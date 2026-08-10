Banish HR busywork with employee management software that lets you focus on what matters
Goodbye cumbersome old People tasks, hello to an enriched employee experience
1h30
time saved per task
+10
contract templates
Unlimited
storage for your HR documents
Less paperwork, more collaboration
How much time do you spend creating contracts from scratch? PayFit allows you to choose from a range of contract templates, and batch send them for signature with a few clicks.
Your talent pool wants modern HR tools, not Excel spreadsheets and Post-it notes. By choosing PayFit, you’re showing them that you speak the same digital language as them.
We’ve carefully considered, optimised and digitised the entire employee lifecycle. By prioritising the employee experience, you create a great working environment for everyone.
From ‘love at first sight’ to contract
Instantaneous contract creation
Need to write an offer letter, or create a formal contract? Import your templates or choose from our selection, then generate the document in minutes.
The power of electronic signatures
With our Yousign integration, you sign documents directly within our employee management system, and track each step in real time.
Your secure document vault
No more paper archives! Each contract is stored inside our people management software, in a secure and confidential space.
A smoother way to onboard new talent
The definitive ‘to-do’ list
List all the onboarding tasks for your new hire to carry out directly in our staff management software, guaranteeing a seamless start to their journey with you.
Paving the way for dialogue
Get to know your new hires, even remotely, with our customisable onboarding questionnaire templates.
No more paperwork
Education certificates, driver’s license, DBS checks : your new starters upload their documents straight into their space, with automated reminders to keep things moving towards completion.
Connection, information sharing and personalisation
Organisational chart
Employee directory
Employee profile
Accessibility without constraints
Managing arrivals and departures in 4 steps
Preparing for arrival
From providing a list of tasks to be completed, to granting access for your future employee, we do everything to create the best conditions for them.
Daily life
We remind you of your employees' key dates, such as work anniversaries, medical checkups, and birthdays. Everything is centralised, and nothing gets forgotten.
People development
As your talents evolve, so too does your information. Contract amendments, promotions: our employee management software keeps everything up to date.
Preparing for departure
Holiday pay calculations, P45s, not forgetting the return of equipment and the exit interview: everything is handled from our people management software.
Employee management software FAQs
Effective staff management software should combine comprehensive employee data management, automated workflows, and seamless integration with payroll. Our employee management system delivers all these features plus intuitive self-service options for both HR teams and employees.
The right employee management software streamlines core HR processes while maintaining data accuracy. Our system automates routine tasks, simplifies compliance, and provides powerful reporting tools to help HR teams work more strategically.
A comprehensive staff management software should offer centralised employee data management, automated HR workflows, and robust reporting capabilities. Our platform combines these features with a user-friendly interface and seamless payroll integration.
Modern people management software should scale with your business while reducing administrative burden. Our employee management system offers automated onboarding processes, document management, and leave tracking, all while maintaining compliance and data security.