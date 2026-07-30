Skip to main content

Payroll

We live and breathe payroll (so you don’t have to). Our payroll hub talks about all things payroll, from payroll best practice and automation, to payroll reporting and systems.

Annual pay review UK: process, policy & pay rises

Annual pay review UK: understand the process, policy essentials and how the 2026 National Living Wage rise to £12.71 an hour affects salary decisions.

Read the article

Payroll outsourcing vs in-house: Which one is the best?

Payroll outsourcing vs in-house: compare costs, control and 2026/27 compliance duties to choose the right payroll approach for your UK business.

Read the article

Changing payroll providers: UK employer guide for 2026

Switch payroll providers successfully. Find out how to migrate payroll, compare providers, avoid common mistakes and stay compliant in 2026.

Read the article

Payroll disaster recovery plan for UK employers

Protect payroll from disruption with a payroll disaster recovery plan. Learn the key steps, legal duties and recovery strategies for UK employers.

Read the article

Payroll Services for Small Business UK: 2026/27 Guide

Payroll services for a small business in the UK: how to register for PAYE, apply 2026/27 NI and pension rates, meet RTI deadlines and avoid HMRC fines.

Read the article

Manual payroll processing: risks, steps & UK guide

Manual payroll processing in the UK: how it works, HMRC's 2026/27 PAYE rules, and when it's time to consider payroll software.

Read the article

AI in accounting and finance: a guide for businesses

Learn how AI is changing accounting and finance, including automation, forecasting, AI accounting software and the role of finance professionals.

Read the article

Off-Payroll Working & IR35 Rules: 2026/27 UK employer guide

Off-payroll working & IR35 in 2026/27: new umbrella PAYE rules from 6 April, inside vs outside IR35 explained, and how UK employers stay compliant.

Read the article

Payroll system UK: how it works, types & optimisation tips

Payroll system UK 2026: learn how payroll systems work, types, key features and optimisation tips to improve accuracy and stay HMRC compliant.

Read the article

HRIS payroll software UK: benefits, features & how it works

HRIS payroll software UK 2026: learn how it works, key benefits, features and how it saves time by automating payroll and HR processes.

Read the article

Split payroll explained: how it works in the UK (2026)

Learn what split payroll is, how it works in the UK, and when to use it. A practical guide for employers managing international employees and compliance.

Read the article

Shadow payroll explained: how it works in the UK (2026)

Learn what shadow payroll is, when it’s required, and how it works in the UK. A practical guide for employers managing international assignments.

Read the article

Running payroll: guide for UK businesses

Learn how to run payroll in the UK from how to register for PAYE, calculate tax and NI, send RTI submissions on time, to avoiding HMRC penalties.

Read the article

Payroll best practices: essential guide for UK SMEs

What are the payroll best practices UK businesses should adopt? Discover proven strategies to save time, reduce errors and ensure compliance and efficency.

Read the article

Payroll for Business Process Improvement

Learn why payroll is an essential piece of the business process improvement puzzle and why you should own it rather than outsource it.

Read the article

An In-Depth Guide to Payroll and SaaS Integrations

What are SaaS integrations? PayFit takes an in-depth look at what software integrations and why they're so valuable to payroll.

Read the article

Transparency between payroll providers & clients: a guide

In this short piece, we look at why transparency is so important when it comes to payroll and explain how we at PayFit have helped create a transparency tool to support customers. 

Read the article

PayFit's Most Popular Features

It’s time for another roundup of PayFit’s most popular features! Find out which features our customers can't live without when running payroll.

Read the article

Customer Support & Payroll Software

Technology, on its own, can do amazing things. But customer support is a key factor to consider, in particular, when choosing new payroll software.

Read the article

National Payroll Week 2023 UK - What is It?

Wondering what National Payroll Week is all about and how to get involved here in the UK? Here are five ideas for HR teams and their companies.

Read the article

Best Payroll Software | A Guide To The Essential Features

In this comprehensive guide, we help simply the decision making process for choosing the best payroll software for your business.

Read the article

The Risks Of Outsourcing Payroll & The Alternative Approach

Find out why investing in the right software for your tech stack is a better approach than taking the risk of outsourcing payroll.

Read the article

Setting Up A Payroll Process - A Guide For New Businesses

Payroll can seem like a daunting topic for new businesses, but processing payroll is easier than you think. Get confident and prepared with our guide.

Read the article

PayFit Launches New Open API for Improved Integations

We’re pleased to announce we’re opening new doors into the world of integrations with the launch of our Open API.

Read the article

PayFit’s Premium Plan - The Ultimate UK Payroll Package

PayFit’s Premium plan combines simple-to-use, in-house payroll software with dedicated round the clock support. See why it's perfect for UK businesses.

Read the article

Correcting Payroll Errors With PayFit’s Undo Payroll Feature

The latest powerful tool in PayFit’s payroll arsenal, ‘undo payroll’ lets users correct payroll errors and re-run payroll. Find out about it here.

Read the article

HR In The Boardroom - The Business Benefits Of Strategic HR

As the function continues to grow in importance, read about the benefits of taking HR into the boardroom, and its business decision-making processes.

Read the article

Create Electronic Signatures With PayFit - New HR Feature

Frustrated with document signing processes that are often time consuming and complex? Find out about electronic signatures from PayFit.

Read the article

PayFit Partner Case Study - Infina & VU.CITY

Finance & accounting support company Infina tell us how they have revolutionised payroll management for their clients, in this case VU.CITY.

Read the article

Spooky Payroll Scenarios To Avoid This Halloween

Spooky season is upon us! We look at some scary payroll scenarios that could take place when you're running your payroll (and how to handle them).

Read the article

Electronic Signatures - A Guide To Electronic Contract Signing

Electronic (or ‘e’)signatures are a digital method of signing documents, such as employment contracts. Find out how to create eSignatures here.

Read the article

Changing Payroll Providers - Why You Shouldn't Wait Till April

Whilst the temptation is to make a ‘clean break’ at the end of the tax year, there are benefits to changing payroll providers mid year instead.

Read the article

Core HR Functions - Roles, Responsibilities & Processes

In this article we explain the concept of ‘core HR’ - the processes, functions and tools that keep the HR department running smoothly.

Read the article

The Essential Role Of HR In Small Companies

A proactive HR strategy is not a luxury, it is the bedrock of a thriving company. Learn the importance of HR in small companies here.

Read the article

How to identify the right payroll software for your business

It can be challenging to identify the right payroll software for your business, so we thought a guide to finding the right one would help. Payroll software varies in price, and free HMRC software is available, but it’s important to have software that can grow along with the business. This article will go over the main points to look out for and what questions to ask. 

Read the article

Best payroll software for growing UK businesses in 2026

Compare the best payroll software for UK businesses in 2026. Discover solutions to automate compliance, support growth, & manage employees effectively.

Read the article

Payroll self service: UK guide for self-employed

Payroll self service in 2026: Learn HMRC rules, self employed payroll setup, PAYE, and compliance for UK businesses and freelancers.

Read the article

How mid-month pay works for UK employers

Wondering about mid-month pay in the UK? Learn how salary advances and Earned Wage Access (EWA) work, their payroll impact, and how to implement them in 2026.

Read the article

How should employers manage student loan payroll?

Student loan payroll UK explained for 2026, including deductions and thresholds. Learn how repayments are calculated and avoid common mistakes.

Read the article

What is net pay? 2026 updates for UK employers

Understand exactly what is net pay, how to calculate it, and the latest UK tax and National Insurance changes for affecting your payroll.

Read the article

What is gross pay? 2026 guide for UK employers

Understand gross pay & 2026/27 rules changes with our guide for finance & HR leaders on calculating salaries, tax & contributions, & ensuring compliance.

Read the article

Ultimate guide to year-end payroll in the UK | PayFit

Master the UK payroll year end. Our guide helps HR and finance managers handle HMRC deadlines, final submissions (FPS/EPS), and the new tax year setup.

Read the article

How to calculate monthly payroll: UK employer's guide

Learn how to calculate monthly payroll for your UK business. This guide covers gross pay, tax deductions, 2026/2027 rates, and future legislative changes.

Read the article

Cloud-based payroll software: benefits for UK businesses

Cloud-based payroll software helps UK businesses improve accuracy, reduce errors and maintain HMRC compliance by centralising payroll data and calculations.

Read the article

Payroll accounting guide for UK businesses

We cover the principles of UK payroll accounting, as well as National Insurance rates, 2026/27 tax year compliance & how to streamline your financial reporting.

Read the article

Payroll in human resource management | UK guide 2026

Essential guide for UK managers on payroll in human resource management, covering National Insurance changes, 2026 regulations, and compliance.

Read the article

What is a payroll bureau? Bureau vs outsourcing compared

What is a payroll bureau & how does it differ from outsourcing? We explore pros, cons, and alternatives for UK businesses looking to streamline their payroll.

Read the article

Automatic data processing for payroll: ultimate UK guide

Discover how Automatic Data Processing (ADP) for payroll saves time, ensures compliance & supports your company's growth, & explore software solutions.

Read the article

How to calculate net payroll - a guide for UK businesses

Learn the essential steps to accurately calculate net payroll for your employees. Understand gross pay, deductions, tax, National Insurance, and compliance.

Read the article

Electronic payslips: a legal and strategic guide | PayFit

Are paper payslips holding your business back? Explore the current legal landscape, GDPR compliance & the major benefits of switching to electronic payslips.

Read the article

Electronic document management system: HR solutions guide

An electronic document management system helps streamline the process of HR document storage and retrieval. Learn more about how it benefits HR processes.

Read the article

Payroll outsourcing: UK costs & fees explained

How much does payroll outsourcing cost in the UK? Compare fees, pricing models and alternatives for small businesses. Find the best option for your budget.

Read the article

Why Choose A Combined HR Payroll Software

Use combined HR payroll software to unlock more accurate HR and payroll data, save time with automation and improve collaboration between departments.

Read the article

Payroll Automation - An Introduction For Businesses

Is payroll automation the solution to making this core function of every business work better? Read our introduction to automated payroll here.

Read the article

Ideas To Improve Your Payroll Process

Payroll process in need of an upgrade? Improve your payroll process with these 9 payroll improvement ideas and transform the way you run payroll.

Read the article

How to Choose a Payroll Provider

Changing your payroll set-up is a big decision. To simplify things, we've written this short piece on how to choose a payroll provider based on four factors.

Read the article

Stakeholder Buy-In | Get Buy-In From Stakeholders

It's challenging getting the green light for new software from your bosses. Get stakeholder buy-in more quickly and easily with this guide.

Read the article

Outsourcing Payroll | Pros & Cons Of Payroll Outsourcing

Our comprehensive guide on everything to do with outsourcing payroll - from the pros and cons to what it costs and if there are alternatives.

Read the article

The Future Of Finance & The Digital Payroll Evolution | PayFit

The nature of the finance function is changing, with many processes going digital. Find out why the future of finance is all about digital payroll.

Read the article

Payroll collaboration: new HR and finance approach

A fresh approach to payroll will enable better HR & finance collaboration, along with better employee relationships. Find out how here.

Read the article

Common Payroll Mistakes & How To Fix Them | PayFit

From incorrect tax codes to missed deadlines, payroll mistakes can cost your business. Read what to be aware of and how to avoid errors here.

Read the article

How to Fix (And Avoid) Payroll Errors

Mistakes happen - we’re only human. But when mistakes happen in payroll, they can damage your relationship with employees. Here’s how to manage payroll errors.

Read the article

When to Bring Payroll In-House

When is the right time to bring your payroll in-house? We explore when and why you should consider switching to an in-house payroll provider.

Read the article

Consequences Of Payroll Errors

Payroll errors, both small and large, can have a major impact on your staff and your business. Read about the consequences of payroll errors here.

Read the article

Accountant-run payroll — why it needs to change

Although some accounting firms may have a payroll department, it is not always an area where accountants hold a great deal of expertise. 

Read the article

Everything you need to know about Christmas payroll

December is here, and the festive season is just around the corner. It’s a busy month for most, and many companies choose to run their payroll a little early. So what are the main points to consider when you run payroll early this December?

Read the article

Do I need payroll software for my business?

Identify the signs indicating you may need to make a change and discover the benefits you could enjoy when you find the right payroll software for your business.

Read the article

The Top 5 Payroll Tasks Slowing You Down

Free yourself from the shackles of these time-consuming payroll tasks with the help of PayFit’s payroll software. Find out how.

Read the article

Payroll Software Guide

Download PayFit's guide