Skip to main content

Banish HR busywork with employee management software that lets you focus on what matters

Goodbye cumbersome old People tasks, hello to an enriched employee experience

Support your teams with PayFit
A PayFit dashboard highlighting the employee management feature

1h30

time saved per task

+10

contract templates

Unlimited

storage for your HR documents

Less paperwork, more collaboration

Save time when making multiple hires

How much time do you spend creating contracts from scratch? PayFit allows you to choose from a range of contract templates, and batch send them for signature with a few clicks.

Modernise your employer brand

Your talent pool wants modern HR tools, not Excel spreadsheets and Post-it notes. By choosing PayFit, you’re showing them that you speak the same digital language as them.

Create a memorable employee experience

We’ve carefully considered, optimised and digitised the entire employee lifecycle. By prioritising the employee experience, you create a great working environment for everyone.

From ‘love at first sight’ to contract

Instantaneous contract creation

Instantaneous contract creation

Need to write an offer letter, or create a formal contract? Import your templates or choose from our selection, then generate the document in minutes.

The power of electronic signatures

The power of electronic signatures

With our Yousign integration, you sign documents directly within our employee management system, and track each step in real time.

Your secure document vault

Your secure document vault

No more paper archives! Each contract is stored inside our people management software, in a secure and confidential space.

Support your teams with PayFit

A smoother way to onboard new talent

The definitive ‘to-do’ list

The definitive ‘to-do’ list

List all the onboarding tasks for your new hire to carry out directly in our staff management software, guaranteeing a seamless start to their journey with you.

Paving the way for dialogue

Paving the way for dialogue

Get to know your new hires, even remotely, with our customisable onboarding questionnaire templates.

No more paperwork

No more paperwork

Education certificates, driver’s license, DBS checks : your new starters upload their documents straight into their space, with automated reminders to keep things moving towards completion.

Support your teams with PayFit

Connection, information sharing and personalisation

Organisational chart

Is your team growing? Create your org chart in just a few clicks, and then share it so everyone has visibility over who does what, and with whom.

Employee directory

Your colleagues’ contact information is just two clicks away. And the added bonus? The directory is automatically updated every time someone is added, or switches teams.

Employee profile

Each employee has their own dedicated profile where they can access development discussions, contracts, payslips, and more. Managers can find everything they need to help their teams grow.

Accessibility without constraints

Everything is accessible via smartphone. You can even grant limited access to your new recruits to work through their onboarding tasks before they start.

Managing arrivals and departures in 4 steps

1

Preparing for arrival

From providing a list of tasks to be completed, to granting access for your future employee, we do everything to create the best conditions for them.

2

Daily life

We remind you of your employees' key dates, such as work anniversaries, medical checkups, and birthdays. Everything is centralised, and nothing gets forgotten.

3

People development

As your talents evolve, so too does your information. Contract amendments, promotions: our employee management software keeps everything up to date.

4

Preparing for departure

Holiday pay calculations, P45s, not forgetting the return of equipment and the exit interview: everything is handled from our people management software.

Loading...
Our employee management system, as seen by Fiona
Capterra
4.5

From Capterra

Fiona Mason
Chief Human Resources Officer @ RDT
"From the HR team's point of view, they love the fact that PayFit has freed up their time to do more meaningful work, rather than feeling like they were just ‘running payroll constantly’.”

Employee management software FAQs

Effective staff management software should combine comprehensive employee data management, automated workflows, and seamless integration with payroll. Our employee management system delivers all these features plus intuitive self-service options for both HR teams and employees.

The right employee management software streamlines core HR processes while maintaining data accuracy. Our system automates routine tasks, simplifies compliance, and provides powerful reporting tools to help HR teams work more strategically.

A comprehensive staff management software should offer centralised employee data management, automated HR workflows, and robust reporting capabilities. Our platform combines these features with a user-friendly interface and seamless payroll integration.

Modern people management software should scale with your business while reducing administrative burden. Our employee management system offers automated onboarding processes, document management, and leave tracking, all while maintaining compliance and data security.

4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

Join 22,000+ businesses simplifying their payroll

Book a demo

You can cancel anytime