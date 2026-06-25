Key takeaways To guarantee your team gets paid correctly and on time this winter, keep these key points in mind: Most UK companies pay staff in advance in December to help them with cash flow, though there is no legal requirement to do so .

Submission deadlines for FPS and EPS filings are still tied to the contractual pay date , even if you pay early.

Christmas bonuses, cash gifts, and non-trivial vouchers are taxable income subject to standard PAYE and National Insurance deductions.

Festive period bank holidays impact BACS processing windows , requiring earlier submission dates for funds to clear in time.

Review yearly leave policies early to manage carryover requests and ensure accurate holiday entitlement calculations .

When should you pay staff during the festive period?

For HR and finance teams across the UK, the festive season brings unique challenges, from managing early payment dates and seasonal bonuses through to ensuring strict HMRC compliance.

Getting year-end payroll right is vital for maintaining employee trust and avoiding penalties. This guide covers everything UK employers need to know to navigate the Christmas holiday season smoothly.

When should you pay staff during the festive period?

Deciding on the right time to release salaries in December is one of the most common dilemmas for business leaders.

While there is no statutory obligation to change your regular payday, paying staff early is a widely appreciated gesture that helps workers manage their cash flow during such an expensive month.

If you usually pay on the last working weekday of the month, the Christmas break will likely disrupt your normal schedule. You should check all of your processing deadlines carefully. If you use a BACS bureau or bank transfer method, remember that non-working days will delay processing.

Automated payroll software can simplify this by allowing you to set a temporary pay date without altering your long-term schedule.

This will ensure employees receive their wage and can access electronic payslips before the holidays begin, with the net effect of boosting morale across the workforce.

When are the Christmas bank holidays in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028?

Planning ahead is crucial. Below are the key dates affecting working days for the current and upcoming years.

Holiday 2025/26 2026/27 2027/28 Christmas Day Thursday 25 December Friday 25 December Monday (sub) 27 December Boxing Day Friday 26 December Monday (sub) 28 December Tuesday (sub) 28 December New Year’s Day Thursday 1 January Friday 1 January Monday (sub) 3 January

Note: In 2026, for example, Boxing Day falls on a Saturday, meaning the substitute bank holiday ( sub) is Monday 28th December.

How do you ensure HMRC compliance during Christmas?

Compliance doesn’t take a break for the holidays. Even if you pay your staff early, your reporting obligations to the government remain the same.

Using a compliant payroll solution for SMEs helps you as an employer ensure that all your submissions align with current regulations automatically, therefore guaranteeing strict HMRC compliance .

What are the FPS and EPS submission rules for December?

You must submit your Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before your contractual payday , and not necessarily the day you transfer the funds.

If you pay your employees on the 20th of December but their contractual pay date is the 30th, you should report the payment date as the 30th to protect their Universal Credit entitlement.

This is because reporting an early date incorrectly can drastically affect an employee’s benefits assessment period, potentially leaving them short of money. Therefore, always ensure your FPS lists the regular contractual date.

How might paying early affect Universal Credit?

The timing of your reporting is especially critical for low-income workers. If you report an early payment date to HMRC, it might look like the employee received two months’ pay in one assessment window. This could reduce their Universal Credit award.

A reliable UK payroll system will allow you to effectively pay staff early while maintaining the correct reporting date behind the scenes.

2026 payroll checklist Download our compliance checklist

How are Christmas bonuses and gifts taxed?

For a company, the season of giving often involves financial and other rewards to staff. However, employers must distinguish between a generic gift and taxable income.

Do you have to pay tax on Christmas bonuses?

Any cash bonus is treated as normal earnings . This means you must add the value to the employee’s earnings for that period, and then deduct PAYE tax and Class 1 National Insurance . This applies regardless of whether the payment is a performance bonus or a festive gesture .

Non-cash vouchers that can be exchanged for cash are also subject to deductions . To streamline all this, many businesses use an automated payroll solution to calculate grossed-up tax and ensure employees receive the full intended net amount.

When are Christmas gifts considered trivial benefits?

Not every gift needs to be taxed. You can give a ‘trivial benefit’ if it costs £50 or less . To qualify, the gift must not be:

Cash or a cash voucher

A reward for work or performance

Under terms included in their employment contract .

Common examples are a turkey, a bottle of wine, or a store voucher, which cannot be expected to be exchanged for money.

How should you manage annual leave and holiday pay in December?

December is often the deadline for using up accrued time off. Managers should communicate leave policies clearly to avoid a rush of requests that might leave the business understaffed.

Can employees carry over annual leave into the next year?

The statutory minimum annual holiday entitlement in the UK is 5.6 weeks. Generally, statutory leave cannot be carried over, but employers may allow additional contractual leave to be carried over into the next year.

Recent laws regarding holiday pay for irregular hours workers have added complexity. It is wise to read guidance on holiday pay calculations to ensure you are compliant with legislation.

How do you calculate holiday pay correctly?

Employees should be paid their normal rate during annual leave. For those with variable hours, this is calculated based on an average of previous earnings.

An integrated HR and payroll platform will track these averages automatically, reducing the risk of underpayment.

Your essential Christmas payroll checklist

Before you finalise your December payroll run, cross these items off your list to ensure accuracy and compliance:



Task Action required Check Agree pay schedules Communicate early payment dates to staff and set internal deadlines for payroll inputs. □ Check BACS files Submit BACS files 2 working days early to account for bank holidays and non-processing days. □ Validate submissions Ensure FPS dates match the contractual payday, not the early payment date, to protect Universal Credit. □ Review bonuses Calculate tax on any gifts over £50, and process all cash bonuses through PAYE. □ Manage leave Notify employees of carryover limits, and process final holiday requests before the year-end cut-off. □