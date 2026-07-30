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Payfit's toolbox

Check out our toolbox to access and download payroll and HR resources.

Templates

Templates

Guides

Guides

Simulators

Simulators

Checklists

Checklists

Rapports

Reports

Templates

Payroll

Customer story | Materials Processing Institute & PayFit

Payroll

Outsourced payroll vs payroll software | PayFit UK

HR

Essential AI HR prompts to save time and boost efficiency

HR

End of tax year checklist 2026 & essential UK payroll guide

Payroll

AI in payroll guide: the future of UK HR & finance

Payroll

1 on 1 meeting template for better team dynamics

Payroll

14 AI prompts for finance leaders

Payroll

Performance improvement plan template for employee support

Payroll

Job offer letter template to secure UK talent

Guides

Payroll

Payroll & HR Fact Card (2025/2026)

Payroll

Payroll best practices for UK SMEs 2026: essential guide

Payroll

UK payroll tax guide for employers 2026/27

HR

2026 HR software guide: best tools for UK SMEs

Payroll

Guide to UK Leave & Absences | Free Download | PayFit

Payroll

UK Payroll Software Guide | Free Download | PayFit

Payroll

Shared Parental Leave Guide For UK Businesses | PayFit

Payroll

Expense Policy Guide | PayFit

Simulators

Salary

UK salary calculator: your free PAYE tax tool

Checklists

Payroll

UK payroll compliance checklist: Free download for employers

Payroll

Employee onboarding checklist 2026: free HR guide | PayFit

Payroll

Offboarding checklist for managers and HR

Payroll

UK payroll audit checklist 2026: free guide for employers

Payroll

2026 Tax Year Compliance checklist

Reports

Payroll

Financial Literacy 2025 | PayFit

HR

Flexible working whitepaper: UK survey and insights