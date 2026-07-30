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Payroll integration with leading software

Improve your existing stack with game-changing integrations

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Integrations

Integrations

Transfer data seamlessly from one system to another. No manual entry needed.

Point solutions

Whether it’s performance or spend management, PayFit links up to a number of market leading point solutions. Manage data more seamlessly while connecting the dots between your workflows.

Open API

You can also connect to your favourite tools using our Open API. Build your very own custom integrations and set sharing permissions so you only sync the exact data you want.

Accounting software

PayFit automatically generates your monthly payroll journals for Xero, Netsuite, Quickbooks and Sage. All you have to do is upload them to your accounting software.

Pension providers

We process pension submissions for all main providers at the end of each month (and in real time in the case of Nest). From automatically assessing employee eligibility to sending enrolment letters on your behalf, PayFit can do it.

Faster payments

Pay your employees faster with our different payments solutions: Faster payments or Automated BACS.

HMRC submissions

PayFit is HMRC-recognised and handles all RTI submissions (FPS & EPS) on your behalf.

Discover all our features

PayFit doesn't only automate payroll management, it also offers HR features and payroll integrations with other software for seamless processes.

Payroll & RTI submissions

Payroll & RTI submissions

payslip

Leave and absences

people

People management

Expenses

Expenses

validate

Performance management

Integrations

Integrations