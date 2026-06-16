Key Takeaways HRIS payroll software combines HR and payroll functions into one centralised platform, eliminating data silos and manual double-entry.

HMRC's 2025 Transformation Roadmap confirms that around 76% of customer interactions are already digital, with a stated target of 90% by 2030 (HMRC Transformation Roadmap, July 2025).

Centralising HR and payroll data improves accuracy, efficiency, and reporting, reducing the risk of payroll inconsistencies and manual processing errors.

Employee self-service features reduce administrative queries by enabling staff to access payslips , update personal details, and request leave directly.

Integrated systems help support compliance with HMRC RTI (Real Time Information) requirements and UK GDPR data protection obligations.

HMRC reported collecting and protecting £48 billion in compliance yield during 2024/25 through tax compliance activity, highlighting the increasing importance of accurate payroll reporting and record keeping for UK employers. For UK employers, using disconnected systems increases the risk of payroll inconsistencies, reporting errors, and compliance issues related to HMRC obligations.

Managing HR and payroll separately creates data silos that are difficult to reconcile as a business grows. When disconnected systems or spreadsheets are used, a change in an employee's salary, tax code, or personal details in one system may not update in another, leading to inconsistent reporting and compliance risk. As GOV.UK guidance on correcting payroll errors confirms, incorrect or late submissions to HMRC require formal correction procedures, creating additional administrative burden and potential penalties.

This is where HRIS payroll software comes in. By combining HR and payroll into one platform, businesses can streamline processes, reduce errors, and reduce admin time for HR and finance teams.

What is HRIS payroll software?

What is HRIS payroll software?

HRIS payroll software is a system that combines human resources (HR) and payroll functions into a single platform to manage employee data, pay and compliance.

It allows businesses to:

store and manage employee information (e.g. contact details, salary, contracts);

run payroll calculations and deductions;

manage leave, absences and onboarding;

generate payslips , payroll reports and real-time compliance reports automatically;

ensure HMRC requirements and GDPR compliance .

👉 To note: HRIS stands for Human Resources Information System , and its main benefit is centralising all employee-related processes.

How does HRIS payroll software work?

HRIS payroll software works by centralising employee data and automating HR and payroll processes within one system. This removes the need for manual data transfers between separate tools and reduces the risk of errors caused by out‑of‑sync records.

A well‑integrated system works in the following way:

Centralises employee data : When a team member changes their address, receives a promotion, or updates their bank details, the change happens once and flows automatically across all relevant records, from tax information to leave balances. Automates payroll calculations : The system handles Income Tax, National Insurance, pension contributions , and statutory deductions, replacing manual spreadsheet work with automated, rule‑based processes. Enables employee self‑service : Employees can download payslips, update personal details, and request time off directly through a portal or app, removing the need for back‑and‑forth HR emails. Generates reports and insights : HRIS systems provide real‑time workforce analytics , enabling more accurate headcount planning and budget forecasting.

How does HRIS payroll software support compliance?

The system applies current payroll legislation automatically and facilitates:

Automated RTI submissions , including Full Payment Submissions (FPS) and Employer Payment Summaries (EPS).

Real‑time tax calculations , applying the latest HMRC tax tables, student loan thresholds, and pension auto‑enrolment rules.

Data protection , through encrypted storage and granular user‑access controls in line with UK GDPR requirements.

⚠️ Warning: an incorrect or late Full Payment Submission (FPS) can trigger automatic HMRC penalties of £100 to £400 per month depending on headcount, plus up to 30% of the unpaid tax for careless reporting errors. Automated RTI submissions through an HRIS payroll system remove the manual steps that most often cause these errors.

How does HRIS payroll software reduce manual administration?

HRIS payroll software reduces manual administration by automating repetitive payroll and HR tasks that would otherwise require separate systems, spreadsheets, or duplicate data entry.

Key time-saving functions typically include:

automatic payroll calculations , including PAYE, National Insurance, pension contributions, and statutory payments;

real-time synchronisation of employee data , so salary changes, tax codes, and personal details update consistently across HR and payroll records;

integrated leave and absence management , reducing the need for manual tracking and spreadsheet reconciliation;

automated RTI submissions , helping employers manage HMRC reporting obligations more efficiently.

employee self-service tools , allowing staff to access payslips, update personal information, and request leave without HR intervention;

automated compliance updates , helping businesses stay aligned with UK payroll and data regulations while supporting broader payroll compliance processes .

For businesses managing growing teams, automation can significantly reduce payroll administration time while improving consistency across payroll and HR processes.

What is the difference between HRIS payroll software and separate systems?

HRIS payroll software combines HR and payroll functions into one centralised system, reducing duplicate data entry and errors. Separate systems offer specialised functionality but require manual data transfers and increase the risk of inconsistencies.

HRIS payroll software vs separate systems comparison table:

Feature HRIS payroll software Separate HR & payroll systems Data management Centralised Split across systems Data accuracy High Risk of duplication Efficiency High automation Manual processes required Reporting Real-time insights Time-consuming Compliance Automated updates Manual tracking User experience Unified, intuitive interface with self-service access Fragmented experience across multiple tools

What features should you consider when choosing HRIS payroll software?

When choosing HRIS payroll software, you should focus on features that support automation, compliance and your business’s operational needs.

The essential feature set

A reliable system must offer full payroll automation to handle tax, NICs, and pension contributions without manual intervention. It should also include integrated leave management that automatically adjusts pay for absences, and employee self‑service tools that allow staff to manage routine requests directly. Finally, the platform should function as a business intelligence tool , providing advanced reporting and automated compliance updates to keep employers aligned with shifting UK legislation.

Strategic factors for your decision

operational complexity: Evaluate the software based on your current headcount and payroll intricacies , such as varying pay frequencies or commission structures;

ecosystem integration: Look beyond the HR module to see how the platform syncs with existing accounting tools and provides the specific HR functionalities (like onboarding) your team needs;

scalability: Consider your budget versus long-term growth ; the goal is to find a partner that scales with you to avoid a costly system migration two years down the line.

👉 To note: Before comparing solutions, identify your business priorities and the features that will deliver the most value.

Can HRIS payroll software manage both HR and payroll functions?

Yes, HRIS payroll software is designed to manage both HR and payroll processes within a single platform, helping businesses streamline operations and reduce administrative workload.

With an integrated system, you can:

Automate payroll calculations and deductions , including salaries, tax, National Insurance and statutory payments

Manage different employee scenarios , such as sick leave, parental leave and holiday pay

Store and access employee data securely in a centralised, cloud-based system

Automate HR tasks , such as onboarding, leave management and performance reviews

👉 To note: By combining HR and payroll in one system, your business can reduce duplication, improve data accuracy and save time across teams.