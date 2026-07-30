Payroll integration with leading software
Improve your existing stack with game-changing integrations
Transfer data seamlessly from one system to another. No manual entry needed.
Point solutions
Point solutions
Whether it’s performance or spend management, PayFit links up to a number of market leading point solutions. Manage data more seamlessly while connecting the dots between your workflows.
Open API
Open API
You can also connect to your favourite tools using our Open API. Build your very own custom integrations and set sharing permissions so you only sync the exact data you want.
Accounting software
Accounting software
PayFit automatically generates your monthly payroll journals for Xero, Netsuite, Quickbooks and Sage. All you have to do is upload them to your accounting software.
Pension providers
Pension providers
We process pension submissions for all main providers at the end of each month (and in real time in the case of Nest). From automatically assessing employee eligibility to sending enrolment letters on your behalf, PayFit can do it.
Faster payments
Faster payments
Pay your employees faster with our different payments solutions: Faster payments or Automated BACS.
HMRC submissions
HMRC submissions
PayFit is HMRC-recognised and handles all RTI submissions (FPS & EPS) on your behalf.