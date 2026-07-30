Annual pay review UK: process, policy & pay rises
Annual pay review UK: understand the process, policy essentials and how the 2026 National Living Wage rise to £12.71 an hour affects salary decisions.
We live and breathe payroll (so you don’t have to). Our payroll hub talks about all things payroll, from payroll best practice and automation, to payroll reporting and systems.
Annual pay review UK: understand the process, policy essentials and how the 2026 National Living Wage rise to £12.71 an hour affects salary decisions.
Payroll outsourcing vs in-house: compare costs, control and 2026/27 compliance duties to choose the right payroll approach for your UK business.
Switch payroll providers successfully. Find out how to migrate payroll, compare providers, avoid common mistakes and stay compliant in 2026.
Protect payroll from disruption with a payroll disaster recovery plan. Learn the key steps, legal duties and recovery strategies for UK employers.
Payroll services for a small business in the UK: how to register for PAYE, apply 2026/27 NI and pension rates, meet RTI deadlines and avoid HMRC fines.
Manual payroll processing in the UK: how it works, HMRC's 2026/27 PAYE rules, and when it's time to consider payroll software.
Learn how AI is changing accounting and finance, including automation, forecasting, AI accounting software and the role of finance professionals.
Off-payroll working & IR35 in 2026/27: new umbrella PAYE rules from 6 April, inside vs outside IR35 explained, and how UK employers stay compliant.
Payroll system UK 2026: learn how payroll systems work, types, key features and optimisation tips to improve accuracy and stay HMRC compliant.
HRIS payroll software UK 2026: learn how it works, key benefits, features and how it saves time by automating payroll and HR processes.
Learn what split payroll is, how it works in the UK, and when to use it. A practical guide for employers managing international employees and compliance.
Learn what shadow payroll is, when it’s required, and how it works in the UK. A practical guide for employers managing international assignments.
Learn how to run payroll in the UK from how to register for PAYE, calculate tax and NI, send RTI submissions on time, to avoiding HMRC penalties.
What are the payroll best practices UK businesses should adopt? Discover proven strategies to save time, reduce errors and ensure compliance and efficency.
Learn why payroll is an essential piece of the business process improvement puzzle and why you should own it rather than outsource it.
What are SaaS integrations? PayFit takes an in-depth look at what software integrations and why they're so valuable to payroll.
In this short piece, we look at why transparency is so important when it comes to payroll and explain how we at PayFit have helped create a transparency tool to support customers.
It’s time for another roundup of PayFit’s most popular features! Find out which features our customers can't live without when running payroll.
Technology, on its own, can do amazing things. But customer support is a key factor to consider, in particular, when choosing new payroll software.
Wondering what National Payroll Week is all about and how to get involved here in the UK? Here are five ideas for HR teams and their companies.
In this comprehensive guide, we help simply the decision making process for choosing the best payroll software for your business.
Find out why investing in the right software for your tech stack is a better approach than taking the risk of outsourcing payroll.
Payroll can seem like a daunting topic for new businesses, but processing payroll is easier than you think. Get confident and prepared with our guide.
We’re pleased to announce we’re opening new doors into the world of integrations with the launch of our Open API.
PayFit’s Premium plan combines simple-to-use, in-house payroll software with dedicated round the clock support. See why it's perfect for UK businesses.
The latest powerful tool in PayFit’s payroll arsenal, ‘undo payroll’ lets users correct payroll errors and re-run payroll. Find out about it here.
As the function continues to grow in importance, read about the benefits of taking HR into the boardroom, and its business decision-making processes.
Frustrated with document signing processes that are often time consuming and complex? Find out about electronic signatures from PayFit.
Finance & accounting support company Infina tell us how they have revolutionised payroll management for their clients, in this case VU.CITY.
Spooky season is upon us! We look at some scary payroll scenarios that could take place when you're running your payroll (and how to handle them).
Electronic (or ‘e’)signatures are a digital method of signing documents, such as employment contracts. Find out how to create eSignatures here.
Whilst the temptation is to make a ‘clean break’ at the end of the tax year, there are benefits to changing payroll providers mid year instead.
In this article we explain the concept of ‘core HR’ - the processes, functions and tools that keep the HR department running smoothly.
A proactive HR strategy is not a luxury, it is the bedrock of a thriving company. Learn the importance of HR in small companies here.
It can be challenging to identify the right payroll software for your business, so we thought a guide to finding the right one would help. Payroll software varies in price, and free HMRC software is available, but it’s important to have software that can grow along with the business. This article will go over the main points to look out for and what questions to ask.
Compare the best payroll software for UK businesses in 2026. Discover solutions to automate compliance, support growth, & manage employees effectively.
Payroll self service in 2026: Learn HMRC rules, self employed payroll setup, PAYE, and compliance for UK businesses and freelancers.
Wondering about mid-month pay in the UK? Learn how salary advances and Earned Wage Access (EWA) work, their payroll impact, and how to implement them in 2026.
Student loan payroll UK explained for 2026, including deductions and thresholds. Learn how repayments are calculated and avoid common mistakes.
Understand exactly what is net pay, how to calculate it, and the latest UK tax and National Insurance changes for affecting your payroll.
Understand gross pay & 2026/27 rules changes with our guide for finance & HR leaders on calculating salaries, tax & contributions, & ensuring compliance.
Master the UK payroll year end. Our guide helps HR and finance managers handle HMRC deadlines, final submissions (FPS/EPS), and the new tax year setup.
Learn how to calculate monthly payroll for your UK business. This guide covers gross pay, tax deductions, 2026/2027 rates, and future legislative changes.
Cloud-based payroll software helps UK businesses improve accuracy, reduce errors and maintain HMRC compliance by centralising payroll data and calculations.
We cover the principles of UK payroll accounting, as well as National Insurance rates, 2026/27 tax year compliance & how to streamline your financial reporting.
Essential guide for UK managers on payroll in human resource management, covering National Insurance changes, 2026 regulations, and compliance.
What is a payroll bureau & how does it differ from outsourcing? We explore pros, cons, and alternatives for UK businesses looking to streamline their payroll.
Discover how Automatic Data Processing (ADP) for payroll saves time, ensures compliance & supports your company's growth, & explore software solutions.
Learn the essential steps to accurately calculate net payroll for your employees. Understand gross pay, deductions, tax, National Insurance, and compliance.
Are paper payslips holding your business back? Explore the current legal landscape, GDPR compliance & the major benefits of switching to electronic payslips.
An electronic document management system helps streamline the process of HR document storage and retrieval. Learn more about how it benefits HR processes.
How much does payroll outsourcing cost in the UK? Compare fees, pricing models and alternatives for small businesses. Find the best option for your budget.
Use combined HR payroll software to unlock more accurate HR and payroll data, save time with automation and improve collaboration between departments.
Is payroll automation the solution to making this core function of every business work better? Read our introduction to automated payroll here.
Payroll process in need of an upgrade? Improve your payroll process with these 9 payroll improvement ideas and transform the way you run payroll.
Changing your payroll set-up is a big decision. To simplify things, we've written this short piece on how to choose a payroll provider based on four factors.
It's challenging getting the green light for new software from your bosses. Get stakeholder buy-in more quickly and easily with this guide.
Our comprehensive guide on everything to do with outsourcing payroll - from the pros and cons to what it costs and if there are alternatives.
The nature of the finance function is changing, with many processes going digital. Find out why the future of finance is all about digital payroll.
A fresh approach to payroll will enable better HR & finance collaboration, along with better employee relationships. Find out how here.
From incorrect tax codes to missed deadlines, payroll mistakes can cost your business. Read what to be aware of and how to avoid errors here.
Mistakes happen - we’re only human. But when mistakes happen in payroll, they can damage your relationship with employees. Here’s how to manage payroll errors.
When is the right time to bring your payroll in-house? We explore when and why you should consider switching to an in-house payroll provider.
Payroll errors, both small and large, can have a major impact on your staff and your business. Read about the consequences of payroll errors here.
Although some accounting firms may have a payroll department, it is not always an area where accountants hold a great deal of expertise.
December is here, and the festive season is just around the corner. It’s a busy month for most, and many companies choose to run their payroll a little early. So what are the main points to consider when you run payroll early this December?
Identify the signs indicating you may need to make a change and discover the benefits you could enjoy when you find the right payroll software for your business.
Free yourself from the shackles of these time-consuming payroll tasks with the help of PayFit’s payroll software. Find out how.