businesses and their teams.

2026: Built for today, ready for tomorrow

PayFit achieves profitability and becomes the AI-powered payroll and HR partner for every business, at every stage of their growth, combining human expertise and technology in one complete service.

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UK businesses move forward with confidence

Expert payroll, built around every business

Businesses choose how involved they want to be. PayFit adapts, delivering expert-led payroll with full compliance, accountability and visibility.

HR and people management, all in one place

From onboarding to absences, contracts to reporting, PayFit brings every part of people management together in one complete service.

Human expertise and AI, working as one

200 payroll experts bring knowledge and support to keep businesses moving. PayFit AI works alongside β contextualised to each business, anticipating needs and guiding action.

General Atlantic

Backed by investors who believe in what weβre building

What our customers say
Trustpilot
4.5

From Trustpilot

Steve Root
Founder of Roots Kitchens Bedrooms Bathrooms, 50 employees
Logo of the business Roots
Moving to PayFit is the best software decision that Iβve made in a long time. I drastically reduced the time spent running payroll, from six days to just a couple of hours.
Pippa Moon
HR Generalist RDT, 85 employees
PayFit just made it so easy. I felt like I knew how to run payroll
Charlotte Akehurst
Wenham Carter Group, 80 employees
It's great to always be speaking to the same people and it's reassuring to know that they understand your specific needs. It really is a five-star service
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Join the PayFit team

Join 700+ PayFiters and be part of the team making work better for businesses and the people they employ.

See open positions

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