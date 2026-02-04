How do you submit a FPS to HMRC?
A Full Payment Submission (FPS) must be sent to HMRC on or before every payday.
FPS reporting is part of the Real Time Information (RTI) system.
Employers must report employee pay, tax, National Insurance, and deductions accurately.
Late or incorrect FPS submissions can trigger financial penalties.
Every employer operating a PAYE payroll in the UK has ongoing reporting obligations to HMRC. One of the most important, and most time-sensitive, is the FPS.
An FPS is not just another payroll form. It’s the mechanism that ensures HMRC receives real-time payroll data every time you pay your employees. Getting it right matters for tax accuracy, National Insurance records, and compliance, and getting it wrong can quickly lead to penalties.
What is a FPS?
A Full Payment Submission is a report that employers send to HMRC every time they pay an employee.
It forms part of the UK’s RTI (Real Time Information) payroll system, which requires employers to report payroll data as payments happen, rather than retrospectively.
An FPS tells HMRC:
Who you paid
How much you paid them
What deductions were made
When the payment was made
This information feeds directly into income tax records, National Insurance contributions, student loan repayments, and statutory entitlement tracking.
What information must be included in an FPS?
A FPS combines employer data, employee details, and payroll calculations into a single report.
Employer information
Employer PAYE reference
Accounts Office reference
HMRC office number
Tax year and payroll period
Business identifiers (where applicable)
Employee information
Full name and address
National Insurance number
Date of birth and gender
Payroll ID
Employment start or leaving dates (if relevant)
Pay and deduction details
Gross and taxable pay
Income tax deducted
NICs
Student loan or postgraduate loan deductions
Statutory payments (SSP, SMP, etc.)
Pay frequency and payment date
Accuracy matters here: HMRC uses FPS data to calculate individual tax liabilities and entitlement records.
How do employers submit an FPS?
Most employers submit FPS reports using payroll software.
The typical process is:
Enter or update employee payroll information
Run payroll calculations
Generate and submit the FPS electronically to HMRC
Receive confirmation of successful submission
Using a payroll solution reduces the risk of incorrect calculations, missing data, or late reporting, especially as payroll becomes more complex with hybrid working, variable pay, and statutory changes.
When should a FPS be sent?
Employers must submit the FPS on or before the employee’s actual payday.
Even if:
Employees are paid early due to a bank holiday
Payroll is processed in advance
…the FPS should still reflect the contractual payday, not the processing date.
Submitting too early can also cause issues if:
An employee leaves
A tax code changes
Pay details are amended
Timing accuracy is as important as data accuracy.
What happens if an FPS is submitted late?
HMRC allows late submissions only in specific circumstances, such as:
Unplanned absence
System failures
Serious illness or bereavement
If an FPS is submitted late without a valid reason, employers may face penalties.
Late FPS penalty amounts in 2026
|Number of employees
|Monthly penalty
|1–9
|£100
|10–49
|£200
|50–249
|£300
|250+
|£400
Penalties can accrue interest if unpaid and may trigger increased scrutiny of payroll compliance.
What additional situations require FPS updates?
Employers need to submit or update FPS information when:
Hiring a new employee (starter details and tax code)
An employee leaves (final payment and leaving date)
Submitting the final payroll of the tax year (by 5 April)
Correcting errors from a previous FPS
Failure to report these changes correctly can affect both employee records and employer compliance history. The HMRC reporting checklist covers all mandatory FPS scenarios and update requirements.
FPS reporting at a glance
|Scenario
|FPS required?
|Key action
|Regular payroll
|Yes
|Submit on or before payday
|Early payment
|Yes
|Use the contractual payday
|New starter
|Yes
|Include starter details
|Employee leaving
|Yes
|Submit a final FPS
|End of tax year
|Yes
|Make final submission by 5 April
|Correction needed
|Yes
|Amend the FPS promptly
Frequently asked questions about FPS
No. If no payments are made in a period, employers should submit an Employer Payment Summary (EPS) instead.
Yes. Errors can be corrected in a subsequent FPS, provided the correction is made promptly and clearly.
Yes. An FPS reports employee pay, while an EPS reports adjustments such as statutory recoveries or periods with no payments.
The employer remains legally responsible, even if a payroll provider submits FPS reports on their behalf.
